LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (10/5/17)
Whethan — 9 p.m., with Bearson, and Opia. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Doug Strahan & the Good Neighbor — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Friday
Lukas Wiggington — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Couch Jackets — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
American Icon — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Creekside Taproom, Siloam Springs.
Memoirs of a…Unicorn — 7 p.m. by Marjani Forte. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Vox Squadron — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Irie Lions — 9 p.m. with Cadillac Jackson, and Henry + The Invisibles; Flashback at 7; Leah & The Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Amelia Presley — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Greasy Tree — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Birdtalker — 7:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Nate Hancock — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
MotherFunkShip — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Photosphere — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Jimmi Gibbons — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Buffalo Gals — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Clay Walker — 8 p.m.; Neon Circus at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Voxana — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Calle Soul — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Papadosio — 9 p.m. with Phutureprimitive, and Fractal Sky. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Dailey & Vincent — 7 p.m., Har-ber High School Performing Arts Center, Springdale. $25-$35. CD and meet-and-greet for extra $15.
Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dr. NOLA and the Soul Shakers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Photosphere — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Homegrown Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with Route 358, Willi Carlisle, and more. Main Street, Siloam Springs.
Travis Bowman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Day After Mourning — 7 p.m. with Solid Arjuna. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Kimra — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Count Tutu — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.
David Ramirez — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $15.
Old & New Celebration — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert — 7 p.m., featuring members of SoNA. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $20-$75.
Sunday
Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Steven Skattebo — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Tuesday
Light the Night: A Concert of Hope — 7:30 p.m., with UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale. ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.
Angela Edge — with Quinn Landrum, Modern Mimes, and Gas Gang OE. Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Randall Shreve — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Keith Nicholson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Massimo Bavilacqua — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Kiel Grove — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
