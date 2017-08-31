Current Issue

Quest For Treasures Aids Critters In Need Posted by Tony Reyes | August 31, 2017

When she retired from the antiques business, Sharon Glover looked for a cause to which to contribute her new-found free time.

She found it. This weekend, for the third year, she’ll host Junk Yard Dog’s Junk Fest — an event presented by the Friends of Prairie Grove Pound — at her historic Prairie Grove home at 314 E. Parks St.

“I thought we could work smarter and invite vendors to do a lot of the work, [since] we raise our money through vendor’s fees,” says Glover, a former antique store owner who has managed to marry her love for antiques with her love for animals. She adds that the change in format also allows for a greater variety of items for vintage-loving shoppers to choose from. “We usually have between 25 and 30 vendors, who offer wonderful goodies from antiques to vintage to salvage. We also will have handmade boutique items, antique stained glass artisans, food and live entertainment.” Live bands will include The McKenzie’s and General Holler.

Glover says this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever, including a chance to get up close and personal with something

animal lovers don’t see every day — baby llamas.

“There is a llama farm just south of Prairie Grove,” says Glover. “They shear their llamas and spin the wool, and they’ll be here selling their hand-crafted llama wool items. They’re bringing baby llamas on Saturday. They’re too adorable for words.”

— Lara Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com