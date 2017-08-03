Current Issue

Heart Of The Community Posted by Tony Reyes | August 3, 2017

Bank of Fayetteville hosts art show, book signing

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

Like his ancestors before him, John Lewis wanted the building on the northwest corner of the Fayetteville square to be part of the community.

“He had a deal worked out with the [University of Arkansas] Press to bring authors in and have book signings,” remembers Bob King, now president of the Bank of Fayetteville. “He loved to see the lobby full of people.”

The practice fell by the wayside after Lewis’ death in 2007, “but I wanted to bring it back,” King says. “The more you read, the taller you grow!”

Cynthia Schneider, the bank’s assistant vice president for marketing and business development, couldn’t wait to jump on the bandwagon. Her contribution was that the lobby of the building — once home to Lewis Brothers Hardware — would make a great art gallery.

Tonight, the two ideas converge in a First Thursday book signing and art show, celebrating the bank’s 30th anniversary on the square. Authors Tony Wappel and J.B. Hogan will sign copies of “The Square Book: An Illustrated History of the Fayetteville Square, 1828-2016,” and photographer Joshua Duke will exhibit shots of vendors at the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market in celebration of National Farmers Market Week.

“Using a documentary lens of raw storytelling to capture genuine moments, Joshua took a natural approach in the portrayal of these unique individuals,” Schneider says. “Knowing their faces, each visit to the Farmers’ Market becomes an opportunity to establish a beautiful connection with these farmers who grow our food.”

Wappel is also the author of “Once Upon Dickson: An Illustrated History, 1868-2000” and “On the Avenue: An Illustrated History of Fayetteville’s U.S. 71B.” “The Square Book,” he says, “sort of completes the set” and of course includes the Bank of Fayetteville building, designed by A.O. Clarke — much in demand at the turn of the 20th century — built in 1908 by Charles Henry Bell and opened in 1909 as a hardware store by W.T. Farrar & Co. It was acquired by the Lewis family in 1912.

Schneider says the response to the book signings and art showings has been “overwhelming,” and King expects to see the lobby full tonight.

“John had some good ideas.”

FAQ

Book Signing

WHEN — 5:30-7:30 p.m. today

WHERE — Bank of Fayetteville on the square

COST — Free; books will be sold by Nightbird Books

INFO — Email cschneider@mebanking.com