Book Clubs Leave The Library For Beer, Brews Posted by Tony Reyes | August 17, 2017

Libraries aren’t just for books anymore, of course. The Fayetteville Public Library does Books & Brews across town at Core Brewing Co. on Mall Avenue. But a few other book clubs around Northwest Arkansas have also moved out of the library and into more “informal” locations.

Books & Brews

WHAT — This group discusses a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction titles in an informal environment. From bestselling authors to classics of world literature, these selections are a fun way to expand your reading horizons, promises the Fayetteville Public Library.

WHERE — Meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Core Brewing Company, 3775 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville

HOW MUCH — Membership is free

INFO — faylib.org

NEXT — The September selection is “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez; October is “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.

Books on Tap

WHAT — This group discusses a variety of popular and award-winning fiction and nonfiction, according to its sponsor, the Springdale Public Library.

WHERE — Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Black Apple Crossing, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

HOW MUCH — Membership is free

INFO — 750-8180

NEXT — “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrick Backman in September.

A Whole Latte Books

WHAT — Another book club sponsored by the Springdale Public Library.

WHERE — Meets the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Onyx Coffee Lab, 7058 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale

HOW MUCH — Membership is free

INFO — 750-8180

NEXT — “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr on Aug. 19.

First Tuesday Book Club

WHAT — Chooses books for the next year based on a member survey

WHERE — Meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Farmington Public Library but “after-hours” at 6 p.m.

HOW MUCH — Membership is free

INFO — 267-2674

NEXT — “Accused” by Lisa Scottoline in September.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com