Book Clubs Leave The Library For Beer, Brews

Book Clubs Leave The Library For Beer, BrewsPosted by Tony Reyes |
Libraries aren’t just for books anymore, of course. The Fayetteville Public Library does Books & Brews across town at Core Brewing Co. on Mall Avenue. But a few other book clubs around Northwest Arkansas have also moved out of the library and into more “informal” locations.
Books & Brews
WHAT — This group discusses a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction titles in an informal environment. From bestselling authors to classics of world literature, these selections are a fun way to expand your reading horizons, promises the Fayetteville Public Library.
WHERE — Meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Core Brewing Company, 3775 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville
HOW MUCH — Membership is free
INFO — faylib.org
NEXT — The September selection is “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez; October is “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.
Books on Tap
WHAT — This group discusses a variety of popular and award-winning fiction and nonfiction, according to its sponsor, the Springdale Public Library.
WHERE — Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Black Apple Crossing, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale
HOW MUCH — Membership is free
INFO — 750-8180
NEXT — “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrick Backman in September.
A Whole Latte Books
WHAT — Another book club sponsored by the Springdale Public Library.
WHERE — Meets the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Onyx Coffee Lab, 7058 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale
HOW MUCH — Membership is free
INFO — 750-8180
NEXT — “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr on Aug. 19.
First Tuesday Book Club
WHAT — Chooses books for the next year based on a member survey
WHERE — Meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Farmington Public Library but “after-hours” at 6 p.m.
HOW MUCH — Membership is free
INFO — 267-2674
NEXT — “Accused” by Lisa Scottoline in September.
— Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
