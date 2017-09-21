Current Issue

Festival stages vs. George’s stages

Blues music has become inextricably entwined with the fabric of motorcycle rallies across the country. Perhaps it’s because of the deep American roots the bikes and the blues both share. Whatever the reason, blues musicians — and their genre-crossing peers with elements of rock, country and bluegrass — will once again fill the weekend with free music for the annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ festival. Though other venues across Northwest Arkansas will host their share of musicians welcoming bikers, here are the three main stages closest to all the festival action: Dickson Street’s Pabst Blue Ribbon Stage in the Walton Arts Center parking lot, the Blues Alley Saloon at the Bikes, Blues & BBQ Campground at the Washington County Fairgrounds and, of course, the two stages at Arkansas’ oldest and longest-running live music venue, George’s Majestic Lounge on Dickson Street.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Stage

Dickson Street

Friday

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Leah & the Mojo Doctors

Quarter-finalists at the 2013 International Blues Festival — and 2012 Ozark Blues Challenge winners — Leah & the Mojo Doctors open the PBR Stage on Friday with their high-energy, award-winning presence.

5-6 p.m. – Vintage Pistol

6:30-8 p.m. – The Uncrowned Kings

The Uncrowned Kings bring together the leaders of four prominent Northwest Arkansas bands: Oreo Blue, Big Bad Bubba, Big’uns and the TJ Scarlett Band. The veteran, award-winning musicians form a musical collective deliver rock ‘n’ roll from the ’60s through the ’80s for your listening pleasure.

8:30-10 p.m. – Hot Lix

10:30 p.m.-midnight – Jason D. Williams

Friday’s headliner on the PBR Stage is the dynamic Jason D. Williams, who credits influences like Jerry Lee Lewis, Moon Mullican, Memphis Slim and Al Jolson as inspiration for his raw energy. Blending country, rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and more, Williams brings nothing if not a good time to the stage.

Saturday

2-4 p.m. – Mister Lucky

4:30-6 p.m. – Divas On Fire

6:30-8 p.m. – Arkansauce

The four-piece, hometown, “newgrass” favorites Arkansauce released their third album “If I Were You” in April and bring their hard-driving sound to the PBR Stage on Saturday night. Powerful harmonies and heart-felt songwriting, all held together by deep foot-stompin’ bass grooves, define many an Arkansauce performance.

8:30-10 p.m. – The Mixtapes

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. – Dead Metal Society

Members of well-known Tulsa bands combine to relive the glory days of ’80s metal bands — the smokin’ solos, screeching vocals, booming drums and all the bombastic beauty that has been forgotten in today’s rock.

Blues Alley Saloon

Bikes Blues & BBQ Campground

Friday

6 p.m.-midnight – Boston Mountain Playboys

Saturday

5:30-8:30 p.m. – Brody Buster

9 p.m.-midnight – Dr. NOLA and the Soul Shakers

George’s Majestic Lounge

on Dickson Street

Friday

Lounge Stage

Noon — Gary Hutchison

3 p.m. — Arkansauce

6 p.m. — Boss Tweeds

8 p.m. — Lucas Parker​

Garden Stage

6:30 p.m. — Oreo Blue

10 p.m. — Mountain Sprout

10:30 p.m. — Vintage Pistol

12:30 a.m. — Groovement

Saturday

Lounge Stage

noon — Gary Hutchison

3 p.m. — Lucas Parker

6 p.m. — Vintage Pistol

The five-piece rock outfit is staying vintage and true to the sounds of the psychedelic, roots and rock giants that came before them.

8 p.m. — Groovement

11 p.m. — Arkansauce

​​Garden Stage

TBD — Jason D. Williams

10 p.m. — Mountain Sprout

Mountain Sprout has the look of wild all over them — in their long beards, the smoking and drinking while they play and on-stage attitudes. The group plays wild and loose too, sawing fiddles or trashing banjos in their songs full of fervor and humor.

