Walmart AMP continues summer music series

Autumn might be around the corner, but the Arkansas Music Pavilion will be rockin’ into October. Here’s the rest of this year’s schedule:

SEPT. 1

‘Weekend Warrior World Tour’

Brad Paisley

With Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

7 p.m. Tickets $35-$68.50*

One of the biggest superstars in country music, Brad Paisley joins the 2017 lineup for his AMP debut. The singer’s storytelling style expands on his 11th studio album, “Love and War,” out April 21.

(Look for preview coverage Friday, Aug. 25 in What’s Up! featuring interviews with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.)

SEPT. 14

‘Welcome Home 2017 Tour’

Zac Brown Band

with Darrell Scott

7 p.m. Sold out except platinum tickets.

Multi-platinum country artists the Zac Brown Band bring their explosive live performance to the AMP with their “Welcome Home Tour,” following the release of their fifth full length album of the same name on May 12.

SEPT. 19

Sublime with Rome

With The Offspring

7 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$69.50*

After the passing of Bradley Nowell of California ska-punk band Sublime, original band member Eric Wilson started a collaboration with guitarist Rome Ramirez in 2009. With new drummer Carlos Verdugo added to the group early this year, Sublime With Rome is on the road with The Offspring for a summer tour.

(Look for preview coverage Friday, Sept. 15 in What’s Up! featuring an interview with Rome Ramirez.)

SEPT. 28

KISS

7:30 p.m. Tickets $55.50*

Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Famers and one of rock’s most influential bands, in four decades together KISS have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

OCT. 7

‘Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’ in concert

7 p.m. Tickets $20-$75*

Momentous scenes from the film play on a giant screen in high-definition while John Williams’ unforgettable score is performed by members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA). Experience the magic with the first installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

OCT. 14

AMP Fest

4-9 p.m. Tickets $15-$45*

David Shaw & Zack Feinberg (of The Revivalists) will co-headline the second annual AMP Fest, the beer, music and tech festival that supports Walton Arts Center’s arts education programs. The music lineup also includes Adam Faucett, Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings, Goose, Will Brand and more. Limited designated driver tickets available.

*plus fees

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com