LIVE! in NWA

Exile — Born in Richmond, Ky., way back in 1963, “The Exiles” — as the band was first named — “cooked up rabble-rousing musical concoctions of rawknroll, R&B & LA-scenster pop.” The big break came in 1978, when “Kiss You All Over” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart, then the band turned country with hits like “I Don’t Want to Be A Memory” or “Give Me One More Chance.” Exile takes the stage at the Alma Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $25-$41 at 632-2129.

Today (9/21)

Coverblind — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Cameron Johnson — 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Nick Swaim & Triple Threat — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dane Clayton’s Opium Western — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Taylor Jones — Foghorn’s on West 15th, Fayetteville.

Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ — 1 p.m.-close on both stages. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Isayah — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Aaron Kamm and The One Drops — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.

Sassy and the Fras — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Matt Maher — Eight-time Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian singer/songwriter Matt Maher will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Friday on the campus mall at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. The “Lord, I Need You” singer is also known for songs like “Hold Us Together” and “Christ Is Risen.” ozarks.edu/WAIS.

Friday

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Larry B & The Cradle Rockers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Josh McClard Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Barn Party — Route 358 celebrates their album release on Friday at the Barn Party at the Shiloh Museum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The band’s dual vocalists and acoustic instruments blend folk, rock, pop, country and bluegrass. Bring lawn chairs and coolers to bid summer farewell. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

John Spurling— 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Bikes Blues & BBQ — noon-close, with Groovement, Vintage Pistol, Lucas Parker and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

One for the Money — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Charliehorse — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

The Old Fashioned — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Techno Grinder — 9 p.m. with Gcubed, Shane Logan, and Akta. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Sarah Loethen — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 8 p.m.; Luke Williams at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Downtown Springdale Barn Party — 6-8:30 p.m. with Route 358. Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

Sad Palomino — with The Coax, and High Waisted. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Handmade Moments — 6 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $15.

Randall Shreve — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Matt Maher — 6 p.m., University of the Ozarks, Clarksville.

Saturday

Sara Loethen — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Community Center — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Tommy Katona — 8 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Luke Pell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Justin Kaleb Driggers — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Cowboy Musician Marshall Mitchell — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Bikes Blues & BBQ — noon-midnight, with Mountain Sprout, Jason D. Williams, Arkansauce, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

We B Jammin — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Rev. Jimmy Bratcher Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7p.m. season finale, NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Mother Moon — 8 p.m., with Grey Horse. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

School of Rock — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Tuesday

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Joe Giles and the Homewreckers — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Drive by Truckers — 9 p.m., with Strand of Oaks. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Kaleb Cecil — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

