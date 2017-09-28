LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today
Ashtyn Barbaree — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Robert Tepper and Chris Cameron —7:30 p.m., The Blue Lion, Fort Smith. $25.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Zoogma — 9 p.m., with Irie Lions, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Sarah Hughes Duo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
KISS — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $55.50.
Hot Club of Cowtown — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
Friday
Samantha Hunt — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Youth Pastor — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Gary Owen — 8 p.m.; Tragikly White at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $34.
Route 358 — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jason Plumlee — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Morgan Squared Duo — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Randy Rogers Band — 9:30 p.m., with Ryan Collins Band; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Coverblind — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Kaleb Cecil — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Leslie Serrano Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
David Bright Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
The Wedding Polarity — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$45.
Richard Burnett & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jon Shorter — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Jon Dooly — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Backspace Bazaar — clothing swap/art sale/potluck, music at 9 with Witchsister, John Charles, Molasses Disaster, and Willi Carlisle. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Lollapalooza on the Green — 1-7 p.m. with music, magic, lawn games and more. Campus Green, UAFS campus, Fort Smith.
Dachshund — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dr. Nola & The Soul Shakers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Dominic Roy — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Route 358 — 11 a.m., Farmland Adventures, Springdale.
Shawn James and the Shapeshifters — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Leslie Serrano Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry’R — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Matthew Berry — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Vore — 7 p.m., with Fetal Autopsy, and Twisted Ritual. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — 6 p.m. Ruth Chris, Rogers.
607 — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Whiskey Grin — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
The Silver Lining — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Tuesday
River’s Edge — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Nate Hancock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchison — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
UofA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Celebrating the Music — 1 p.m. with Jesse & Joy and celebrity host Maity Interiano. Walmart AMP, Rogers. Free.
Wednesday
UAFS Symphonic Band — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.
Condor & Jaybird — 9 p.m., with Harakiri, and Peace of the Sea. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Amelia Presley — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Amelia Presley — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Caleb Ryan Martin — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
