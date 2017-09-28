8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | September 28, 2017

TODAY

Last Day — For works by Carlos Luna, combining aspects of Cuban, Mexican and American cultures to create a new language, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Evening Farmers Market — 3-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Artinfusion Insight Happy Hour — Autumn Equinox in “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for Artinfusion members. 657-2335.

DISH — With Case Dighero, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335.

Film Series — Hollywood Jazz: “The Jazz Singer,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Making God Laugh” — A comedy about “the usual family drama,” 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $12. 783-2966.

“The Rocky Horror Show” — With Michael Myers, Caity Church, Jeremy Reid Stuthard, Anna Knight, Cody Robinson & Matt Peoples, 8 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Final weekend. $23-$35. 631-8988.

FRIDAY

Art By The Glass — Jazzed, inspired by “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 658-2335.

Spotlight Talk — With art historian Richard Ormond speaking on John Singer Sargent, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sock Hop — With the Rockin’ Roads Band, 7-9:30 p.m., Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. $10 at the library during regular business hours. 855-1753.

“Pygmalion” — The original play by George Bernard Shaw, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, again Oct. 6-7, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $3-$16. 524-7382.

SATURDAY

“There Is a Cowboy in the Kitchen” — Presented by Trike Theatre’s Little Trike Series, 9:30 & 11 a.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6. 751-5441.

Super Saturday — With comedian and magician Scott Davis, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Downtown Stroll — With re-enactors as various historic characters, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. A scavenger hunt for children follows at noon. $2-$5. 783-7841.

Artist Reception — For jewelry artist Terri Logan, noon-6 p.m., Zarks Gallery, 67 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Previously owned jewelry can be brought to the gallery to be donated to the Doggie Shop Fashion Show, benefiting the Good Shephard Humane Society. Free. 253-2626 or zarksgallery.com.

Writing For Healing — With psychologist Deborah Dawes, 1-4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut in Rogers. Hosted by the Village Writing School. $25. 292-3665.

Lollapalooza on the Green — With 10 bands performing throughout the day, a photo booth, a clown and magician show, an instrument petting zoo, lawn games & a kids’ corner, 1-7 p.m., on the Campus Green at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email don.bailey@uafs.edu.

Playing With Fire — The ancient art of raku pottery, 3-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. Ages 18 & older. ozarkfolkways.org.

Fall Demolition Derby — Gates at 6 p.m., event at 7:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $5-$10. 756-0464.

SUNDAY

Painting Class — With Deborah Bird, noon-6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Retreat Center in Fayetteville. 439-3894.

Fall Festival — With old-fashioned games, music, stone tool making, history presentations & more, 1-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Climate Change Forum — With Dick Bennett on “Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation by Fred Magdoff and Chris Williams,” 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Email lollytindol@yahoo.com.

MONDAY

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

WEDNESDAY

UAFS Symphonic Band — With works by John Phillip Sousa, George Grainger and others, including a musical journey through New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. $6. 788-7300.

THURSDAY

NWACC Fall Reading Series — With a reading by Jeremy Billingsley from his new book, “Samhain,” 3 p.m., Student Center Room 108, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. A faculty panel follows at 4 p.m. Free. Email jrbilli@yahoo.com.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

Full Moon Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

“Strictly Classical” — A dance concert, 7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 6, Arkansas Arts Academy Performing Arts Center, 506 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. $5-$8. bjohnson@artsk12.org.

OCT. 7

Fall Harvest Fest — With a Cooking Local demo and other activities, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Farmers’ Market on the downtown square. Free. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Cruz’n the Square Charity Car Show — With food, music, shopping & classic, rat rod & late model classes, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the downtown square in Huntsville. 871-7438.

Anniversary Party — Featuring art by F. Lee Green, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806.

Fall Swing Fling — With music by Crusade and the Big Hog Band, University of Arkansas Verizon Ballroom. Intermediate workshop 4-6 p.m.; beginner lesson 6-7 p.m.; dance 7-10:30 p.m. $8-$10. 935-4186

— Becca Martin-Brown

