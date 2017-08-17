Current Issue

Second-Hand Finds Are First Rate In Fayetteville Posted by Tony Reyes | August 17, 2017

When you’re ready to get rid of the bare white walls and cinder block shelves, don’t spend a bundle on brand new furniture — in the last 10 years, the flea market and thrift biz in Fayetteville has boomed. There’s a wealth of funky, fun and frugal dorm and apartment finds just waiting to be found.

Flea Markets

In Retrospect

WHAT — This multi-vendor flea market was on the smaller side until it expanded to the building next door. Now it boasts twice the square footage of when it first opened. There’s not a whole lot of furniture to be found here — though there is some — but you’ll find lots of decorative items to jazz up your environment.

WHERE — 10 E. Township

INFO — 521-2100

BONUS — If you’re looking for fabulous costume jewelry, this is absolutely the place to be. The selection at vendor Olive Avenue Trading Co.’s booth(s) will make your jaw drop.

410 Vintage

WHAT — This is the hot spot for mid-century finds — the right side of the store is an absolute treasure trove of furniture pieces from the 1940s to the 1970s. It’s not exactly bargain shopping on this side of the store, but you’re paying for rare finds in excellent condition. The left side of the store is divided into a multi-vendor space, and you can find vintage furniture for pretty thrifty prices here, if you shop often enough, in addition to lots of charming smalls. Watch for specials — many of the vendors post notice of sales frequently.

WHERE — 410 N. College

INFO — 521-2444

BONUS — This store often has a plethora of funky, fabulous lighting fixtures to choose from.

Fayetteville’s Funky Yard Sale

WHAT — This massive 10,000-square-foot flea market almost defies description — it is certainly funky, and is very much like a yard sale, in that you never know what you’ll discover while shopping the 150 booths found within. There are a lot of furniture pieces to be had here, at all different price points — from antique to painted vintage pieces, you should be able to find just about anything you’re looking for. Vintage vinyl, old rock concert posters, vintage biology classroom skeletons, a 10-foot antique Coca-Cola cooler, homemade soaps — you name it, you’ll probably find it here.

WHERE — 693 W. North St.

INFO — 445-6545

BONUS — For those that need a pet fix: the store has two shop cats, Faye and Funky, and the owner’s lovable and good-natured Labrador, Cali, is often behind the counter.

Resale Shops

Cheap Thrills

WHAT — A Fayetteville favorite, Cheap Thrills has been offering men’s and women’s second hand clothing at a steep discount for 25 years. Whether you’re looking for contemporary clothing or vintage, this store has you covered — they have one of the most beautiful collections of 1930s-1960s era dresses in the area.

WHERE — 120 S. East Ave.

INFO — 442-7735

Thrift Stores

The Salvation Army

WHAT — This Southside outpost of The Salvation Army is usually well-stocked with furniture — if you stop in often enough, you’re liable to find some decent pieces that are priced well, though what you find is likely to need a coat of paint or two. Vintage items can be found in the front section of the store here but go fast — this stop is on the regular route of most of the dealers in towns. It’s a good place to find lamps, and though the clothing selection is relatively small, basics — jeans, men’s button-down shirts — are plentiful and cheap.

WHERE — 219 W. 15th St.

INFO — 521-2151

BONUS — This store’s friendly staff is eager to help when you need it.

Goodwill

WHAT — Neither of the Goodwill stores in town offers a ton of furniture (the store on M.L.K. Blvd. is the better of the two, though) — and what they do get goes fast, so you have to haunt the stores pretty regularly to stay on top of the offerings. Their furniture prices are generally cheaper than the Salvation Army. Clothing selection at both stores are pretty good, and prices are affordable.

WHERE — 3105 M.L.K Blvd. (575-9587) and 705 E. Appleby Road (695-0098)

Potter’s House

WHAT — This enormous thrift store benefits the faith-based organization Potter’s House and its educational and training initiatives. On any given day the furniture selection is large, but mixed — but if you look frequently enough, you’ll find some real treasures at reasonable prices. The clothing selection is enormous, though more expensive than the other thrift stores in town. This is an excellent place to buy picture frames, and you might even find the occasional cool vintage print that’s ready to hang as-is. The knick-knack shelves are long and cluttered but it pays to look closely — oftentimes, there are prizes among the clutter.

WHERE — 2703 N. Drake

INFO — 442-2422

BONUS — The store operates on a rotating bargain basis, all centered around the colored tags on the items — discounts range from 25 percent off to 75 percent off and some items are even a quarter, depending on the day and the tag color. Furniture is usually long gone before it hits a significant discount, but artwork and clothing can be purchased at steep discounts if you pay attention to the specials.

