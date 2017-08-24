LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Sierra Murphy |
Today
Clint Scrivner — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Kassi Moe — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Rick Atha — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Tom Bryant — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Ray Wylie Hubbard — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Voxana — 6 p.m., The Hive, Bentonville.
Aaron Watson — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brian Mullen — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
RainKings — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Toby Freeman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Youth Pastor — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Truman Railboys — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dirty Mugs — 8 p.m., with ESC, and Chase Chamberlain. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Friday
Clint Scrivner — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Jimmy Wayne Garret and the Liberty Bells — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Luke Ford — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Silverado — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Amy Helm — 6 p.m., with Earl & Them. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Elephant Revival — 10 p.m., with Mandolin Orange. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Left of Center — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Music on the Square — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, and White River Junction. Downtown square, Kingston.
Trey O’Dell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Eric Brown — 8 p.m. standup comedian. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
TK & The Right Pieces — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Amber Sterling — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Aisle 24 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Tim Budig Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Candlebox — 8 p.m.; Franky Perez and The Truth at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $39.
Photosphere — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Justin Kaleb Driggers — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Morgan Squared Duo — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Josh McClard Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Loose Change — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Arkansauce — 10 p.m., with National Park Radio. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Mark Shileds & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Moonshine Syndicate — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Frisco Festival Blowout — 6-midnight, Jovan, Will Brand, and Honey Shuffle. Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
TownHouse Fire — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Cameron Johnson — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m.; Steve Zimmerman at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Too’s — with Westerners. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
Last Sunday — presented by Vibes Creation Company. — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Blue Muse — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Rick Dodson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
James Henry — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mattie Neumyer — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
Blue Muse — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Whit Landers and the Confusion — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Sad Palomino — 9 p.m., with Houseplants, and John Charles. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Teddy Sablon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
