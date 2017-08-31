Featured

Miss Arkansas shares heart with children
BECCA MARTIN-BROWN
August 31, 2017

‘Giving Is A Gift’

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

Every Miss Arkansas has a cheering section.

But no Miss Arkansas before Maggie Benton has had the “spunkiest, craziest, wildest, happiest” cheerleader in her corner.

“You’re beautiful,” 8-year-old Asher Ray of Little Rock assured the 22-year-old Benton before the evening gown competition on June 17. And she says when Benton competes in the Miss America Pageant Sept. 10, her queen should “just know that if she gets nervous, I’m out there in the audience watching her and with her.”

Asher knows a lot about pageants.

“Asher has actually been involved in the Diamond State Princess Program for the last four years,” says mom Susan, “first, as the Children’s Miracle Network princess and then as actual princess participating in the dances and walking with two different queens, including Maggie for the last two years.”

But she also knows a lot about bravery.

“She was diagnosed in May of 2012 with Ewing’s Sarcoma,” Susan Ray explains. “Ewing’s is the second most prevalent bone cancer among children, but it’s still fairly rare. It started with pain in her right leg. The primary tumor was in her right femur with nine metastatic tumors in her lungs.”

Asher went through 14 rounds of chemotherapy, three surgeries and 15 rounds of radiation with more than 100 nights at Arkansas Children’s Hospital that first year, her mom relates. “She was considered disease free in March of 2013, but her cancer returned 10 months later. From that point she received 20-plus more rounds of standard chemo and several more rounds of radiation before we started experimental therapy nearly a year ago.

“We met Maggie almost to the day a year ago,” Ray continues. “She walked into our house like she had known us her entire life. Within the first 10 minutes she and Asher were playing Legos and putting their hair in pigtails. Since then we have had many occasions with Maggie and also her family. They all welcomed us with open arms. Miss Arkansas has really been just a small part of our relationship. Maggie and Asher formed an instant eternal bond.”

“We just clicked,” Benton says with one of her trademark smiles. “Maggie’s drawn to kids, and they’re drawn to her,” adds Benton’s mom, Nancy Benton of Jonesboro.

Children are at the heart of Benton’s Miss Arkansas platform, which she calls “Giving Is a Gift.”

“I wanted to have a platform to talk about something I’m passionate about — promoting service, philanthropy and kindness,” says the 2017 UA graduate. And she figures if she talks to everyone she can as Miss Arkansas, “there’s strength in numbers,” and she might start a “chain reaction” of random acts of kindness. Plus, she’ll be the official ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Unless she’s Miss America. It could happen — and did, just a year ago, to Savvy Shields, a UA senior majoring in art and the daughter of Karen and Todd Shields, dean of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the UA. Shields will crown her successor Sept. 10 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., and on ABC-TV.”Going to Miss America was different than competing at Miss Arkansas in the sense that everyone had already accomplished their goals,” she said recently. “Just being at Boardwalk Hall on the Miss America stage is the dream in itself! Everything else became icing on the already iced cake.”

Her advice to Benton? “Focus on the day and take in every moment. It goes by so fast, don’t let Instagram be your only life recorder.”

And as for her future, Shields has one immediate plan.

“Hibernation. And giving thanks — along with starting my life back as Savvy Shields.”

FAQ

Miss America Pageant

WHEN — 8 p.m. Sept. 10

WHERE — Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., and on ABC-TV

TICKETS — ticketmaster.com

INFO — missarkansas.org & missamerica.org