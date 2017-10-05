LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (10/5/17)

Whethan — 9 p.m., with Bearson, and Opia. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Doug Strahan & the Good Neighbor — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

 

Friday

Memoirs of a…Unicorn — In her new solo performance, “Memoirs of a…Unicorn,” contemporary choreographer and performer Marjani Forté-Saunders teams with media designer Meena Murugesan and sound designer Everett Saunders to ritualistically remember, interrogate and revel in the properties of Black American magic and resilience. Forte will perform her work at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville as a performance lab at 7 p.m. Friday. Free; registration required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lukas Wiggington — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Couch Jackets — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

American Icon — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Creekside Taproom, Siloam Springs.

Memoirs of a…Unicorn — 7 p.m. by Marjani Forte. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Vox Squadron — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Irie Lions — 9 p.m. with Cadillac Jackson, and Henry + The Invisibles; Flashback at 7; Leah & The Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Amelia Presley — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Greasy Tree — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Birdtalker — 7:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Nate Hancock — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

MotherFunkShip — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Photosphere — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

 

Saturday

Fall Festival — Soldier ON Service Dogs will host its Fall Festival Fundraiser (with a touch of magic) from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the nonprofit’s property at 2378 West Moore Lane in Fayetteville. Games, contests, live music, a bonfire and a chili cookoff are all part of the free family event. The Wizarding World ($10/person; $40/families with 3+ children) includes a Sorting Hat ceremony, learn to play Quidditch (pictured), a real Quidditch match between the UA team and Tribal Quidditch and more. facebook.com/SoldierOnServiceDogs.

Jimmi Gibbons — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Buffalo Gals — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Clay Walker — 8 p.m.; Neon Circus at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Voxana — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Calle Soul — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Papadosio — 9 p.m. with Phutureprimitive, and Fractal Sky. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Dailey & Vincent — 7 p.m., Har-ber High School Performing Arts Center, Springdale. $25-$35. CD and meet-and-greet for extra $15.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dr. NOLA and the Soul Shakers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Photosphere — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Homegrown Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with Route 358, Willi Carlisle, and more. Main Street, Siloam Springs.

Travis Bowman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Day After Mourning — 7 p.m. with Solid Arjuna. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Kimra — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Count Tutu — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

David Ramirez — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $15.

Old & New Celebration — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert — 7 p.m., featuring members of SoNA. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $20-$75.

 

Sunday

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Steven Skattebo — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

 

Tuesday

Light the Night: A Concert of Hope — The Department of Music at UAFS will “light the night” when it presents a choral concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday featuring the Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale. Music will be performed by composers including Felix Mendelssohn, Gustav Holst and Randall Thompson, among others, and the concert will encompass themes of hope, joy, light and love. The performance will take place at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. 788-7300 or tickets.uafs.edu. $6.

Light the Night: A Concert of Hope — 7:30 p.m., with UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale. ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.

Angela Edge — with Quinn Landrum, Modern Mimes, and Gas Gang OE. Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Randall Shreve — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Keith Nicholson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

 

Wednesday

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Massimo Bavilacqua — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Kiel Grove — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

 

