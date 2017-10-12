Boo To You!

Current Issue

Scares creep in on October nights

The Expelled Unleashed

WHAT — Haunted house in an abandoned slaughter house

WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight Friday

WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville

COST — $20; must be 18 to enter without a signed waiver from legal guardian

INFO —466-8556 or theexpelled.com

Ozark Corn Maze

WHAT — Three separate corn mazes, a hay maze, corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train, children’s play area, miniature donkeys, corn pool, a 10-acre pumpkin patch, concessions and a free hayride.

WHEN — Noon-dark Fridays, 10 a.m.-dark Saturdays and noon-dark Sundays through October 29

WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 12, Cave Springs

COST — $9 per person or $8 per person in groups of 20 or more; 2 and younger free

INFO — 644-1036 or ozarkcornmaze.com

Nash Back At Ya

Monsters’ Ball

WHAT — Trick or Trunk, kids’ games, adult costume contest, trivia, live DJ, silent auction, Nightmares Haunted House Phantom 13 bus tours, pictures with Spider-Dude, car/truck/bike show with all proceeds benefiting the local animal shelter

WHEN — 3 p.m. to dark Saturday

WHERE — 100 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers

COST — Free; vehicles and bikes registering for the events are asked to donate a bag of dog food, cat food or any item of cleaning supplies for the local animal shelter

INFO — nashbackatya.com

Illusionist & Ghost Talker

WHAT — An evening of mystery and intrigue with Sean-Paul the Illusionist and Juliana Fay, the medium, featuring special guests from the other side

WHEN — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 21 and 26

WHERE — Intrigue Theatre, 80 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs

COST — $24.95-$34.95

INFO — (855) 446-8744 or intriguetheater.com

Anna: A Haunting Theatrical Experience

WHAT — A walk-through experience, much like a haunted house, blended with theater, dance and special effects

WHEN — Begins each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October

WHERE — Melonlight Theatre, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs

COST — $20

INFO — (720) 278-5672 or melonlight.com

Voices from Eureka’s Silent City

WHAT — Walking tour of the city cemetery featuring actors in period costumes sharing stories of their colorful pasts

WHEN — Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 27-28.

WHERE — Tours begin at the former Victoria Inn, 4028 e. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs, with shuttle service to the city cemetery; there is no parking at the cemetery

COST — $15 adults, $5 children 12 & younger

INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org

‘Frankenstein’

Dinner Theatre

WHAT — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater will present Mary Shelly’s 1818 classic gothic tale “Frankenstein” like you’ve never seen it before. On the eve of its 200th anniversary, this creature feature comes to life with the help of actors in a 1940s old-time-radio studio, musicians, singers, sound effects artists and plenty of other hauntingly unexpected guests.

WHEN — Doors open at 6:30, dinner service starts at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20-21

WHERE — Rogers VFW Hall 3031, 11160 N. Old Wire Road

COST — $23

INFO — nwaaudiotheatre.ticketspice.com/frankenstein, facebook.com/nwaaudiotheater

Banshee Manor

WHAT — Haunted house recommended for children older than 13 and adults and a scare-free Banshee Fun Tour for young children.

WHEN — Banshee Manor: 7 p.m. Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-28 & Oct. 31; Banshee Fun Tour: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 27-29 and 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville

COST — Banshee Manor: $10; Banshee Fun Tour: $5

INFO — 879-3368 or bansheemanor.com

The Expelled Family Night

WHAT — Haunted house in an abandoned slaughter house with flashlights allowed.

WHEN — 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26

WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville

COST — $10

INFO —466-8556 or theexpelled.com

Ozarktober Fest Barn Party

WHAT — Traditional regional music, food truck dinner options and free performances before two ticketed hayrides to historic Bluff Cemetery.

WHEN — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s Cooper Barn, downtown Springdale

COST — $10 for hayride and cemetery tour tickets

INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.

‘Frankenstein’

WHAT — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater will present Mary Shelly’s 1818 classic gothic tale “Frankenstein” like you’ve never seen it before. On the eve of its 200th anniversary, this creature feature comes to life with the help of actors in a 1940s old-time-radio studio, musicians, singers, sound effects artists and plenty of other hauntingly unexpected guests.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $13; group rates available

INFO — 751-5441 or acozarks.com

Intrigue Theatre

Halloween Show

WHAT — The sixth annual Halloween Show will be full of surprises with Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay.

WHEN — 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 32 S. Main St.

COST — $34.95-$44.95

INFO — 855-446-8744 or intriguetheater.com

Zombie Crawl

WHAT — A creeping procession of hearses, doomsday vehicles, Halloween floats and post-mortem street performers will lead the hungry horde of the undead down historic Spring Street from the Eureka Springs Public Library to Basin Park.

WHEN — 6 p.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — Starts at Eureka Springs Public Library, 194 Spring St. in Eureka Springs

COST — Free to watch, but participants are asked to bring two or more cans of food to benefit the Flint Street Food Bank

INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com

Dance of the Dead

WHAT — Third annual Grotto Halloween Party and sixth annual Zombie Crawl After-Party, an eerie electronic mashup and monster-rific mixes of DJ Testube.

WHEN — 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — Upstairs at The Grotto, 39 Spring St. in Eureka Springs

COST — $10 at the door; must be 21 to enter

INFO — facebook.com/upstairsatgrotto

Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser

WHAT — It’s the one time a year that you can see the animals after dark at this fun-filled event for the whole family, with games, prizes, hay rides and scares.

WHEN — 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs

COST — $20

INFO — 253-5992 or turpentinecreek.org

Halloween Fest

WHAT — Carnival games, pumpkin drop, pumpkin carving contest, costume parade, touch-a-truck and Hotel Transylvania.

WHEN — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — Downtown Springdale

COST — Free

INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.

Monster Dash

5K & Fun Run

WHAT — A Halloween-themed untimed 5K and Fun Run involving a costume contest and candy treats along the course.

WHEN — Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the 5K beginning at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29

WHERE — The start/finish line is at the intersection of Church and Center streets in Fayetteville

COST — $15-$30

INFO — 521-7766 or halloweenmonsterdash.com

Ozarktober Fest

Brews & Tunes

WHAT — A full afternoon of free performances of traditional regional music and celebration of the culture that has evolved in the Ozark Mountains. Live music, dancing, beer festival featuring microbrews from Northwest Arkansas.

WHEN — 1-6 p.m. Oct. 29

WHERE — Magnolia Gardens, 501 N. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $40 for beer tasting tickets and commemorative stainless steel beer pint cup

INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.

Haunted Eureka

Ghost Tours

WHAT — A shuttle bus/walking tour exploring the town’s haunted locations. This is not a tour designed to scare people.

WHEN — Various times each night in October

WHERE — Tours begin at 45 1/2 B Spring St., Eureka Springs

COST — $10-$24.50

INFO — hauntedeurekasprings.com

Crescent Hotel

Ghost Tours

WHAT — Tours of the Crescent Hotel

WHEN — Ongoing in October

WHERE — The 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa, 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs

COST — $8-$22.50

INFO — 253-9766 or americasmosthauntedhotel.com

