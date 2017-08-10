LIVE! in NWA

Events

Chase Rice — Country performer Chase Rice will perform a free show at JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing in Fayetteville tonight. The “Gonna Wanna Tonight” singer is joined by up-and-comer Ryan Kinder (pictured). Called the “John Mayer of country music” by Rolling Stone, Kinder’s soulful Southern sound is distinctive — both expressive and impactful — and hits close to the hearts of his growing fan base. ryankinder.com. thejbgb.com.

Today (8/10)

Take Cover — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

CHEW — 8:30 p.m., with May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, and Number Stations. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Tori Miller — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Tom Bryant — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

LADIESNIGHT — 8 p.m. with Dana Idlet and Meredith Kimbrough. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Waylon Pierce — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kodie Benge — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Confederate Railroad — Southern rockers Confederate Railroad will take the stage at 9 p.m. Frday at Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free show. Making their mark on the music industry with their chart-topping hits, Confederate Railroad’s catalog features rowdy music complemented by raw emotion lyrics. They are known for hits like “She Took It Like A Man,” “Jesus and Mama” and “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind.” 800-754-4111 or confederaterailroad.com.

Friday

Jon Dooly — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

The Emotron — 9 p.m., with John Charles, and Brother Gruesome. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

RedWitch Johnny — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Colt Ford — 8 p.m.; The LACS at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $20.

Lillie Lemon — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Derek Van Lynn — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Whiskey Grin — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m.; Crusade & The Big Hog Band at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Fashioned — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Dr. NOLA & the Soul Shakers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Katrina Coleman — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy, with Benny Elbows. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Tightrope — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

Dylan Earl — with Paw Paw. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Photosphere — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Luray — Luray is banjo-inspired indie rock fused with classic country and folk, created and performed by Shannon Carey. With production help from brother Sean Carey (of S. Carey and Bon Iver), Luray’s debut album “The Wilder” — out Aug. 27 — creates strange and lovely bedfellows of sound, with an end result somewhere between the likes of Iron & Wine and Emmylou Harris. Luray performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville with Tiffany Lee, and Thunder Comfort. stage18live.com. $7-$10. (Photo: Jake Cunningham)

Saturday

Samantha Hunt — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Hosty Düo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The LACS — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Serpents of Eden — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dominic Roy — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Duane Stevens Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Opium Western — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Prince Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Grassfed — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Sassy & Fras — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Red Ambition — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Donnie Baker — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $25.

Rollin Rosatti — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Endfall — 7 p.m., with Mississippi Dirt, Makeshift, and Miss Misery. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Sarah Loethen — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Harvey Stone — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Tightrope — 1 & 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Take Cover — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Real Live Tigers — 8 p.m., with Magnolia. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Chaperones — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steven Fountain — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Sons of Otis Malone — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.

MONTU — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Will Brand — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Grassfed — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Joe Giles and the Homewreckers — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Koev — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Leopold & His Fiction — 9 p.m., with Route 358, and Jasper Logan. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

