Current Issue

Fayetteville Film Fest This Weekend Posted by Tony Reyes | September 14, 2017

Today (9/14)

At UARK Bowl

5 p.m. — Short film block

6:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7 p.m. — Red Carpet/Silver Screen Opening Night Party

^

Friday

At Chancellor Hotel

Noon — Animated short film block

12:30 p.m. — Rock block (music videos & documentaries)

1:30 p.m. — Foreign film block

3:30 p.m. — Narrative short film block

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — LGBTQ film block

6:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “American Folk” by David Heinz

8:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “Door in the Woods” by Chase Goforth

9:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP after-party

^

Saturday

At the Pryor Center

9 a.m. — Documentary block

Noon — Q&A with filmmakers

1 p.m. — Feature Film: “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi

3 p.m. — Narrative short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — Short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

6:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “All the Birds Have Flown South”

9:10 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP closing party (Stage 18)