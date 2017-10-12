8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | October 12, 2017

THURSDAY (10/12)

Open House — With a special exhibit on World War I & a new gift shop, 4-7 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Sunset Cruise — 4:45 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

T2 Artist Forum — With Brooklyn-based playwright Amy Evans, play director Reginald L. Douglas & guitarist Al Schackman, who was Nina Simone’s bandleader, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Holiday Workshop — Pinch pot pumpkins, 6-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Film Series — Hollywood Jazz: “Lady Sings the Blues,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

FRIDAY (10/13)

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $10 on Friday; $5 Saturday & Sunday. 918-671-9712.

Girls Night Out — Create one-of-a-kind glass pendants, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $45. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Spotlight Talk — Robert Rubin on the Fly’s Eye Dome, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

SATURDAY (10/14)

Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library parking garage. Hosted by Friends of the Library. 856-7104.

Fifty Years of Play — Hosted by the city of Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Department, 9:45 a.m. at Wilson Park, 3 p.m.-dark at Walker Park with a concert by Crescent City Combo at 5 p.m. Free. 444-3471.

ArkanSalsa Fest — Celebrating the diversity of Northwest Arkansas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. onecommunityar.org.

Super Saturdays! — Create spooky monsters in this Halloween Creatures Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. For ages 6 and older. $25. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Bats: Not Really Scary,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Story Time — “Thunder Boy Jr.” by Sherman Alexie, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Accident School Reunion — For all former Accident School students, teachers, family & friends of the rural school northeast of Springdale, which operated from the 1870s until 1949, 11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Astronomy Day — With the Arkansas/Oklahoma Astronomical Society, noon-4 p.m. & 7-10 p.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.

Date Night — Ghost Pottery wheel workshop, 7-9 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Masquerade Ball — Benefiting the Western Arkansas Ballet, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. “B” St. $50. 785-0152.

__

SUNDAY (10/15)

Sunset Cruise — 4:45 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

MONDAY (10/16)

LifeWriters — For people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

TUESDAY (10/17)

Beyond the Book — “Steelheart” by Brandon Sanderson, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 9-12. 273-7755.

Author Talk — With Talya Tate Boerner, author of “The Accidental Salvation of Gracie Lee,” 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Intro to Clay — Sculpting a clay mug, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

__

WEDNESDAY (10/18)

Sandwiched In — With Carole Harter, past president of the Bella Vista Historical Museum, on “The Linebargers’ Bella Vista,” noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Wednesday Over Water — Oktoberfest, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $40. 657-2335.

Celtic Concert — With fiddler Randal Bays, 7 p.m., Music Recital Hall (Room 2105 of Burns Hall) at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $5-$15. Email scooper@nwacc.edu.

__

THURSDAY (10/19)

Sunset Cruise — 4:30 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Author Talk — With Tim Bryant, author of “A Man True,” 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

__

Oct. 20

Tap Into History — A German-style pub crawl benefiting the Siloam Springs Museum, 7 p.m., Inn at the Springs, Ziggywurst & Creekside Taproom in downtown Siloam Springs. $30-$35. 524-4011 or siloamspringsmuseum.com.

UA Inspirational Chorale — 40th anniversary concert, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20-$55. 443-5600.

__

Oct. 21

Shiloh Saturday — Cider making, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

From My Mother’s Kitchen — Authentic Bengali cooking with Anjana Mukhopadhyaya from Khana Indian Grill, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. Register at ozarkfolkways.net.

William Mayes Flanagan Celebration — Featuring Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, Clarke Buehling, Emily Kaitz, Sloan Davis and more plus songs and poems written about Flanagan over the years, 7-11 p.m., Stage 18 in Fayetteville. Suggested admission of $5. stage18live.com or info@stage18live.com.

__

Oct. 23

Chaos to Order — A watercolor workshop with Kathleen Conover, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Register at 864-680-7040.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com