LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (9/21)
Coverblind — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Cameron Johnson — 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Nick Swaim & Triple Threat — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dane Clayton’s Opium Western — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Taylor Jones — Foghorn’s on West 15th, Fayetteville.
Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ — 1 p.m.-close on both stages. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Isayah — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Aaron Kamm and The One Drops — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.
Sassy and the Fras — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Friday
Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Larry B & The Cradle Rockers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Josh McClard Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
John Spurling— 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Bikes Blues & BBQ — noon-close, with Groovement, Vintage Pistol, Lucas Parker and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
One for the Money — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Charliehorse — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
The Old Fashioned — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Techno Grinder — 9 p.m. with Gcubed, Shane Logan, and Akta. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Sarah Loethen — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 8 p.m.; Luke Williams at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Downtown Springdale Barn Party — 6-8:30 p.m. with Route 358. Shiloh Museum, Springdale.
Sad Palomino — with The Coax, and High Waisted. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Handmade Moments — 6 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $15.
Randall Shreve — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Matt Maher — 6 p.m., University of the Ozarks, Clarksville.
Saturday
Sara Loethen — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Community Center — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Tommy Katona — 8 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Luke Pell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Justin Kaleb Driggers — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Cowboy Musician Marshall Mitchell — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
Bikes Blues & BBQ — noon-midnight, with Mountain Sprout, Jason D. Williams, Arkansauce, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
We B Jammin — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Rev. Jimmy Bratcher Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Black Oak Band — 7p.m. season finale, NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Mother Moon — 8 p.m., with Grey Horse. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
School of Rock — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Tuesday
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Joe Giles and the Homewreckers — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Drive by Truckers — 9 p.m., with Strand of Oaks. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Kaleb Cecil — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
