LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (9/14)
Jamie Wolfe — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Eoto — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
The Wild Feathers — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Friday
Emily Rowland — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
On the Water — 9 p.m., with The Gebharts, and Open Fields. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Flashback — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Fredrickson Hellfire — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — Brews, Eureka Springs.
Henna Roso — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Commodores — 8 p.m.; Asphalt Cowboys at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49.
Avery Lee She — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
K.I.D.S. — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Christine DeMeo Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Dunae Stevens Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Coverblind — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tim & Travis — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ruckus — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Lighting Fly — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Moonsong — 8 p.m. with Crash Blossom. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Palomino Shakedown — with Dumptruck Boyz. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Oh Jeremiah — with The Whetherman, Stage 18, Fayetteville.
Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Tessa Kate — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Strange Adults — 9 p.m. standup show. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
She’s Us — Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
The Vine Brothers — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Joey Diaz — 9 p.m. standup comedian. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
Blaze of Glory — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dan Martin Band — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Scott Elliot — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar and Tap, Springdale.
Coverblind — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
X Eye Blind — 7 p.m. Founders’ Room, Alma. $31.
Pokey LaFarge — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Flashback — 9 a.m., Jammin’ Java, Fayetteville.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Christine DeMeo — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Strapjacket — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Bill Dollar and Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Cosmic Elegy — 9 p.m., with Sekoyah, Phoenix Up, and LiquidDropz. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Route 358 — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Sons of Otis Malone — 8:30 a.m. at Mercy Trailhead, for Square 2 Square, Razorback Regional Greenway.
Pearson Brothers — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m. Ruth Chris, Rogers.
RFRSH — with DJ E-YO. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Brick Fields — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
There Ain’t No More: Death of a Folk Singer — 8 p.m. with Willi Carlisle. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $12.
Jim Mills and The Hellbenders — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
7 Hills Shelter Benefit — 1:30-6 p.m. with Earl and Them, Big Uns, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
The Happy Dog Duo — 2:30 p.m., NWACC, Bentonville.
Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Nakatani Gong Orchestra — 5 p.m., Walker Park, Fayetteville.
Tuesday
Sons of Otis Malone — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
90LB Wrench — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sublime with Rome — 7 p.m., with The Offspring. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$69.50.
TajMo — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
Wednesday
The Secret Sisters — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Kris Lager Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
Leave a Reply