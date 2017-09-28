Music

Three Minutes, Three Questions Randy Rogers Posted by Tony Reyes | September 28, 2017

Texas country outfit the Randy Rogers Band is back in Fayetteville for a show at George’s Majestic Lounge on Friday. Together more than 15 years and playing as many as 200 shows a year — their last stop here was just this past May at JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co. — the group isn’t afraid of keeping busy. They’re heading back to the studio this fall to record their next album, and the music video for the fourth single from 2015’s “Nothing Shines Like Neon” debuted only last week. The group’s namesake took some time to answer a few questions for The Free Weekly in advance of their show.

Q. You come through Fayetteville pretty often — what are you looking forward to about playing here again?

A. We love Fayetteville — it’s a great college town, a great American town. I don’t think we’ve ever had a bad time there.

Q. When you’ve had a song out for a while, as with “Meet Me Tonight,” and the fans have had time to form a relationship with it, how does that affect how you approach the music video versus the debut single from an album?

A. It is interesting because it’s not a traditional single release. It’s the fourth single; it’ll be the last single off the record as well. In my opinion, it’s really just for the fans — for the people who like the band who maybe want to see what we’re working on, what we’re thinking, just being creative. As long as you’re trying new things, trying to figure out how to present the band in different ways, that’s a positive thing. It’s just art.

Q. Fifteen years together is certainly an accomplishment. What’s important to you now versus early in your career?

A. The band is a band of brothers; we’re family. And the only thing that’s different now is we all have families. And I think for us now, it’s just trying to find a balance of recording, touring and being home and being dad.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

FAQ

Randy Rogers Band

with Ryan Collins Band

WHEN — 9:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville

COST — $20

INFO — georgesmajesticlounge.com, randyrogersband.com