8 Days A Week Calendar

8 days a week Posted by Tony Reyes | August 31, 2017

TODAY (8/31)

Think Tank Thursday — Discover ways to improve your research skills, noon, Springdale Public Library. For adults. 750-8180.

Member Scoop — “Bringing an Exhibition to Life” with Project Manager of Exhibitions Catherine Hryniewicz and Interpretations Manager Stace Treat, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

DISH — An Evening With Anna Moss of Handmade Moments, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $35 ($28 for Members). Register at 657-2335.

Auditions — For Northwest Audio Theater’s “Frankenstein,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Show dates are Oct. 28-29. 751-5441.

“Fun Home” — Based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 & 7 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$48. 443-5600.

__

FRIDAY (9/1)

Light Night Party — With music, dance & creativity around Leo Villarreal’s “Buckyball,” 8-11:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

SATURDAY (9/2)

Junk Fest — With 100 vendors & food trucks, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Main Street in downtown Van Buren. Free admission. facebook.com/DowntownJunkFestVB/.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — A make-it-and-take-it art program, noon-5 p.m. every Saturday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drone Do’s & Don’ts — With drone expert Drew Shoptaw, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

SUNDAY (9/3)

Climate Change Forum — Discussing “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells, “The Planet Is Warming. And

It’s OK to Be Afraid” by Margaret Klein Salamon and “Are We Doomed? Let’s Have a Conversation” by Richard Heinberg, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by the Omni Center. omnicenter.org.

Ice Cream Social — Build your own sundae, 2-4 p.m., at the soda fountain in the Fort Smith Museum of History. $5. 783-7841.

__

MONDAY (9/4)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

TUESDAY (9/5)

Wigglers & Jugglers Story Time — 9:30 & 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. For ages 3-5. 750-8180.

Rattle & Rhyme Toddler Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. For babies to age 3. 750-8180.

Afterschool STEAM — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For grades K-6. 750-8180.

Teen Pizza & Movie Night — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For ages 12-18. 750-8180.

Full Moon Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

__

WEDNESDAY (9/6)

Wigglers & Jugglers Story Time — 9:30 & 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. For ages 3-5. 750-8180.

Rattle & Rhyme Toddler Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. For babies to age 3. 750-8180.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 4-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Requires exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Author Talk — With Diane Burko, author of “Glacial Shifts, Changing Perspectives: Bearing Witness to Climate Change,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

THURSDAY (9/7)

Sewing Club — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For grades 4-8. 750-8180.

Chispas Story Time — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For families. 750-8180.

Arkansas Sports Night — With authors Brian Reindl, Evan Demirel & J.B. Hogan, 5-7 p.m., Bank of Fayetteville on the square. Hosted by Nightbird Books. 444-4444.

Artist’s Reception — “Form Is Function,” showcasing a select group of sculptures and paintings by Arkansas’ Robyn Horn, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Underground, 101 W. Mountain. Exhibit through Sept. 30. Free. 872-2722 or fayettevilleunderground.org.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

Fiction Forge — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For adults. 750-8180.

Artist’s Reception — “Rusted” showcases two series of rust-related artwork by Joel Armstrong from 6 to 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, 18 Center St., in Fayetteville. Exhibit at Stage 18 through Sept. 30. stage18live.com or email info@stage18live.com.

__

SEPT. 9

Mother Nature Reads — “Autumn in the Woods: Preparing for Winter,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — With super scientist Steve Cox, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

SEPT. 10

Second Sunday Author Series — With Velda Brotherton, author of “Remembrance” and “Tyra’s Gambler,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 5:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com