Art Imitates Environment Posted by Sierra Murphy | August 24, 2017

‘It’s all about the connections between humans, universe’

A group of spectators gathered with Argentinian artist Marina Zumi across the street from her mural on West Avenue to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse Monday.

The peak time, 1:13 p.m., came and went. The Spanish version of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” could be heard coming from a cellphone. Someone asked, “Is that it?”

Perhaps more impressive is Zumi’s depiction of an eclipse she is painting this week on the west wall of Hog Haus Brewing Co. The eclipse, to Zumi, represents an opportunity to find light in the dark.

“It’s all about the connections between humans and the universe,” she says.

Zumi and other global and local artists are creating pieces for the Green Candy Art Action event downtown. “Green” in the name signifies sustainability and environmentalism, and “Candy” refers to eye candy.

Paintings also will go up at 545 W. Center St. and 1 W. Mountain St. Three other pieces, including a sculpture, a crochet work and an “immersive room,” will be installed at the historic Walker-Stone House, 207 W. Center St.

The city’s administration, council and residents regularly take action to preserve the environment, and everyone can take action in their own way, says Molly Rawn, executive director of Experience Fayetteville.

“We were really interested in how street art also can help tell that story,” Rawn says.

The idea is to ride the hype into the Roots Festival, an annual music, film, art, culinary and sustainability event that runs through Sunday. Using the attention from the festival to promote the first-time art event made sense, plus the sentiment behind the two correlates, Rawn says. Organizers work hard to make the Roots Festival as close to zero-waste as possible.

Experience Fayetteville worked with the international arts collective JustKids to come up with the green theme and select the artists. JustKids also curated the large owl on the side of the old Mountain Inn building and has served as the force behind the Unexpected Festival in Fort Smith.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission set aside $105,000 in 2015 for a public art initiative. Commissioners approved a $73,000 contract with JustKids in July.

Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic began painting the east side of the building on the square Monday. As far as what it entails, he says, “You will have to see.”

Bicicleta Sem Freio of Brazil, Bordalo II of Portugal and Gina Gallina of Eureka Springs will work on the three pieces in the Walker-Stone House.

Bordalo II will build a sculpture out of materials that normally would go in a landfill. Bicicleta Sem Freio will paint the “immersive room.” Gallina will make her piece off-site and bring it to the historic structure. Those pieces will be unveiled at the closing celebration Friday.

Local artist Jason Jones is painting the wall of a building at 545 W. Center St. facing the trail. A “bunny-dog” breathes through a gas mask attached to a terrarium filled with windmills, wildlife and other symbols of the environment.

“He’s kind of cute and creepy at the same time,” Jones says. “I’m kind of glad they went that way.”

Jones has wanted an event like Green Candy to come to his hometown for a long time.

“I feel it’s going to open the door for all the artists here,” he says.

Kayli Gilchrist, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Arkansas from Arlington, Texas, stopped to glance at Zumi’s work after walking from class. It appeared to Gilchrist the artists had tapped into the city’s vibe.

“I feel like Fayetteville has taken this artsy turn, and they’re definitely feeling it,” she says.

Stacy Ryburn

sryburn@nwadg.com