THURSDAY (8/10)

Crimes & Clues — “The Killer Inside Me” by Jim Thompson, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Vinyls, Vittles & Vino — A fundraiser for Feed Communities, 6-9 p.m., home of Christine & Pete Hartman in Fayetteville. $25. vinyls-vittles-vino.eventbrite.com.

“The Secret Garden” — The musical version of the beloved classic children’s book, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. Final weekend. $15. 783-2966.

“The Wedding Singer” — A musical based on the 1988 movie, 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Final weekend. $23-$35. 631-8988.

FRIDAY (8/11)

Friday Morning Movie — “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Adonna Khare, creator of “Elephants,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Closing Reception — For “Vi Machina: Drawings and Ideations Towards a New American Power” by designer David L. Murphree, 4:30 p.m., Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery at Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. 575-4704.

Sunset Kayak Tour — Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

SATURDAY (8/12)

Second Saturday Trade Days — End of Summer Blast with a kids’ zone, 10 a.m.; concessions, 11 a.m.; live music, 3-9 p.m.; downtown Prairie Grove. Free. Email lktabor@gmail.com.

Discover the Grounds — Arkansas Champion Trees, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Mother Nature Reads — “Herps at Hobbs: Snakes, Turtles and Lizards,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free; intended for ages 3-6. 789-5000.

Community Under the Canopy — With the Natural History Educational Community of the MidSouth, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beginning Your Cherokee Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

SUNDAY (8/13)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — Michael Hoerman, author of “Disoriented Fashion,” his latest book of poetry, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

MONDAY (8/14)

Sacred Sounds at Mercy — An August concert series featuring Lori Fay, violin, and Barbara Godette, cello, 10 a.m., the atrium of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith’s Medical Building. Free. Email Jennifer.Cook@Mercy.Net.

BookTalk — “Another Brooklyn” by Jacqueline Woodson, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

TUESDAY (8/15)

Booked for Lunch — “The Complete Maus” by Art Spiegelman, noon, Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Tyson Tuesday Night — Garden education programs, a documentary film titled “Mike the Birdman” & yoga, plus Music by Still on the Hill, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Eleven Tips & Two Cautions for Choosing Art — With Kim Brecklein, 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Books on Tap — “Run the World” by Becky Wade, 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

WEDNESDAY (8/16)

Sacred Sounds at Mercy — An August concert series featuring Tom Ware on guitar, 10 a.m., the atrium of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith’s Medical Building. Free. Email Jennifer.Cook@Mercy.Net.

Try FPL — Podcasting with Matt McGowan of “Short Talks From the Hill,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

THURSDAY (8/17)

In Concert — The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, 7 p.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. Email navyoutreach@navy.mil.

Aug. 19

Secchi Day — A water appreciation science festival, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Prairie Creek Recreation Area on Beaver Lake. Free. Email AWilson@bwdh2o.org.

Shiloh Saturday — “A Garden Harvest,” 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

A Whole Latte Books — “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Third Saturday Music — With the Cate Brothers, 5-7 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7333.

