Pieces Of Present, Past Combine in Museums, Galleries

Just because the great crystal giant is the big kid on the block, don’t think American art is all Northwest Arkansas has to offer. There’s a wide variety of both history and art throughout the metroplex.
Fayetteville Underground
WHAT — A nonprofit organization, the Underground promotes the visual arts by collaborating with the community, supporting artists and encouraging education and public engagement in the arts
WHERE — 101 W. Mountain St., Suite 222, on the southwest corner of the Fayetteville square
HOW MUCH — There is no admission fee; art is for sale
INFO — fayettevilleunderground.org
BONUS — “Contemporary Art in Native America: Deep Roots” is a featured exhibition for August, highlighting artists Roy Boney Jr., Leah Cowden, Jeff Edwards, Wanbli Gamache and Bobby C. Martin.
Heartwood Gallery
WHAT — An artists’ cooperative showing everything from jewelry to fiber art to pottery and paintings
WHERE — 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville
HOW MUCH — There is no admission fee; art is for sale
INFO — 444-0888
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
WHAT — The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is a regional history museum focusing on the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks. The museum takes its name from the pioneer community of Shiloh, which became Springdale in the 1870s
WHERE — 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale
HOW MUCH — Admission is free
INFO — shilohmuseum.org
WHY IT’S COOL — The museum is currently refurbishing its galleries and will have completely remodeled its exhibit hall before its 50th anniversary in 2018.
Rogers Historical Museum
WHAT — This museum also looks at regional history but in some different ways. There’s the Victorian Hawkins House, which is decorated seasonally for a glimpse into life in turn-of-the-century Rogers; Grandma’s Attic, an interactive exploration area; and First Street, which lets visitors stroll downtown Rogers as they might have 100 years ago
WHERE — 322 S. Second St. in downtown Rogers
HOW MUCH — Admission is free
INFO — rogershistoricalmuseum.org
BONUS — The museum is currently renovating the Old Hailey Ford building at 313 S. Second St. as part of an expansion that will also include the old Masonic Lodge at 300 W. Poplar St.
Scott Family Amazeum
WHAT — The Amazeum features approximately 50,000 square feet of exhibit and learning spaces inside the museum to bring learning to life for kids of all ages
WHERE — 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville
HOW MUCH — $9.50
INFO — amazeum.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
WHAT — Crystal Bridges, founded in 2005 by the Walton Family Foundation as a nonprofit charitable organization for all to enjoy, was designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie and opened to the public on 11-11-11. The permanent collection spans five centuries of American masterworks ranging from the Colonial era to the current day, including Asher B. Durand’s “Kindred Spirits,” Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” and Andy Warhol’s “Coca-Cola [3]” as well as major works by modern and contemporary American artists including Georgia O’Keeffe, John Baldessari and James Turrell
WHERE — 600 Museum Way in Bentonville
COST — Free; some special exhibits may have a fee
INFO — crystralbridges.org
BONUS — The museum is also home to the Bachman-Wilson House, an example of Frank Lloyd Wright’s classic Usonian architecture.
Brews
WHAT — Serving local craft beer, locally roasted Arsaga’s coffee, wine and small fare, Brews is also an art gallery, a museum performance space and a community hub
WHERE — 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs
HOW MUCH — Admission to art openings and most performances is free
INFO — 244-0878
Eureka Fine Art Gallery
WHAT — An artists’ cooperative that showcases work by Barbara Kennedy, John Willer, Drew Gentle, Ernie Kilman, Larry Mansker and John Rankine
WHERE — 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs, next door to Brews
HOW MUCH — Admission is free; art is for sale
INFO — 363-6000
Down State
Little Rock has a little bit of everything as far as museums go:
• Historic Arkansas Museum — Examing frontier history
• Central High School National Historic Site — Remembering integration
• William J Clinton Presidential Center
• MacArthur Museum Of Arkansas Military History
