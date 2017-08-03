8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days a Week Posted by Tony Reyes | August 3, 2017

THURSDAY (8/3)

Tontitown Grape Festival — With spaghetti dinners, a carnival and live music at 9 p.m., along U.S. 412 in Tontitown. Admission is free; various activities charge a fee. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Collection Highlights — Focused on some of the best-known works in the main galleries, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Closing Reception — For Fenix Fayetteville, with music by blues and jazz performers Sharon Bourbonnais and Beth Galiger from Austin & a reading by Gerry Sloan, 5-8 p.m., Walker-Stone House in Fayetteville. Music is $5 at the door. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Artinfusion Insight — Movies with Monica, with Fayetteville-native Monica Thomas, a multimedia artist, dancer, and filmmaker, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Book Signing — For “The Square Book: An Illustrated History of the Fayetteville Square: 1828-2016” by Anthony J. Wappel & J.B. Hogan, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bank of Fayetteville. Free; books available. Email cschneider@mebanking.com.

Artists’ Reception — For Owen Buffington and Mike Pennekamp’s “Haunts,” 6-9 p.m., Stage 18, 18 Center St. in Fayetteville. Show runs through Sept. 2. stage18live.com.

Girls Night Out — Glass Fusion, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. Ages 16 & older. 571-2706.

“The Secret Garden” — The musical version of the beloved classic children’s book, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $15. 783-2966.

“The Wedding Singer” — A musical based on the 1988 movie, 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Aug. 10-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

__

FRIDAY (8/4)

Silly Songs and Stories — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. For preschoolers. Free. 855-1753.

Big Picture Tour — An overview of the museum, 11:15 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Women in Art Tour — Learn about the fascinating female artists in the collection, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

SATURDAY (8/5)

National Farmers Market Week — Including a “Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food” photo exhibit featuring artist Joshua Duke at the Bank of Fayetteville, through Aug. 12, Fayetteville Farmers’ Market. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Summer Reading Club Finale — With Brady Rymer, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Straw Rockets, noon-5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Chihuly Saturday Nights — “Expanding Glass, Expanding Body” with choreographer Monica Thomas, 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

__

SUNDAY (8/6)

Sunday Music at Terra — Dennis Collins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Nature and Wildlife Photography — With Mike Martin, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

MONDAY (8/7)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — For people who enjoy cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Cover to Cover — “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrook, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-6816.

Full Moon Kayak Tour — Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 8:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

__

TUESDAY (8/8)

Artists’ Reception — For Sensory Iconoclasts, 6-8 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Second Tuesday Night Salon — With Lillian Taylor, author of “Krymea: River of Blood,” 6:30 p.m., The Gathering, 116 S. First St. in Rogers. Hosted by Trolley Line Books. 636-1626.

Yoga in the Garden — With Robbin Awn, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Part of the free Tyson Tuesday Nights events, 5-8 p.m. 750-2620.

__

WEDNESDAY (8/9)

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Summer Film Series — Indie Arkansas, 1990s to Today: “Mud,” 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

THURSDAY (8/10)

__

Aug. 11

Gallery Conversation — Adonna Khare, creator of “Elephants,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Closing Reception — For “Vi Machina: Drawings and Ideations Towards a New American Power” by designer David L. Murphree, 4:30 p.m., Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery at Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. 575-4704.

Sunset Kayak Tour — Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

__

Aug. 12

Beginning Your Cherokee Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com