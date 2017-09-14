Current Issue

Filmmaker Tells Story Of War Posted by Tony Reyes | September 14, 2017

The Fayetteville Public Library, in collaboration with AETN, will offer a free sneak peak screening of Ken Burns’ new documentary, “The Vietnam War,” at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ll be showing a 40- to 45-minute screening of one episode, and then we’ll have a panel to discuss those themes from the episode,” says Heather Robideaux, FPL’s manager of adult services. KUAF News Director and “Ozarks at Large” producer Kyle Kellams will moderate the panel discussion, and panelists will include Col. Karen Lloyd, director of the Veterans History Project with the Library of Congress; Roy Reed, author and former UA journalism professor and New York Times and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette journalist; John Brown University professor Preston Jones; and Jim Hale, Vietnam War veteran.

The documentary series took Burns and his team 10 years to produce and includes material and information from close to 80 different participants, including combatants and civilians from North and South Vietnam. Rare archival footage from all over the world is used to tell the story from a variety of perspectives.

“We’ve had a partnership with AETN over the years,” says Robideaux. “They’ve been fabulous to work with in the past, and we were just delighted that they reached out to us for this opportunity.”

— Lara Hightower

FAQ

‘The Vietnam War’

WHEN — 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — 856-7000 or faylib.org