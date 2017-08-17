Current Issue

The Play’s The Thing All Over NWA Stages Posted by Tony Reyes | August 17, 2017

University Theatre has been bringing student productions to the public for 67 — yes, 67 — years and in 2018, adds a second performance space on the Fayetteville square. But if live theater is what you love, you have a wealth of choices in Northwest Arkansas.

University Theatre

WHAT — Produces a season of shows with undergrad and MFA students acting, teching and sometimes directing.

WHERE — University Theatre in the Fine Arts Center on campus and the Global Campus Theatre, currently undergoing a renovation of just under $3 million with plans to reopen in April 2018 on the Fayetteville square

HOW MUCH — UA students get free tickets to Wednesday and Thursday performances and $5 tickets to all weekend performances; students of any other area school (including other colleges and universities, as well as all children under the age of 18) can purchase $5 tickets for any performance

INFO — theatre.uark.edu or 575-4752

BONUS — This season includes “The Glass Menagerie,” “Avenue Q,” “Life Is a Dream,” “ArkType,” new works by head of the MFA playwriting program, John Walsh, and third-year MFA playwrights Meghan McEnery and Paul McInnis.

TheatreSquared

WHAT — A professional theater company now in its 12th season

WHERE — T2 presents its shows at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville until its new home is finished south of the Walton Arts Center

HOW MUCH — Six-play packages start at $89; single tickets are $15-$45

INFO — 443-5600

BONUS — This season opens Aug. 23 with “Fun Home” and also includes a radio play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Vietgone,” a new drama by Qui Nguyen set in Fort Chaffee.

DOUBLE BONUS — “30 Under 30 is TheatreSquared’s access program bringing professional theater within reach for youth and young professionals,” says Executive Director Martin Miller. “At each TheatreSquared performance, TheatreSquared reserves 30 tickets for anyone under 30 years of age to purchase for just $10. The full price of each ticket is supported by the Walmart Foundation through the Lights Up! for Access program. When you reserve your ticket online, just select “Under 30” as your ticket type. Be sure to bring a valid photo ID on the evening of the performance.”

Arkansas Public Theatre

WHAT — Bigger than community theater without professional costs, APT presents new works fresh from Broadway and popular titles audiences love

WHERE — The Victory Theatre, an historic movie house in downtown Rogers

HOW MUCH — Single tickets are $23-$35

INFO — 631-8988

BONUS — This season opens Sept. 15 with “The Rocky Horror Show” and also includes “A Christmas Story,” “The Producers” and “An Act of God.”

Walton Arts Center

WHAT — A presenter, not a producer, the Walton Arts Center welcomes visiting musicians of every genre and a Broadway series of touring shows.

WHERE — Corner of Dickson and West Avenue in Fayetteville

COST — Ticket packages range from $271 for six shows to $351 for eight shows; single tickets start at $36 for the season opener, “The King and I” Oct. 3-8

INFO — 443-5600

BONUS — The season also includes “White Christmas,” “Finding Neverland,” “Cabaret,” “An American in Paris,” “Rent,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “The Sound of Music.”

Down State

Founded in 1976, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is the state’s largest nonprofit resident theater company. A member of the League of Resident Theatres, The Rep has produced more than 350 productions including 45 world premieres in its 377-seat theater in its historic building in downtown Little Rock. INFO — 501-378-0405

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com