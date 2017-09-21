8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week | September 21, 2017

THURSDAY (9/21)

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:15 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

Arkansas Living Treasure Artists — A film screening, 6 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts, just west of Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. A Q&A with the artists will follow. Reservations at 253-5384.

Giving Voice: A Festival of Writing and the Arts — With graphic novelist and comic book author Gene Luen Yang, 6:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5. Email tthomas@jbu.edu.

“The Rocky Horror Show” — With Michael Myers, Caity Church, Jeremy Reid Stuthard, Anna Knight, Cody Robinson & Matt Peoples, 8 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

FRIDAY (9/22)

Last Day — For “A New Subjectivity: Figurative Painting after 2000,” exhibition featuring six female painters exploring diverse aspects of figuration within their painting, Fine Arts Center Gallery at the University of Arkansas. Free. 575-7987.

Sunset Dinner Cruise — With a dinner served at Ventris Trails End Resort, 4 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $40. Register at 789-5000.

Poetry Slam Fundraiser — With dinner, birthday cake and slam poetry, 5:30 p.m., The Cookery in Eureka Springs. Benefits the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. $50. 253-7444.

Craft Squared — Meditation Art with Matt Miller, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

SATURDAY (9/23)

Country Breakfast — Hosted by the Wedington Volunteer Fire Department, 6-11 a.m., 13496 Arkansas 16 west in Fayetteville. $2-$6. Email ehenderson@pgtc.com.

Art in the Park — A fine art festival hosted by the Artists of Northwest Arkansas, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dave Peel Park, 206 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Admission is free. artistsnwarkansas.org.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Cowboy musician Marshall Mitchell, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For families. faylib.org.

Ocarina Workshop — Make a clay whistle, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. Ages 12 & older. ozarkfolkways.org.

Astronomy Day — With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society & the Photographic Society of NWA, 6 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Acrobats of China — From Branson, 7 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$55. 800-965-9324.

SUNDAY (9/24)

Long Distance Hiking — With Jim Warnock, a “through hiker,” 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:15 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

MONDAY (9/25)

TUESDAY (9/26)

Ozark Poets & Writers Collective — With novelist Mara Cohen Ioannides, author of “We Are in Exile,” 7 p.m., Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. Open mic before & after Ioannides. Email benspollock@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY (9/27)

Let’s LEGO — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For elementary and middle-schoolers. 271-6816.

THURSDAY (9/28)

Last Day — For works by Carlos Luna, combining aspects of Cuban, Mexican and American cultures to create a new language, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Artinfusion Insight Happy Hour — Autumn Equinox in “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for Artinfusion members. 657-2335.

DISH — With Case Dighero, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335.

Film Series — Hollywood Jazz: “The Jazz Singer,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

SEPT. 29

Art By The Glass — Jazzed, inspired by “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 658-2335.

Spotlight Talk — With art historian Richard Ormond speaking on John Singer Sargent, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sock Hop — With the Rockin’ Roads Band, 7-9:30 p.m., Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. $10 at the library during regular business hours. 855-1753.

SEPT. 30

Artist Reception — For jewelry artist Terri Logan, noon-6 p.m., Zarks Gallery, 67 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Previously owned jewelry can be brought to the gallery to be donated to the Doggie Shop Fashion Show, benefiting the Good Shephard Humane Society. Free. 253-2626 or zarksgallery.com.

Playing With Fire — The ancient art of raku pottery, 3-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. Ages 18 & older. ozarkfolkways.org.

