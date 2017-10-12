Boo To You!Posted by Tony Reyes |
Scares creep in on October nights
The Expelled Unleashed
WHAT — Haunted house in an abandoned slaughter house
WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight Friday
WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville
COST — $20; must be 18 to enter without a signed waiver from legal guardian
INFO —466-8556 or theexpelled.com
Ozark Corn Maze
WHAT — Three separate corn mazes, a hay maze, corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train, children’s play area, miniature donkeys, corn pool, a 10-acre pumpkin patch, concessions and a free hayride.
WHEN — Noon-dark Fridays, 10 a.m.-dark Saturdays and noon-dark Sundays through October 29
WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 12, Cave Springs
COST — $9 per person or $8 per person in groups of 20 or more; 2 and younger free
INFO — 644-1036 or ozarkcornmaze.com
Nash Back At Ya
Monsters’ Ball
WHAT — Trick or Trunk, kids’ games, adult costume contest, trivia, live DJ, silent auction, Nightmares Haunted House Phantom 13 bus tours, pictures with Spider-Dude, car/truck/bike show with all proceeds benefiting the local animal shelter
WHEN — 3 p.m. to dark Saturday
WHERE — 100 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers
COST — Free; vehicles and bikes registering for the events are asked to donate a bag of dog food, cat food or any item of cleaning supplies for the local animal shelter
INFO — nashbackatya.com
Illusionist & Ghost Talker
WHAT — An evening of mystery and intrigue with Sean-Paul the Illusionist and Juliana Fay, the medium, featuring special guests from the other side
WHEN — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 21 and 26
WHERE — Intrigue Theatre, 80 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs
COST — $24.95-$34.95
INFO — (855) 446-8744 or intriguetheater.com
Anna: A Haunting Theatrical Experience
WHAT — A walk-through experience, much like a haunted house, blended with theater, dance and special effects
WHEN — Begins each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October
WHERE — Melonlight Theatre, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs
COST — $20
INFO — (720) 278-5672 or melonlight.com
Voices from Eureka’s Silent City
WHAT — Walking tour of the city cemetery featuring actors in period costumes sharing stories of their colorful pasts
WHEN — Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 27-28.
WHERE — Tours begin at the former Victoria Inn, 4028 e. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs, with shuttle service to the city cemetery; there is no parking at the cemetery
COST — $15 adults, $5 children 12 & younger
INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org
‘Frankenstein’
Dinner Theatre
WHAT — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater will present Mary Shelly’s 1818 classic gothic tale “Frankenstein” like you’ve never seen it before. On the eve of its 200th anniversary, this creature feature comes to life with the help of actors in a 1940s old-time-radio studio, musicians, singers, sound effects artists and plenty of other hauntingly unexpected guests.
WHEN — Doors open at 6:30, dinner service starts at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20-21
WHERE — Rogers VFW Hall 3031, 11160 N. Old Wire Road
COST — $23
INFO — nwaaudiotheatre.ticketspice.com/frankenstein, facebook.com/nwaaudiotheater
Banshee Manor
WHAT — Haunted house recommended for children older than 13 and adults and a scare-free Banshee Fun Tour for young children.
WHEN — Banshee Manor: 7 p.m. Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-28 & Oct. 31; Banshee Fun Tour: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 27-29 and 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville
COST — Banshee Manor: $10; Banshee Fun Tour: $5
INFO — 879-3368 or bansheemanor.com
The Expelled Family Night
WHAT — Haunted house in an abandoned slaughter house with flashlights allowed.
WHEN — 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26
WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville
COST — $10
INFO —466-8556 or theexpelled.com
Ozarktober Fest Barn Party
WHAT — Traditional regional music, food truck dinner options and free performances before two ticketed hayrides to historic Bluff Cemetery.
WHEN — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s Cooper Barn, downtown Springdale
COST — $10 for hayride and cemetery tour tickets
INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.
‘Frankenstein’
WHAT — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater will present Mary Shelly’s 1818 classic gothic tale “Frankenstein” like you’ve never seen it before. On the eve of its 200th anniversary, this creature feature comes to life with the help of actors in a 1940s old-time-radio studio, musicians, singers, sound effects artists and plenty of other hauntingly unexpected guests.
WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale
COST — $13; group rates available
INFO — 751-5441 or acozarks.com
Intrigue Theatre
Halloween Show
WHAT — The sixth annual Halloween Show will be full of surprises with Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay.
WHEN — 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 32 S. Main St.
COST — $34.95-$44.95
INFO — 855-446-8744 or intriguetheater.com
Zombie Crawl
WHAT — A creeping procession of hearses, doomsday vehicles, Halloween floats and post-mortem street performers will lead the hungry horde of the undead down historic Spring Street from the Eureka Springs Public Library to Basin Park.
WHEN — 6 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — Starts at Eureka Springs Public Library, 194 Spring St. in Eureka Springs
COST — Free to watch, but participants are asked to bring two or more cans of food to benefit the Flint Street Food Bank
INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com
Dance of the Dead
WHAT — Third annual Grotto Halloween Party and sixth annual Zombie Crawl After-Party, an eerie electronic mashup and monster-rific mixes of DJ Testube.
WHEN — 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — Upstairs at The Grotto, 39 Spring St. in Eureka Springs
COST — $10 at the door; must be 21 to enter
INFO — facebook.com/upstairsatgrotto
Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser
WHAT — It’s the one time a year that you can see the animals after dark at this fun-filled event for the whole family, with games, prizes, hay rides and scares.
WHEN — 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs
COST — $20
INFO — 253-5992 or turpentinecreek.org
Halloween Fest
WHAT — Carnival games, pumpkin drop, pumpkin carving contest, costume parade, touch-a-truck and Hotel Transylvania.
WHEN — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — Downtown Springdale
COST — Free
INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.
Monster Dash
5K & Fun Run
WHAT — A Halloween-themed untimed 5K and Fun Run involving a costume contest and candy treats along the course.
WHEN — Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the 5K beginning at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29
WHERE — The start/finish line is at the intersection of Church and Center streets in Fayetteville
COST — $15-$30
INFO — 521-7766 or halloweenmonsterdash.com
Ozarktober Fest
Brews & Tunes
WHAT — A full afternoon of free performances of traditional regional music and celebration of the culture that has evolved in the Ozark Mountains. Live music, dancing, beer festival featuring microbrews from Northwest Arkansas.
WHEN — 1-6 p.m. Oct. 29
WHERE — Magnolia Gardens, 501 N. Main St. in Springdale
COST — $40 for beer tasting tickets and commemorative stainless steel beer pint cup
INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.
Haunted Eureka
Ghost Tours
WHAT — A shuttle bus/walking tour exploring the town’s haunted locations. This is not a tour designed to scare people.
WHEN — Various times each night in October
WHERE — Tours begin at 45 1/2 B Spring St., Eureka Springs
COST — $10-$24.50
INFO — hauntedeurekasprings.com
Crescent Hotel
Ghost Tours
WHAT — Tours of the Crescent Hotel
WHEN — Ongoing in October
WHERE — The 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa, 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs
COST — $8-$22.50
INFO — 253-9766 or americasmosthauntedhotel.com
— Deb Harvell
