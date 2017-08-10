LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (8/10)
Take Cover — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
CHEW — 8:30 p.m., with May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, and Number Stations. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Tori Miller — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Tom Bryant — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Pinetop Renegades — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
LADIESNIGHT — 8 p.m. with Dana Idlet and Meredith Kimbrough. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Waylon Pierce — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Kodie Benge — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Friday
Jon Dooly — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
The Emotron — 9 p.m., with John Charles, and Brother Gruesome. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
RedWitch Johnny — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Colt Ford — 8 p.m.; The LACS at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $20.
Lillie Lemon — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Derek Van Lynn — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Coverblind — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Whiskey Grin — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
The Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m.; Crusade & The Big Hog Band at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Old Fashioned — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Dr. NOLA & the Soul Shakers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Katrina Coleman — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy, with Benny Elbows. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Tightrope — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.
Dylan Earl — with Paw Paw. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Photosphere — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Samantha Hunt — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Hosty Düo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The LACS — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Serpents of Eden — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Dominic Roy — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Duane Stevens Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Opium Western — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Prince Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Grassfed — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Sassy & Fras — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Red Ambition — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Tony Redman — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Donnie Baker — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $25.
Rollin Rosatti — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Endfall — 7 p.m., with Mississippi Dirt, Makeshift, and Miss Misery. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Sarah Loethen — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Harvey Stone — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Tightrope — 1 & 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Take Cover — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
Real Live Tigers — 8 p.m., with Magnolia. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Chaperones — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Steven Fountain — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
Sons of Otis Malone — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.
MONTU — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Will Brand — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Grassfed — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Joe Giles and the Homewreckers — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Koev — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Leopold & His Fiction — 9 p.m., with Route 358, and Jasper Logan. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
