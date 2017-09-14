LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (9/14)

Jamie Wolfe — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Eoto — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

The Wild Feathers — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Friday

Emily Rowland — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

On the Water — 9 p.m., with The Gebharts, and Open Fields. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Flashback — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Fredrickson Hellfire — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — Brews, Eureka Springs.

Henna Roso — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Commodores — 8 p.m.; Asphalt Cowboys at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49.

Avery Lee She — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

K.I.D.S. — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Christine DeMeo Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dunae Stevens Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tim & Travis — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ruckus — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Lighting Fly — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Moonsong — 8 p.m. with Crash Blossom. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Palomino Shakedown — with Dumptruck Boyz. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Oh Jeremiah — with The Whetherman, Stage 18, Fayetteville.

Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Tessa Kate — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Strange Adults — 9 p.m. standup show. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

She’s Us — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

The Vine Brothers — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Joey Diaz — 9 p.m. standup comedian. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Blaze of Glory — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dan Martin Band — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Scott Elliot — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar and Tap, Springdale.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

X Eye Blind — 7 p.m. Founders’ Room, Alma. $31.

Pokey LaFarge — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Flashback — 9 a.m., Jammin’ Java, Fayetteville.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Christine DeMeo — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Strapjacket — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Bill Dollar and Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Cosmic Elegy — 9 p.m., with Sekoyah, Phoenix Up, and LiquidDropz. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Route 358 — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Sons of Otis Malone — 8:30 a.m. at Mercy Trailhead, for Square 2 Square, Razorback Regional Greenway.

Pearson Brothers — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m. Ruth Chris, Rogers.

RFRSH — with DJ E-YO. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Brick Fields — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

There Ain’t No More: Death of a Folk Singer — 8 p.m. with Willi Carlisle. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $12.

Jim Mills and The Hellbenders — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

7 Hills Shelter Benefit — 1:30-6 p.m. with Earl and Them, Big Uns, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

The Happy Dog Duo — 2:30 p.m., NWACC, Bentonville.

Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra — 5 p.m., Walker Park, Fayetteville.

Tuesday

Sons of Otis Malone — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

90LB Wrench — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sublime with Rome — 7 p.m., with The Offspring. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$69.50.

TajMo — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Wednesday

The Secret Sisters — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Kris Lager Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com