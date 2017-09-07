Current Issue

Fayetteville Film Fest Opens Tuesday Posted by Tony Reyes | September 7, 2017

Tuesday

High School Connections

At Fayetteville High School

6 p.m. — “Uncontrolled Variables: A Science Fair Story” by Dale Carpenter

7 p.m. — “Leaving a Legacy” by Brenda Yelvington

8:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

Wednesday

Documentary Features

At Pryor Center

Noon — “Charlie Vs. Goliath” by Reed Lindsay

1:30 p.m. — “For Ahkeem” by Jeremy Levine

3 p.m. — “Forever ‘B’” by Skye Borgman

4:30 p.m. — “Island Soldier” by Nathan Fitch

6 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7 p.m. — Experience Films at Stage 18

Thursday

At UARK Bowl

5 p.m. — Short film block

6:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7 p.m. — Red Carpet/Silver Screen Opening Night Party

Sept. 15

At Chancellor Hotel

Noon — Animated short film block

12:30 p.m. — Rock block (music videos & documentaries)

1:30 p.m. — Foreign film block

3:30 p.m. — Narrative short film block

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — LGBTQ film block

6:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “American Folk” by David Heinz

8:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “Door in the Woods” by Chase Goforth

9:45 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP afterparty

Sept. 16

At the Pryor Center

9 a.m. — Documentary block

Noon — Q&A with filmmakers

1 p.m. — Feature Film: “Dayveon” by Amman Abbasi

3 p.m. — Narrative short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

4:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

5 p.m. — Short film block (at Chancellor Hotel)

6:30 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

7:30 p.m. — Feature Film: “All the Birds Have Flown South”

9:10 p.m. — Q&A with filmmakers

10 p.m. — VIP closing party (Stage 18)