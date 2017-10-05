LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (10/5/17)

Whethan — 9 p.m., with Bearson, and Opia. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Doug Strahan & the Good Neighbor — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Friday

Lukas Wiggington — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Couch Jackets — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

American Icon — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Creekside Taproom, Siloam Springs.

Memoirs of a…Unicorn — 7 p.m. by Marjani Forte. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Vox Squadron — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Irie Lions — 9 p.m. with Cadillac Jackson, and Henry + The Invisibles; Flashback at 7; Leah & The Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Amelia Presley — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Greasy Tree — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Birdtalker — 7:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Nate Hancock — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

MotherFunkShip — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Photosphere — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Jimmi Gibbons — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Buffalo Gals — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Clay Walker — 8 p.m.; Neon Circus at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Voxana — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Calle Soul — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Papadosio — 9 p.m. with Phutureprimitive, and Fractal Sky. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Dailey & Vincent — 7 p.m., Har-ber High School Performing Arts Center, Springdale. $25-$35. CD and meet-and-greet for extra $15.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dr. NOLA and the Soul Shakers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Photosphere — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Homegrown Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with Route 358, Willi Carlisle, and more. Main Street, Siloam Springs.

Travis Bowman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Day After Mourning — 7 p.m. with Solid Arjuna. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Kimra — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Count Tutu — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

David Ramirez — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $15.

Old & New Celebration — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert — 7 p.m., featuring members of SoNA. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $20-$75.

Sunday

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Steven Skattebo — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Tuesday

Light the Night: A Concert of Hope — 7:30 p.m., with UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale. ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.

Angela Edge — with Quinn Landrum, Modern Mimes, and Gas Gang OE. Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Randall Shreve — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Keith Nicholson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Massimo Bavilacqua — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Kiel Grove — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

— Jocelyn Murphy