LIVE! in NWA

Today

Ashtyn Barbaree — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Robert Tepper and Chris Cameron —7:30 p.m., The Blue Lion, Fort Smith. $25.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Zoogma — 9 p.m., with Irie Lions, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Sarah Hughes Duo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

KISS — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $55.50.

Hot Club of Cowtown — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Friday

Samantha Hunt — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Youth Pastor — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Gary Owen — 8 p.m.; Tragikly White at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $34.

Route 358 — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jason Plumlee — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Morgan Squared Duo — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Randy Rogers Band — 9:30 p.m., with Ryan Collins Band; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Coverblind — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Kaleb Cecil — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Leslie Serrano Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

David Bright Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

The Wedding Polarity — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$45.

Richard Burnett & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jon Shorter — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Jon Dooly — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Backspace Bazaar — clothing swap/art sale/potluck, music at 9 with Witchsister, John Charles, Molasses Disaster, and Willi Carlisle. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Lollapalooza on the Green — 1-7 p.m. with music, magic, lawn games and more. Campus Green, UAFS campus, Fort Smith.

Dachshund — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dr. Nola & The Soul Shakers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dominic Roy — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Route 358 — 11 a.m., Farmland Adventures, Springdale.

Shawn James and the Shapeshifters — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Leslie Serrano Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Matthew Berry — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Vore — 7 p.m., with Fetal Autopsy, and Twisted Ritual. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — 6 p.m. Ruth Chris, Rogers.

607 — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Whiskey Grin — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

The Silver Lining — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Tuesday

River’s Edge — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Nate Hancock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchison — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UofA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Celebrating the Music — 1 p.m. with Jesse & Joy and celebrity host Maity Interiano. Walmart AMP, Rogers. Free.

Wednesday

UAFS Symphonic Band — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.

Condor & Jaybird — 9 p.m., with Harakiri, and Peace of the Sea. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Amelia Presley — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Amelia Presley — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Caleb Ryan Martin — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

