Fayetteville Film Fest This Weekend

File Photo Joey Lauren Adams stars in “All the Birds Have Flown South,” one of the showcase films at this year’s Fayetteville Film Fest.

Today (9/14)

At UARK Bowl

5 p.m. — Short film block

6:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7 p.m. — Red Carpet/Silver Screen Opening Night Party

Friday

At Chancellor Hotel

Noon — Animated short film block

12:30 p.m. — Rock block (music videos & documentaries)

1:30 p.m. — Foreign film block

3:30 p.m. — Narrative short film block

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — LGBTQ film block

6:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “American Folk” by David Heinz

8:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “Door in the Woods” by Chase Goforth

9:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP after-party

File Photo/STEPHEN B. THORNTON Miles Miller, left, and his brother Josh Miller talk during filming of “All The Birds Have Flown South.” The Miller brothers, from Arkansas, wrote and directed the film, which is part of this year’s Fayetteville Film Fest.

Saturday

At the Pryor Center

9 a.m. — Documentary block

Noon — Q&A with filmmakers

1 p.m. — Feature Film: “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi

3 p.m. — Narrative short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — Short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

6:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “All the Birds Have Flown South”

9:10 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP closing party (Stage 18)

