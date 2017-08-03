LIVE! in NWA

Homepage

Today (8/3)

Caleb Caudle — North Carolina singer/songwriter Caleb Caudle has seven albums to his name and has toured the country many times over — playing clubs, theaters, festivals and corner bars — while sharing the stage with friends including Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Robert Ellis and John Moreland. He is looking to the release of his next record, “Crushed Coins,” late this year. Caudle will perform a house show in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. today. Limited tickets. Contact dschieffler@gmail.com for tickets or show info. facebook.com/calebcaudlemusic. $10. (Photo: Andy Tennille)

Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Josh Abbott Band — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jabe Burgess — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Dave Waite — 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Ashley McBryde — 9 p.m.; Whit Landers & the Confusion at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

Friday

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The 1 oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Back in Black — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pat Cook — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Steve Dimmitt & The Overworked & Underpaid — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Good Fear — 9 p.m., with Lost John; Honeyjack at 7; Brave Soul at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

357 — 7:30 p.m., with This Just In, and Dirrty Blu. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Septembers End — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Shortfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Williamsons — 10 p.m.; Sacred Call at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

Whiskey Grin — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Cranford Hollow — It’s a boot stomp on a dusty bar floor. It’s the clang of a whiskey bottle at last call. It’s grit. It’s the sounds of the South. It’s Cranford Hollow — a blended mix of Southern rock, Appalachian fiddle music and American rock ‘n’ roll. The quintet from Hilton Head Island, S.C. returns to Smoke & Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville for a show on Saturday, blending elements of blues, old-time country and psychedelic rock, and a sprinkle of Sea Island hoodoo. cranfordhollowmusic.com. $7.

RaeCam — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Ozark Travelers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ocie Fisher & Matt Smith — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Versatile Haute — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Monica Thomas — 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Ashley Raines — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Teddy Sablon — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could — 10:30 a.m. children’s band, Fayetteville Public Library.

JJ Taylor — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

John Spurling — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Silverado — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Little Tommy & the Bourbon Street Travelers — The Founders Room, Alma. $20.

Honey Shuffle — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Josh Wolf — Known for his sharp commentary on comedy roundtables, becoming a New York Time best-selling author, writing hit television shows and headlining stand-up comedy tours across the nation, actor/comedian Josh Wolf has proven time and time again he is one of the most dynamic and multifaceted comedians in the entertainment business. He returns to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 9 p.m. Saturday. comedianjoshwolf.com. WSSTickets.Showare.com for tickets. $15.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jim Goza — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

SoFay SoHeavy — 8 p.m. with Izuna, All Is At An End, Tel Anorath, and Agentz of Khaos. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Escape Tones — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Fat Chance — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Steve Zimmerman — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Deana Carter — 9 p.m.; Sara Lyons Band at 7; Route 358 at 6; River’s Edge Band at 3; and more. Tontitown Grape Festival.

412 West — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Lady Antebellum — 7:30 p.m., with Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $37.60-$71.10.

Kirby Kelley — 7 p.m., with Oreo Blue. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Sunday

Michael Tisdale Duo — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Straight No Chaser — 7:30 p.m. and Postmodern Jukebox, with Jon Mclaughlin. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.95-$79.95.

Monday

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Bill Flashpohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Alexander Iam — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Aaron Devos — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Public Domain — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Matchbox Twenty — 6:45 p.m. and Counting Crows. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $125.

Tuesday

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Sydnie Keddington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Barter Band — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Randall Shreve — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jovan Arellano — 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

