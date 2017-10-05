8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | October 5, 2017

THURSDAY (10/5)

NWACC Fall Reading Series — With a reading by Jeremy Billingsley from his new book, “Samhain,” 3 p.m., Student Center Room 108, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. A faculty panel follows at 4 p.m. Free. Email jrbilli@yahoo.com.

Sunset Pontoon Cruise — 5 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $5-$10. Register at 789-5000.

Film Camp Premiere — With student filmmakers led by Joey Travolta, 6-9 p.m., Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $15. Email landerson7@nwacc.edu.

Full Moon Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

“Strictly Classical” — A dance concert, 7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 6, Arkansas Arts Academy Performing Arts Center, 506 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. $5-$8. bjohnson@artsk12.org.

“The King and I” — The Lincoln Center tour with Jose Llana and Laura Michelle Kelly, 1:30 & 7 p.m. today; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $43 & up. 443-5600.

“The Glass Menagerie” — 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

FRIDAY (10/6)

TEDxDicksonStreet — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., UARK Bowl in Fayetteville. $65. tedxdicksonstreet.com.

Fall Used Book Sale — 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Food & Facts Friday — With dinner & speakers on apple history, apple trees & apple cider, 6:30 p.m., Cane Hill College in Cane Hill. $35. 435-4622.

Performance Lab — “Memoirs of a…Unicorn” by Marjani Forte, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Pygmalion” — The original play by George Bernard Shaw, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $3-$16. 524-7382.

SATURDAY (10/7)

Fall Plant Sale — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Allen’s Grocery parking lot in Bella Vista. Hosted by the Bella Vista Garden Club. bellavistagardenclub.com.

Fall Harvest Fest — With a Cooking Local demo and other activities, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Farmers’ Market on the downtown square. Free. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Day — With a turkey shoot, silent auction, bingo, archery contest, buy-it-now area and all-day raffles, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, 4639 S. Wimpy Jones Road in Garfield. Baby back rib lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $5-$9. 359-3134.

Cruz’n the Square Charity Car Show — With food, music, shopping & classic, rat rod & late model classes, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the downtown square in Huntsville. 871-7438.

Art on the Creeks — With more than 80 artists, live music, beer, wine and food trucks, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Village on the Creeks in Rogers. Free. stacyspanglerart@gmail.com.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — Neon Art with artist Brian Bailey, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

Oktobeerfest — With craft beer, games, music & food, 3-7 p.m., Downtown Rogers Farmers Market, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Admission free; beer bands, $30. 936-5487.

Anniversary Party — Featuring art by F. Lee Green, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806.

Fall Swing Fling — With music by Crusade and the Big Hog Band, University of Arkansas Verizon Ballroom. Intermediate workshop 4-6 p.m.; beginner lesson 6-7 p.m.; dance 7-10:30 p.m. $8-$10. 935-4186.

Beer & Bacon Bash — With Petit Jean bacon & local beers, 4-7 p.m., 8th Street Market in Bentonville. $30. Benefits Humane Society of the Ozarks. Evertbrite.com.

Native Conversations — An Evening With Justin Gage, author of “We Consider Ourselves as One: Creating a Native American Community and the Spread of the Ghost Dance, 5:30-7 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

“Harry Potter & The Sorceror’s Stone” CineConcert — With conductor Shih-Hung Young, 7 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $20-up. 443-5600.

SUNDAY (10/8)

Family Sunday — Art for All, with a focus on inclusion, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 8, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

Art Reception — For Kay Aclin, Sandy Marson and Barbara Cornett, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren. 474-7767 or art-ed.org.

Be Bold! — With acrylics and mixed media by Karen Ahuja, through Nov. 30, Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. 621-6300 or Karenahuja.com.

MONDAY (10/9)

TUESDAY (10/10)

Birthday Bash — Celebrating the garden’s 10th anniversary, 4-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

“Triumph in Rags: At Play with Outsider Artists” — With Robert Cochran, professor of English and director of the Center for Arkansas and Regional Studies at the University of Arkansas, 5:15 p.m., Gearhart Hall Auditorium on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. Email kcurlee@uark.edu.

“Light the Night: A Concert of Hope” — With the UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $6. 788-7300.

WEDNESDAY (10/11)

Studio Studies Series — Fall Watercolor Plein Air Series, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $100. 657-2335.

Art Buzz — Jazz & Stuart Davis, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335

THURSDAY (10/12)

Open House — With a special exhibit on World War I & a new gift shop, 4-7 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Family Holiday Workshop — Pinch pot pumpkins, 6-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Film Series — Hollywood Jazz: “Lady Sings the Blues,” 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

OCT. 13

Girls Night Out — Create one-of-a-kind glass pendants, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $45. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Spotlight Talk — Robert Rubin on the Fly’s Eye Dome, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

OCT. 14

Date Night — Ghost Pottery wheel workshop, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Super Saturdays! — Create spooky monsters in this Halloween Creatures Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 14, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. For ages 6 and older. $25. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

