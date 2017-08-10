LIVE! in NWA

Events

Today (8/10)

Take Cover — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

CHEW — 8:30 p.m., with May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, and Number Stations. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Tori Miller — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Tom Bryant — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

LADIESNIGHT — 8 p.m. with Dana Idlet and Meredith Kimbrough. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Waylon Pierce — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kodie Benge — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Friday

Jon Dooly — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

The Emotron — 9 p.m., with John Charles, and Brother Gruesome. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

RedWitch Johnny — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Colt Ford — 8 p.m.; The LACS at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $20.

Lillie Lemon — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Derek Van Lynn — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Whiskey Grin — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m.; Crusade & The Big Hog Band at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Fashioned — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Dr. NOLA & the Soul Shakers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Katrina Coleman — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy, with Benny Elbows. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Tightrope — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

Dylan Earl — with Paw Paw. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Photosphere — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Samantha Hunt — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Hosty Düo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The LACS — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Serpents of Eden — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dominic Roy — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Duane Stevens Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Opium Western — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Prince Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Grassfed — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Sassy & Fras — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Red Ambition — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Donnie Baker — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $25.

Rollin Rosatti — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Endfall — 7 p.m., with Mississippi Dirt, Makeshift, and Miss Misery. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Sarah Loethen — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Harvey Stone — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Tightrope — 1 & 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Take Cover — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Real Live Tigers — 8 p.m., with Magnolia. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Chaperones — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steven Fountain — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Sons of Otis Malone — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.

MONTU — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Will Brand — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Grassfed — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Joe Giles and the Homewreckers — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Koev — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Leopold & His Fiction — 9 p.m., with Route 358, and Jasper Logan. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

