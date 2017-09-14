8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | September 14, 2017

THURSDAY (9/14)

Afterschool Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

Author Talk — With Romalyn Tilghman, author of “To the Stars Through Difficulties,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Books will be available. faylib.org.

Bella Vista History Club — With Jill Werner on “A Taste of Old Bella Vista,” 7 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. bellavistamuseum.org.

“Fun Home” — Based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Final weekend. $17-$48. 443-5600.

FRIDAY

Ozark Mountain Artist Tour — The 11th year for this self-guided tour through Newton County, viewing artists’ exhibitions in various locations, through Sept. 17. (870) 715-7182 or mwinnatart@yahoo.com.

Family Access Night — A carnival-themed night of art and fun for families impacted by disability, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — With Harry Cooper, senior curator of Modern Art at the National Gallery of Art, speaking on the temporary exhibition “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Classical Outreach Concert — With Irish pianist Michael McHale presenting a program of classical favorites including Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” plus some “Irish delights,” 7 p.m., Covenant Church, 4511 Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. Free. Email dave@thomas-york.com.

SATURDAY

Last Day — For “Mapping Meaning,” works by Mervi Pakaste, Windgate Art and design building, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, 525 Waldron Road. Free. 788-7482.

Spanish With Miss Lulu — 9 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Register at 271-6816.

Woodcarving Show — Hosted by the Woodcarvers of Northwest Arkansas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. Free. Email gfroglegs@yahoo.com.

Walk on the Wild Side — A workshop with Tamara Walkingstick, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $15. Register at 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Arts Live Theatre Showcase: “Robin Hood,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For families. faylib.org.

Mission Heights Block Party — With Boston Mountain Heritage Hog Roast, hot air balloon rides, live music by the Squarshers & more, 3:30-7 p.m., 2069 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville. Email info@missionhts.com.

Festival of Cultures — Part of Welcome Week NWA 2017, 1-4:30 p.m., Shiloh Square on Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. Email terrybankston@engagenwa.com.

Pesto Fest — With Handmade Moments, food, craft beer & kids’ activities, 5-10 p.m., Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville. $25-$30. 313-7776.

Eureka! A Variety Experience — 8 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $29. 253-7788.

SUNDAY

Walk on the Wild Side — Edible Trees and Plants Workshop with Tamara Walkingstick, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $15. 789-5000.

Orchid Auction — Hosted by the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, preview at noon and auction at 1 p.m., Northwest Technical Institute (south door) at 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. 619-4310.

Mountain Street Stage — With Jim Mills and the Hellbenders, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra — 5 p.m., Walker Park in Fayetteville. Hosted by Artist’s Laboratory Theatre. By donation. Email erika@artlabtheatre.com.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:15 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

MONDAY

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

TUESDAY

Beyond the Book — “Where Things Come Back” by John Corey Whaley, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 9-12. Free. 273-7755.

WEDNESDAY

Sandwiched In — With current and former members of the Northwest Arkansas Community College DREAMers, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Wednesday Over Water — “The Life and Times of Stuart Davis,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335.

— Becca Martin-Brown

