8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days a Week Posted by Tony Reyes | September 7, 2017

TODAY (9/7)

Sewing Club — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For grades 4-8. 750-8180.

Chispas Story Time — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For families. 750-8180.

Arkansas Sports Night — With authors Brian Reindl, Evan Demirel & J.B. Hogan, 5-7 p.m., Bank of Fayetteville on the square. Hosted by Nightbird Books. 444-4444.

Artist’s Reception — “Form Is Function,” showcasing a select group of sculptures and paintings by Arkansas’ Robyn Horn, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Underground, 101 W. Mountain. Exhibit through Sept. 30. Free. 872-2722 or fayettevilleunderground.org.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

Fiction Forge — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For adults. 750-8180.

Artist’s Reception — “Rusted” showcases two series of rust-related artwork by Joel Armstrong from 6 to 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, 18 Center St., in Fayetteville. Exhibit at Stage 18 through Sept. 30. stage18live.com or email info@stage18live.com.

“Fun Home” — Based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 & 7 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$48. 443-5600.

__

FRIDAY (9/8)

Antique Auto Festival — Celebrating 47 years with restored classics, hot rods, street machines, customs, muscle cars and rare trucks competing for over 90 professionally judged awards, Friday & Saturday, on the grounds of the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs. $25 to show. 253-5037.

__

SATURDAY (9/9)

Mother Nature Reads — “Autumn in the Woods: Preparing for Winter,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — With super scientist Steve Cox, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Marketing & Promotions — With Stephanie Storey, author of “Oil and Marble,” 1-4 p.m., Village Writing School at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers. $25. 292-3665.

__

SUNDAY (9/10)

Second Sunday Author Series — With Velda Brotherton, author of “Remembrance” and “Tyra’s Gambler,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

__

MONDAY (9/11)

Art in the Park Reception — For artist Sara Torbett, 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Lego Club: 4:30 pm

Cover to Cover — “Anything But Typical” by Nora Raleigh Baskin, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 10-12. 271-6816.

__

TUESDAY (9/12)

Between the Pages — “The Lions of Little Rock” by Kristin Levine, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 6-8. 271-6816.

“The Vietnam War” — Free preview of a 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. “The Vietnam War” will premiere on AETN at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. aetn.org.

Village on the Lakes Writers and Poets — With author JC Crumpton, 6-8 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Free. 268-6463.

UAFS Music Faculty Showcase — With genres ranging from baroque to classical to contemporary, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, 101 N. Second St. Free. 788-7547.

__

WEDNESDAY (9/13)

Village Lake Writers and Poets’ Writers Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Guests welcome. 268-6463.

Folding Friends — An origami club, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades K-6. 271-6816.

Try FPL — Postcrossing, a project that allows participants to send real postcards and receive real postcards back from random people around the world, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

__

THURSDAY (9/14)

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

Author Talk — With Romalyn Tilghman, author of “To the Stars Through Difficulties,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Books will be available. faylib.org.

__

SEPT. 15

Classical Outreach Concert — With Irish pianist Michael McHale presenting a program of classical favorites including Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” plus some “Irish delights,” 7 p.m., Covenant Church, 4511 Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. Free. Email dave@thomas-york.com.

__

SEPT. 16

Spanish With Miss Lulu — 9 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Register at 271-6816.

Walk on the Wild Side — A workshop with Tamara Walkingstick, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $15. Register at 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Arts Live Theatre Showcase: “Robin Hood,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For families. faylib.org.

Pesto Fest — With Handmade Moments, food, craft beer & kids’ activities, 5-10 p.m., Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville. $25-$30. 313-7776.

Eureka! A Variety Experience — 8 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $29. 253-7788.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com