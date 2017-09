Current Issue

Bikes, Blues & BBQ Schedule Posted by Tony Reyes | September 21, 2017

Today (9/21)

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — CAF AirPower History Tour, Arkansas Air and Military Museum

9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. — Baum Motorcycle Village open

11 a.m.-8 p.m. — Arvest Ballpark open

11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — A&M Railroad shuttle

Noon-midnight — Washington County Fairgrounds Saloon open

2-7 p.m. — Military Appreciation Event, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

3-11 p.m. — Dickson Street Beer Garden open

8 p.m. — Mr. Bikes, Blues and BBQ, Blues Alley Saloon, Washington County Fairgrounds

Friday (9/22)

8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. — Baum Motorcycle Village open

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. — CAF AirPower History Tour, Arkansas Air and Military Museum

9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — A&M Railroad shuttle

11 a.m.-8 p.m. — Monster Experience, Arvest Ballpark

Noon-midnight — Washington County Fairgrounds Saloon open

2-11 p.m. — Dickson Street Beer Garden open

6 p.m. — Cruise on Dickson for car show

6:15 p.m. — “Bring the Heat” Whataburger Jalapeno Eating Contest, Pabst Blue Ribbon Stage on Dickson Street

6:30-8:30 p.m. — People’s Choice at the Arkansas State BBQ Championship, Washington County Fairgrounds. $10.

7 p.m. — Lawn mower pulls, Washington County Fairgrounds

8 p.m. — Miss BBB Qualifier, Blues Alley Saloon at the Washington County Fairgrounds

Saturday (9/23)

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — Arkansas State BBQ Championship, Washington County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. — Car Show, Arvest Ballpark

8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. — Baum Motorcycle Village open

8 a.m.-11 p.m. — Dickson Street Beer Garden open

8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. — A&M Railroad shuttle

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Stokes Air “Battle of the Bikes” featuring Fetts Foley Band, Dickson Street. $20.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — CAF AirPower History Tour, Arkansas Air and Military Museum

11 a.m.-8 p.m. — Monster Experience, Arvest Ballpark

Noon-midnight — Washington County Fairgrounds Saloon open

1 p.m. — Karaoke Wildcard Competition, Blues Alley Saloon at the Washington County Fairgrounds

3 p.m. — Karaoke Finals, Thompson Hall, Washington County Fairgrounds

3:30 p.m. — Parade of Power

7 p.m. — Lawn mower pulls, Washington County Fairgrounds

— Source: bikesbluesandbbq.org