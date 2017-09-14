Fayetteville Film Fest This Weekend

Fayetteville Film Fest This WeekendPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (9/14)
At UARK Bowl
5 p.m. — Short film block
6:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers
7 p.m. — Red Carpet/Silver Screen Opening Night Party
Friday
At Chancellor Hotel
Noon — Animated short film block
12:30 p.m. — Rock block (music videos & documentaries)
1:30 p.m. — Foreign film block
3:30 p.m. — Narrative short film block
4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers
5 p.m. — LGBTQ film block
6:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “American Folk” by David Heinz
8:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “Door in the Woods” by Chase Goforth
9:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers
10 p.m. — VIP after-party
Saturday
At the Pryor Center
9 a.m. — Documentary block
Noon — Q&A with filmmakers
1 p.m. — Feature Film: “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi
3 p.m. — Narrative short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)
4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers
5 p.m. — Short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)
6:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers
7:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “All the Birds Have Flown South”
9:10 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers
10 p.m. — VIP closing party (Stage 18)
