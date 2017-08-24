LIVE! in NWA

Current Issue

Today

Clint Scrivner — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Kassi Moe — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Tom Bryant — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Ray Wylie Hubbard — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Voxana — 6 p.m., The Hive, Bentonville.

Aaron Watson — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brian Mullen — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

RainKings — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Toby Freeman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Youth Pastor — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Truman Railboys — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dirty Mugs — 8 p.m., with ESC, and Chase Chamberlain. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Friday

Clint Scrivner — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jimmy Wayne Garret and the Liberty Bells — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Luke Ford — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Silverado — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Amy Helm — 6 p.m., with Earl & Them. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Elephant Revival — 10 p.m., with Mandolin Orange. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Left of Center — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Music on the Square — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, and White River Junction. Downtown square, Kingston.

Trey O’Dell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Eric Brown — 8 p.m. standup comedian. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

TK & The Right Pieces — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Amber Sterling — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Aisle 24 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Tim Budig Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Candlebox — 8 p.m.; Franky Perez and The Truth at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $39.

Photosphere — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Justin Kaleb Driggers — 9 p.m., Emma Ave Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Morgan Squared Duo — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Josh McClard Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Loose Change — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Arkansauce — 10 p.m., with National Park Radio. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Mark Shileds & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Moonshine Syndicate — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Frisco Festival Blowout — 6-midnight, Jovan, Will Brand, and Honey Shuffle. Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

TownHouse Fire — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Cameron Johnson — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m.; Steve Zimmerman at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Too’s — with Westerners. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Last Sunday — presented by Vibes Creation Company. — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Blue Muse — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Rick Dodson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

James Henry — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mattie Neumyer — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Blue Muse — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Whit Landers and the Confusion — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Sad Palomino — 9 p.m., with Houseplants, and John Charles. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Teddy Sablon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

