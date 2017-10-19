8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | October 19, 2017

THURSDAY (10/19)

Sunset Cruise — 4:30 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Author Talk — With Tim Bryant, author of “A Man True,” 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

“Night of the Iguana” — A Tennessee Williams classic, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, again Oct. 23-24, Breedlove Auditorium on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $6. 788-7300.

__

FRIDAY (10/20)

Tap Into History — A German-style pub crawl benefiting the Siloam Springs Museum, 7 p.m., Inn at the Springs, Ziggywurst & Creekside Taproom in downtown Siloam Springs. $30-$35. 524-4011 or siloamspringsmuseum.com.

UA Inspirational Chorale — 40th anniversary concert, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20-$55. 443-5600.

“Sense and Sensibility” — The Dashwood women’s trials and tribulations are the subject of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” currently on stage in a witty, fast-moving adaptation by Kate Hamill, 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$20. 751-5441.

“The Champion” — By Amy Evans, first seen in Fayetteville as a workshop production at TheatreSquared’s New Play Festival in the summer of 2016, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday & 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday now through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

__

SATURDAY (10/21)

Shiloh Saturday — Cider making, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

A Whole Latte Book Club — 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Oktoberfest — Including pony rides, 2-5 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $5. 783-7841.

From My Mother’s Kitchen — Authentic Bengali cooking with Anjana Mukhopadhyaya from Khana Indian Grill, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. Register at ozarkfolkways.net.

William Mayes Flanagan Celebration — Featuring Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, Clarke Buehling, Emily Kaitz, Sloan Davis and more plus songs and poems written about Flanagan over the years, 7-11 p.m., Stage 18 in Fayetteville. Suggested admission of $5. stage18live.com or info@stage18live.com.

__

SUNDAY (10/22)

Sunday Salon — With Jay McDonald and Arkansas Living Treasure Leon Niehues, 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures on the downtown Fayetteville square. Free. 871-2722.

Adult Workshop — Cut, Layer, Collage, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 22, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

__

MONDAY (10/23)

Watermedia Workshop — Presented by the Artists of Northwest Arkansas with Kathleen Conover, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $475 for members, $525 for nonmembers. 864-680-7040 email garyj357@yahoo.com.

__

TUESDAY (10/24)

__

WEDNESDAY (10/25)

“Tartuffe” — One of the best-known theatrical comedies by Molière presented by BHS drama students under the direction of Justin Scheuer, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $5-$8. itickets.com/events/388519.html.

“The Odd Couple” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center Black Box Theatre. Directed by Warren Rosenaur. $7-$10. 445-1335.

U.S.-China Poetry Dialog — Moderated by Jonathan Stalling, 7:30 p.m., The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. Email director@writerscolony.org.

__

THURSDAY (10/26)

Downtown Evening Farmers Market — 3-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/farmersmarket.

Sunset Cruise — 4:30 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

The Great Reveal — Stuart Davis, From the Archives, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 28

Living Forest — Join Mother Nature as she introduces her many woodland friends, 1-5 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration — Potluck dinner with a chance to honor loved ones, 6-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; bring food to share. ozarkfolkways.net.

__

Oct. 29

Sunset Cruise — 4:15 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Oct. 30

An Evening Of Nina Simone — With TheatreSquared actors from “The Champion” and UA music students performing Simone’s signature songs, 6 p.m., Honors Student Lounge, Room 130, Gearhart Hall at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Email kcurlee@uark.edu.