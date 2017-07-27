Advice

Everyone is Royal Posted by Tony Reyes | July 27, 2017

Leo is the sign of children, friendship, fun and games and most important, self-identity through what one creates. Leo’s hair is a lion’s mane, rising up from a high royal forehead. Leos always look royal. The symbol of the lion appears in the logo of many royal houses. Richard the Lionhearted re-captured the Holy Land. The heart, center of our life force, is overseen by Leo.

The opposite of Leo is Aquarius, the circulatory system. Leo is the center (the heart) where all energy flows and life-force (blood) emanates. Leo is courageous, the lord of the jungle. Leo, fifth sign, fifth gate and fifth Labor, is fixed fire. Like a flame, Leo’s fire burns bright for a while, then it burns low, displaying the ebb and flow of life energy.

In the Old Testament Leo is the Lion of the tribe of Judah. In the New Testament, the Christians were thrown to the lions (symbol of power in Rome). The fish (Pisces Age of love) later subdued and caged the lions. It’s written “the Sun rose in Leo at the world’s creation”. Egyptians worshiped the Leo Sun when Sirius, the blue star where love originates and Masonry comes from, appeared in the sky and the Nile rose. Egyptian temples were decorated with lions and cats.

In China, the Leo constellation is the Yellow Dragon with the royal star Regulus. The Buddha loved the lion and often rested on his right side. In the esoteric book “Labors of Hercules”, we read of the Nemean Lion, divine and from the moon (humanity’s past to be left behind). Hercules’s Fifth Labor was (is) to destroy that past (the moon), capture the lion (power) and keep the lion’s hide (spiritual protection) as shield and armor (used for the remaining seven labors).

The lion and Hercules, now heavenly stars, signify the individual personality coming into contact with the Soul. Everyone has Leo in their astrology charts. Everyone is royal.

ARIES: Do you feel divided between four ways, standing in the middle wondering which paths to pursue? There are several past issues to tend to and complete before you will know how to proceed. Your work is to observe, assess, ponder, pray, forgive and have the intention to carefully and kindly complete all things unfinished. Then the next page turns.

TAURUS: Maintain the focus into the future even though pressures and people pull you back. The new realities (new age) must be brought forth and each sign has the responsibility for a facet of that diamond. Taurus has the illumination needed to build the new era. There is land to buy, a model to construct, a community to build, expansions to bring forth so that humanity and its children will be saved.

GEMINI: You experience confusion when you don’t stand directly in the center of all realities. You must do this to observe both sides in order to create a triangle of synthesis, with you at the apex. There are two paths outlined for you. Knowledge creates thought which creates symbols which reveal revelations so Right Choice can occur. Ponder upon, draw and visualize the seven pointed, six pointed, five pointed stars and a triangle and the Cross. Again.

CANCER: A fusion and synthesis are occurring between what you were taught and what you now know and seek. Money seems always a concern. Know it will always be available. Never be impatient with the many who don’t understand. If anxiety erupts, the homeopath Aconite neutralizes anxiety and impatience (an excess of electrical energy).

At times, you may feel like a rainstorm.

LEO: It’s possible that thoughts and feelings from previous relationships are being remembered. It’s possible there’s anger concerning your childhood which influences your present behavior in adult relationships. It’s good to ask what you learned in each relationship. And to ask, “Did I give enough?” There’s still time. Everyone is learning from everyone else, all the time. Your self-identity changes.

VIRGO: Tend to finances; ask for assistance if puzzled, embrace the future by investing money in supplies to sustain you and others. Your organization will save you. Invest also in gold and silver. When self-critical beliefs arise, heartache results. It’s important to know the difference between good and evil, dispassion and intrusion. Always use words of praise with others. They neutralize mental and emotional distortions.

LIBRA: Thoughts and ideas, transformative and new, have been occurring affecting the beliefs held in your life. By autumn you’ll know more. Good things are coming about in your professional life. Are you missing family? Are you thinking about and able to travel? Tend with care and kindness all relationships. Your group sustains, nourishes and fortifies you. But someone’s left out.

SCORPIO: It may feel that you need to structure your surroundings so that nothing is left to chance. Also, you want to nurture and build an ever-growing participation in a social sphere. You wonder what to do with your money as you are offered two choices. One grows, one dims. How do you decide which to choose? Which is more sustainable? Which shares more?

SAGITTARIUS: It’s time for something new in terms of friends and relationships. Is it also time to travel somewhere you’ve been before to assess it with new eyes. Do be aware of how much work you’ve done, how hard it’s been and where you are today. In the next eighteen months, your usual ways of thinking and interpreting will change. Creativity will change, too. Some of this is already occurring. Is life topsy-turvy and tumbling about?

Enjoy it.

CAPRICORN: You asked for a playful column. I see why. Pluto in your first house of self-identity. Everything about your life is deep and profound and you need someone else to make the jokes, make you laugh, free you from the dark depths of Pluto. Let’s not talk about money. You have enough or you don’t have enough. You actually have everything. Creating an altar in your home turns your home into a shrine.

AQUARIUS: Old realities are tumbling about and the thought of money and what’s of value keep appearing. Perhaps you grew up with too little or too much money. This gave you a certain lens concerning money. And here we are today, the monetary world out of control. Don’t be fearful. From ashes emerge great opportunities. Ponder upon what you want in your future. Visualize, imagine, draw, paint, write down all that you seek to have. Create a journal of hopes, wishes and dreams. They will all come true.

PISCES: Things feel very complex. In your state of seeming solitude, what you do each day is very important. Create a schedule with ritual and rhythm. Stand in and greet the sun upon arising. Much of the past sorrows must be forgotten. Disappointments, sadness and unrealized hopes, too. They are of no use in our present world. If ill, consult a holistic, integrative, functional doctor who knows astrology and homeopathy. Deep, deeper to deepest layers will be uncovered. In safety.