Current Issue

Wake Up And Smell These Coffee Shops Posted by Tony Reyes | August 17, 2017

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

Coffee fans — or fiends — rejoice! Fayetteville is up to its eyeballs in independent coffee shops. You can’t go wrong by choosing any of these favorites.

Arsaga’s Coffee Roasters

WHAT — This venerable coffee company has been a Fayetteville favorite since 1992. Arsaga’s has racked up a slew of awards that include the Northwest Arkansas Times 2015 “Best Coffee in Northwest Arkansas,” Zagat.com’s “Must Try Coffee House” in Arkansas and the Arkansas Times 2015 “Best Coffee in Around the State.”

WHERE — 200 W. Center (w), 309-2975

548 W. Dickson (w), 443-9900

401 W. Mountain (Fayetteville Public Library) (w), 521-1993

1045 W. Maple (UA Law Library) (w), 527-0015

WHY IT’S COOL — Each of Arsaga’s locales has a distinctly different atmosphere. Visit Arsaga’s at the Depot if you’re in the mood for a full menu of breakfast, lunch or dinner options (don’t skip dessert — the crepes are amazing), the Law Library outpost if you need study/work time, the West Center location — right off the square — if you’re craving some delicious avocado toast options, and the Fayetteville Public Library for a lively environment, perfect for people-watching.

Onyx Coffee Lab

WHAT — Onyx — a funky coffee house that prides itself on “green” coffees — launched in Fayetteville in 2012 and quickly expanded to locations in Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville.

WHERE — 2418 N. Gregg Ave.

INFO — 444-6557

BONUS — If you really, really love coffee, Onyx offers classes in brew methods, extraction theory, tasting and espresso.

Jammin’ Java

WHAT — With a cozy location just off the Fayetteville square, Jammin’ Java is a favorite on Farmers’ Market mornings. The shop offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and tasty baked goods.

WHERE —21 W. Mountain (w), Suite 228

Mama Carmen’s Espresso Cafe

WHAT — Mama Carmen’s roomy location on College Avenue makes it easy to find a quiet table in the corner to knuckle down and work — or a larger work table if group studying is on the schedule.

WHERE — 2850 N. College Ave.

INFO — 521-6262

Cafe Imbibe

WHAT — Yelp reviewers rave about this coffee shop’s late hours (they’re open until midnight on Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. on Sunday and 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday), coffee ice cubes for iced coffee and large drink selection.

WHERE — 3980 W. Wedington

INFO — 856-6382

WHY IT’S COOL — Cafe Imbibe features a full alcohol bar in addition to coffee and tea drinks.

Baba Boudan’s Espresso

WHAT — With its drive-through window and traditional business hours (7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sundays) this tiny independent coffee house is beloved by those working the 9-to-5 grind. Aficionados tout the freshly roasted beans, sweet treats baked in-house, and Saturday morning biscuits and gravy as the reason they keep coming back. Make sure you bring cash; credit cards are not accepted.

WHERE — 701 N. College Ave.

INFO — 582-9540

Red Kite Coffee Company

WHAT — Faithful patrons of this shop, located at the Mission and Crossover intersection, love its quiet atmosphere that’s conducive to studying and working. Bagels, muffins, scones and breakfast sandwiches are available until they run out, usually mid-morning.

WHERE — 1852 N. Crossover

INFO — 527-0690

Doomsday Coffee

WHAT — This new coffee shop is eager to earn your business: Online reviews frequently mention the friendly and knowledgeable staff. Beans are roasted in-house, and homemade tamales are on the menu. The owners are currently soliciting artists who are interested in displaying their work on the shop’s walls. What’s not to love?

WHERE — 1378 N. College (Evelyn Hills Shopping Center)

INFO — 435-6550

BONUS — This shop is veteran-owned, and a portion of earnings will be donated to organizations working to reduce the veteran suicide rate.