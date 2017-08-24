Current Issue

8 Days a Week Posted by Sierra Murphy | August 24, 2017

Thursday (8/24)

Author Talk — With Talya Tate Boerner, author of “The Accidental Salvation of Gracie Lee,” 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Opening Reception — For “Atmospheric Abstracts, Taking a Twisted Turn,” artworks by Jaquita Ball, 6-8 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates in Bentonville. The exhibit is on show through Nov. 1. Email jaquita@jaquitaball.com.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — 7 p.m. today & Friday, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932.

__

Friday (8/25)

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum Education Annex. 621-1154.

Art by the Glass — Misshapen Masterpiece, pairing wine with art making, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $55 ($44 for Members). Register at 657-2335.

Music on the Square — With Susan Shore and Michael Cockram at 7 p.m. & White River Junction at 8 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free; concessions available. Hosted by Kingston Community Library and Friends. Email annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

__

Saturday (8/26)

St. Jude Fayetteville 10K — 7 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park (Lake Fayetteville), 4451 N. Vantage Dr., Fayetteville. $40 race day. 387-7116.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Opening Reception — For Fort Smith junior and senior high school students enrolled in a summer art program hosted by the Fort Smith Museum of History and the United States Marshals Museum, 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

Book Signing — With BJ Tassin, author of “Bona-Fide,” 1 p.m. with a presentation at 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net or bellavistamuseum.org.

Book Signing — With Sara Daniell, author of “Under the Owl Tree,” 1-3 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Fayetteville. saradaniell.com.

Book Launch Party — For “The Devil in Black Creek” by D.R. Bartlette, 1-3 p.m., Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. Email d.r.bartlette@gmail.com.

Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Artinfusion Excursion — 211 Cafe with Demara Titzer, 3-5 p.m., 211 Cafe in Bentonville. Exclusive to Artinfusion members. 657-2335.

__

Sunday (8/27)

Clay Fairy House Class — 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. Register at 643-3314.

Sunday Music at Terra — With Bobby Smith, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 643-3314.

__

Monday (8/28)

Auditions — For the ACO Chorale, 6:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. The Chorale meets every Monday at 7 p.m. 751-5441.

Auditions — For “Pride and Prejudice,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Show dates are Oct. 13-22. 751-5441.

Sunset Kayak Tour — With recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

__

Tuesday (8/29)

Auditions — For “Pride and Prejudice,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Show dates are Oct. 13-22. 751-5441.

__

Wednesday (8/30)

Auditions — For Northwest Audio Theater’s “Frankenstein,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Show dates are Oct. 28-29. 751-5441.

__

Thursday (8/31)

Think Tank Thursday — Discover ways to improve your research skills, noon, Springdale Public Library. For adults. 750-8180.

Member Scoop — Bringing an Exhibition to Life with Project Manager of Exhibitions Catherine Hryniewicz and Interpretations Manager Stace Treat, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

DISH — An Evening With Anna Moss of Handmade Moments, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $35 ($28 for Members). Register at 657-2335.

Auditions — For Northwest Audio Theater’s “Frankenstein,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Show dates are Oct. 28-29. 751-5441.

__

SEPT. 1-4

Junk Yard Dog Junk Fest — Benefiting the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1-2; noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4, 314 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove. Admission is free. 713-0276.

__

SEPT. 2-3

Junk Fest — With 100 vendors & food trucks, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Main Street in downtown Van Buren. Free admission. facebook.com/DowntownJunkFestVB/.

__

SEPT. 3

Ice Cream Social — Build your own sundae, 2-4 p.m., at the soda fountain in the Fort Smith Museum of History. $5. 783-7841.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com