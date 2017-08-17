Current Issue

Local Venues Deliver Music To The Ears Posted by Tony Reyes | August 17, 2017

Perfectly situated between Tulsa and Memphis, Kansas City and Dallas, Northwest Arkansas may not have the biggest cities, but it’s drawing more and more performers as they travel the country and is winning them over with its charm. From the tiny to the 10,000-seater, venues for live music abound in the area. Here are just a few open to 18 and older or to all ages.

Backspace

WHAT — This DIY venue supports community arts programming across mediums and hosts local, regional and nationally touring musical acts. Over 21 can BYOB

WHERE — 541 W. Meadow St., in the corrugated metal building along the Frisco Trail in Fayetteville

HOW MUCH — Tickets for shows vary, but many are $5 donation for the artists

INFO — facebook.com/backspacearts

George’s Majestic Lounge

WHAT — The King of Dickson, George’s Majestic Lounge boasts two stages and 90 years of history as Arkansas’ longest-running club. Catch local players during free music happy hour on Fridays or grab a ticket to touring up-and-comers and regional favorites across genres.

WHERE — Corner of Dickson and Powerhouse Avenue in Fayetteville

INFO — 527-6618

WHY IT’S COOL — A staple of the entertainment district, George’s was also named one of 100 Greatest Venues in America by Consequence of Sound.

JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewing Co.

WHAT — North Fayetteville’s new brewery and music venue is a great hangout spot with lawn games, a sand volleyball court, full menu plus food truck and free shows with touring musicians on Thursdays during the summer.

WHERE — Corner of Steele Boulevard and Van Asche Drive in uptown Fayetteville

INFO — 435-6502

BONUS — JJ’s also has live music many nights a week at its restaurant locations: on Dickson, on Steamboat Drive in Fayetteville, in Rogers, in Bella Vista and in Fort Smith.

Meteor Guitar Gallery

WHAT — A restored 100-year-old movie theater that has been turned into a guitar store with more than a thousand instruments and amplifiers, one of kind art pieces from many local artists and one of the coolest live music/movie/party venues in Bentonville.

WHERE — West Central Avenue off the Bentonville downtown square

INFO — 268-1500

Nomad’s Music Lounge

WHAT — Known as much for its locally sourced food and fresh cocktails as for its entertainment, Nomad’s Music Lounge is doing its part to Keep Fayetteville Funky with performances from quirky to rowdy.

WHERE — Corner of South School Avenue and West 15th Street in south Fayetteville

INFO — 435-5606

Stage Eighteen

WHAT — Downtown’s new intimate space melding music, theater, the arts and a full bar — getting guests up close and personal with the artists.

WHERE — 18 E. Center St. just off the Fayetteville downtown square.

INFO — facebook.com/stage18live

FYI

Music Festivals

Summer may be on its way out, but there are still plenty of events to keep local festies satisfied.

• Fayetteville Roots Festival, Aug. 23-27

• Bikes, Blues & BBQ, Sept. 20-23

• Byrdfest 15, Sept. 22-24

• Hillberry Harvest Moon Music Festival, Oct. 12-15

• AMP Fest, Oct. 14

• Ozark Folk Festival, Nov. 3-4

• Ozark Mountain Music Festival, Jan. 19-22

JOCELYN MURPHY

jmurphy@nwadg.com