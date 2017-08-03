LIVE! in NWA

Homepage

Today (8/3)

Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Josh Abbott Band — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jabe Burgess — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Dave Waite — 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Ashley McBryde — 9 p.m.; Whit Landers & the Confusion at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

Friday

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The 1 oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Back in Black — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pat Cook — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Steve Dimmitt & The Overworked & Underpaid — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Good Fear — 9 p.m., with Lost John; Honeyjack at 7; Brave Soul at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

357 — 7:30 p.m., with This Just In, and Dirrty Blu. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Septembers End — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Shortfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Williamsons — 10 p.m.; Sacred Call at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

Whiskey Grin — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

RaeCam — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Ozark Travelers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ocie Fisher & Matt Smith — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Versatile Haute — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Monica Thomas — 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Ashley Raines — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Teddy Sablon — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could — 10:30 a.m. children’s band, Fayetteville Public Library.

JJ Taylor — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

John Spurling — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Silverado — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Little Tommy & the Bourbon Street Travelers — The Founders Room, Alma. $20.

Honey Shuffle — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetz Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jim Goza — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

SoFay SoHeavy — 8 p.m. with Izuna, All Is At An End, Tel Anorath, and Agentz of Khaos. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Escape Tones — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Fat Chance — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Steve Zimmerman — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Deana Carter — 9 p.m.; Sara Lyons Band at 7; Route 358 at 6; River’s Edge Band at 3; and more. Tontitown Grape Festival.

412 West — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Lady Antebellum — 7:30 p.m., with Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $37.60-$71.10.

Kirby Kelley — 7 p.m., with Oreo Blue. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Sunday

Michael Tisdale Duo — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Straight No Chaser — 7:30 p.m. and Postmodern Jukebox, with Jon Mclaughlin. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.95-$79.95.

Monday

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Bill Flashpohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Alexander Iam — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Aaron Devos — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Public Domain — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Matchbox Twenty — 6:45 p.m. and Counting Crows. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $125.

Tuesday

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Sydnie Keddington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Barter Band — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Randall Shreve — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jovan Arellano — 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com