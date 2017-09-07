Current Issue

Fayetteville Film Fest Opens Tuesday

Posted by Tony Reyes |
Courtesy Photo / Dustin Lake Devin Blackmon appears in “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi, another of this year’s showcase films.

Courtesy Photo / Dustin Lake
Devin Blackmon appears in “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi, another of this year’s showcase films.

Tuesday

High School Connections

At Fayetteville High School

6 p.m. — “Uncontrolled Variables: A Science Fair Story” by Dale Carpenter

7 p.m. — “Leaving a Legacy” by Brenda Yelvington

8:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

Wednesday

Documentary Features

At Pryor Center

Noon — “Charlie Vs. Goliath” by Reed Lindsay

1:30 p.m. — “For Ahkeem” by Jeremy Levine

3 p.m. — “Forever ‘B’” by Skye Borgman

4:30 p.m. — “Island Soldier” by Nathan Fitch

6 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7 p.m. — Experience Films at Stage 18

Thursday

At UARK Bowl

5 p.m. — Short film block

6:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7 p.m. — Red Carpet/Silver Screen Opening Night Party

Courtesy Photo “American Folk,” directed by David Heinz, is one of the showcase films at this year’s Fayetteville Film Fest.

Courtesy Photo
“American Folk,” directed by David Heinz, is one of the showcase films at this year’s Fayetteville Film Fest.

Sept. 15

At Chancellor Hotel

Noon — Animated short film block

12:30 p.m. — Rock block (music videos & documentaries)

1:30 p.m. — Foreign film block

3:30 p.m. — Narrative short film block

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — LGBTQ film block

6:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “American Folk” by David Heinz

8:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “Door in the Woods” by Chase Goforth

9:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP afterparty

Sept. 16

At the Pryor Center

9 a.m. — Documentary block

Noon — Q&A with filmmakers

1 p.m. — Feature Film: “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi

3 p.m. — Narrative short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — Short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

6:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “All the Birds Have Flown South”

9:10 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP closing party (Stage 18)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All fields are required.