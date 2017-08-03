LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (8/3)
Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Josh Abbott Band — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jabe Burgess — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Will Brand — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Dave Waite — 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Ashley McBryde — 9 p.m.; Whit Landers & the Confusion at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.
Friday
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
The 1 oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Back in Black — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Pat Cook — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One for the Money — 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Fayetteville.
Pat Ryan Key — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Steve Dimmitt & The Overworked & Underpaid — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
The Good Fear — 9 p.m., with Lost John; Honeyjack at 7; Brave Soul at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Melody Pond — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Caleb Martin — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
357 — 7:30 p.m., with This Just In, and Dirrty Blu. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Septembers End — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ Shortfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
The Williamsons — 10 p.m.; Sacred Call at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.
Whiskey Grin — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
RaeCam — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Ozark Travelers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Ocie Fisher & Matt Smith — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Versatile Haute — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Monica Thomas — 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.
Ashley Raines — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Teddy Sablon — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could — 10:30 a.m. children’s band, Fayetteville Public Library.
JJ Taylor — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
John Spurling — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Silverado — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Little Tommy & the Bourbon Street Travelers — The Founders Room, Alma. $20.
Honey Shuffle — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Jim Goza — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
SoFay SoHeavy — 8 p.m. with Izuna, All Is At An End, Tel Anorath, and Agentz of Khaos. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Escape Tones — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Fat Chance — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Steve Zimmerman — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Deana Carter — 9 p.m.; Sara Lyons Band at 7; Route 358 at 6; River’s Edge Band at 3; and more. Tontitown Grape Festival.
412 West — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Lady Antebellum — 7:30 p.m., with Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $37.60-$71.10.
Kirby Kelley — 7 p.m., with Oreo Blue. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.
Sunday
Michael Tisdale Duo — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Straight No Chaser — 7:30 p.m. and Postmodern Jukebox, with Jon Mclaughlin. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.95-$79.95.
Monday
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Bill Flashpohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Alexander Iam — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt & Aaron Devos — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Public Domain — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Matchbox Twenty — 6:45 p.m. and Counting Crows. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $125.
Tuesday
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Sydnie Keddington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Barter Band — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Randall Shreve — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jovan Arellano — 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
