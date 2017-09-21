LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (9/21)

Coverblind — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Cameron Johnson — 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Nick Swaim & Triple Threat — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dane Clayton’s Opium Western — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Taylor Jones — Foghorn’s on West 15th, Fayetteville.

Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ — 1 p.m.-close on both stages. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Isayah — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Aaron Kamm and The One Drops — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.

Sassy and the Fras — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Friday

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Larry B & The Cradle Rockers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Josh McClard Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

John Spurling— 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Bikes Blues & BBQ — noon-close, with Groovement, Vintage Pistol, Lucas Parker and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

One for the Money — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Charliehorse — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

The Old Fashioned — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Techno Grinder — 9 p.m. with Gcubed, Shane Logan, and Akta. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Sarah Loethen — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 8 p.m.; Luke Williams at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Downtown Springdale Barn Party — 6-8:30 p.m. with Route 358. Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

Sad Palomino — with The Coax, and High Waisted. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Handmade Moments — 6 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $15.

Randall Shreve — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Matt Maher — 6 p.m., University of the Ozarks, Clarksville.

Saturday

Sara Loethen — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Community Center — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Tommy Katona — 8 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Luke Pell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Justin Kaleb Driggers — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Cowboy Musician Marshall Mitchell — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Bikes Blues & BBQ — noon-midnight, with Mountain Sprout, Jason D. Williams, Arkansauce, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

We B Jammin — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Rev. Jimmy Bratcher Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7p.m. season finale, NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Mother Moon — 8 p.m., with Grey Horse. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

School of Rock — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Tuesday

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Joe Giles and the Homewreckers — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Drive by Truckers — 9 p.m., with Strand of Oaks. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Kaleb Cecil — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

