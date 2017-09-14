Live Music

LIVE! in NWA

Posted by Tony Reyes |

Today (9/14)

Jamie Wolfe — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Eoto — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

The Wild Feathers — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Corey Smith — Georgia singer, songwriter and guitarist Corey Smith returns to Northwest Arkansas with a show at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The country musician has developed a writing style that steers clear of the genre tropes of trucks and backroad bonfire parties and points instead toward a more natural view of what it is to be country in the 21st century. Guest Noah Guthrie joins Smith. coreysmith.com. $20.

Friday

Emily Rowland — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

On the Water — 9 p.m., with The Gebharts, and Open Fields. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Flashback — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Fredrickson Hellfire — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — Brews, Eureka Springs.

Henna Roso — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Commodores — 8 p.m.; Asphalt Cowboys at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49.

Avery Lee She — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

K.I.D.S. — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Christine DeMeo Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dunae Stevens Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tim & Travis — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ruckus — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Lighting Fly — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Moonsong — 8 p.m. with Crash Blossom. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Palomino Shakedown — with Dumptruck Boyz. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Oh Jeremiah — with The Whetherman, Stage 18, Fayetteville.

Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Eureka Springs Jazz Festival — Returning with a stellar lineup for its 32nd year, the Eureka Springs Jazz Festival opens tonight with a Lawn Party at the Crescent Hotel, 7-10 p.m, and continues at Basin Spring Park as well as Upstairs at the The Grotto Friday and Saturday. Music in Basin Spring Park is free and includes performances by Charged Particles featuring Paul McCandless, Block Street Hot Club and more. Saturday’s headliner at Upstairs at The Grotto is Veronica Swift (pictured), one of the top young jazz singers in the country. jazzeureka.org. $55.

Saturday

Tessa Kate — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Strange Adults — 9 p.m. standup show. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

She’s Us — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

The Vine Brothers — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Joey Diaz — 9 p.m. standup comedian. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Blaze of Glory — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dan Martin Band — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Scott Elliot — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar and Tap, Springdale.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

X Eye Blind — 7 p.m. Founders’ Room, Alma. $31.

Pokey LaFarge — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Flashback — 9 a.m., Jammin’ Java, Fayetteville.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Christine DeMeo — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Strapjacket — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Bill Dollar and Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Cosmic Elegy — 9 p.m., with Sekoyah, Phoenix Up, and LiquidDropz. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Route 358 — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Sons of Otis Malone — 8:30 a.m. at Mercy Trailhead, for Square 2 Square, Razorback Regional Greenway.

Pearson Brothers — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m. Ruth Chris, Rogers.

RFRSH — with DJ E-YO. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Brick Fields — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

There Ain’t No More: Death of a Folk Singer — 8 p.m. with Willi Carlisle. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $12.

Jim Mills and The Hellbenders — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

7 Hills Shelter Benefit — 1:30-6 p.m. with Earl and Them, Big Uns, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

The Happy Dog Duo — 2:30 p.m., NWACC, Bentonville.

Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra — 5 p.m., Walker Park, Fayetteville.

Tuesday

Sons of Otis Malone — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

90LB Wrench — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sublime with Rome — 7 p.m., with The Offspring. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$69.50.

TajMo — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

JJ Grey & Mofro — From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. Grey returns to Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday with a show at 8 p.m. at George’s Majestic Lounge with guests the Ben Miller Band. JJ Grey & Mofro’s latest album, “Ol’ Glory,” received praise from The New York Times, USA Today and Garden & Gun. jjgrey.com. $25.

Wednesday

The Secret Sisters — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Kris Lager Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

