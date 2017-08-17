Current Issue

Pieces Of Present, Past Combine in Museums, Galleries Posted by Tony Reyes | August 17, 2017

Just because the great crystal giant is the big kid on the block, don’t think American art is all Northwest Arkansas has to offer. There’s a wide variety of both history and art throughout the metroplex.

Fayetteville Underground

WHAT — A nonprofit organization, the Underground promotes the visual arts by collaborating with the community, supporting artists and encouraging education and public engagement in the arts

WHERE — 101 W. Mountain St., Suite 222, on the southwest corner of the Fayetteville square

HOW MUCH — There is no admission fee; art is for sale

INFO — fayettevilleunderground.org

BONUS — “Contemporary Art in Native America: Deep Roots” is a featured exhibition for August, highlighting artists Roy Boney Jr., Leah Cowden, Jeff Edwards, Wanbli Gamache and Bobby C. Martin.

Heartwood Gallery

WHAT — An artists’ cooperative showing everything from jewelry to fiber art to pottery and paintings

WHERE — 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville

HOW MUCH — There is no admission fee; art is for sale

INFO — 444-0888

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

WHAT — The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is a regional history museum focusing on the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks. The museum takes its name from the pioneer community of Shiloh, which became Springdale in the 1870s

WHERE — 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale

HOW MUCH — Admission is free

INFO — shilohmuseum.org

WHY IT’S COOL — The museum is currently refurbishing its galleries and will have completely remodeled its exhibit hall before its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Rogers Historical Museum

WHAT — This museum also looks at regional history but in some different ways. There’s the Victorian Hawkins House, which is decorated seasonally for a glimpse into life in turn-of-the-century Rogers; Grandma’s Attic, an interactive exploration area; and First Street, which lets visitors stroll downtown Rogers as they might have 100 years ago

WHERE — 322 S. Second St. in downtown Rogers

HOW MUCH — Admission is free

INFO — rogershistoricalmuseum.org

BONUS — The museum is currently renovating the Old Hailey Ford building at 313 S. Second St. as part of an expansion that will also include the old Masonic Lodge at 300 W. Poplar St.

Scott Family Amazeum

WHAT — The Amazeum features approximately 50,000 square feet of exhibit and learning spaces inside the museum to bring learning to life for kids of all ages

WHERE — 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville

HOW MUCH — $9.50

INFO — amazeum.org

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

WHAT — Crystal Bridges, founded in 2005 by the Walton Family Foundation as a nonprofit charitable organization for all to enjoy, was designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie and opened to the public on 11-11-11. The permanent collection spans five centuries of American masterworks ranging from the Colonial era to the current day, including Asher B. Durand’s “Kindred Spirits,” Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” and Andy Warhol’s “Coca-Cola [3]” as well as major works by modern and contemporary American artists including Georgia O’Keeffe, John Baldessari and James Turrell

WHERE — 600 Museum Way in Bentonville

COST — Free; some special exhibits may have a fee

INFO — crystralbridges.org

BONUS — The museum is also home to the Bachman-Wilson House, an example of Frank Lloyd Wright’s classic Usonian architecture.

Brews

WHAT — Serving local craft beer, locally roasted Arsaga’s coffee, wine and small fare, Brews is also an art gallery, a museum performance space and a community hub

WHERE — 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs

HOW MUCH — Admission to art openings and most performances is free

INFO — 244-0878

Eureka Fine Art Gallery

WHAT — An artists’ cooperative that showcases work by Barbara Kennedy, John Willer, Drew Gentle, Ernie Kilman, Larry Mansker and John Rankine

WHERE — 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs, next door to Brews

HOW MUCH — Admission is free; art is for sale

INFO — 363-6000

Down State

Little Rock has a little bit of everything as far as museums go:

• Historic Arkansas Museum — Examing frontier history

• Central High School National Historic Site — Remembering integration

• William J Clinton Presidential Center

• MacArthur Museum Of Arkansas Military History

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com