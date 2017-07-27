Community

August Art OverView Posted by Tony Reyes | July 27, 2017

Aug. 2

Fenix & Friends Summer Art Exhibition — With works by David Bachman, Mary Collins, Laurie Foster, MM Kent, Leilani Law, Octavio Logo, Sabine Schmidt and Steven Schneider, through Aug. 5, Walker-Stone House in Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

“Captured” — An exhibit of works by Eureka Springs photographers Sarah Scissors, Christopher Fischer, Tavi Ellis and John Rankine, Brews in Eureka Springs. On show through Sept. 6. Email bleachitanddye@gmail.com.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Summer Film Series — B-Movies in Arkansas: “The Legend of Boggy Creek,” 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 3

Collection Highlights — Focused on some of the best-known works in the main galleries, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For Owen Buffington and Mike Pennekamp’s “Haunts,” 6-9 p.m., Stage 18, 18 Center St. in Fayetteville. Show runs through Sept. 2. stage18live.com.

Girls Night Out — Glass Fusion, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Ages 16 & older. $35. 571-2706.

Aug. 4

Big Picture Tour — An overview of the museum, 11:15 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 5

RAM Saturday — Straw Rockets, noon-5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Chihuly Saturday Nights — “Expanding Glass, Expanding Body” with choreographer Monica Thomas, 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

Aug. 6

Sunday Music at Terra — Dennis Collins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Aug. 7

Relief Woodcarving & Watercolor Painting — With John Engler, daily through Aug. 11, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. $325. 253-5384.

Aug. 8

Artists’ Reception — For Sensory Iconoclasts, 6-8 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Aug. 9

Summer Film Series — Indie Arkansas, 1990s to Today: “Mud,” 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 11

Gallery Conversation — Adonna Khare, creator of “Elephants,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Closing Reception — For “Vi Machina: Drawings and Ideations Towards a New American Power” by designer David L. Murphree, 4:30 p.m., Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery at Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. 575-4704.

Aug. 12

Discover the Grounds — Arkansas Champion Trees, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Paper Dragons, noon-5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Clay Birdhouse Class — 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Ages 12 & older. $45. 800-255-8995.

Chihuly Saturday Nights — Spoonfed Tribe, 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

Summer Fling — Party on the North Lawn, alongside Buckminster Fuller’s “Fly’s Eye Dome,” with food, drink, and live music, featuring Bentonville Radio, DJ Todd of North America and special guest Tank and the Bangas, 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. Register at 657-2335.

Aug. 13

Sunday Music at Terra — The Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Aug. 14

“Chihuly: In the Gallery and in the Forest” — Dual exhibitions by the American artist Dale Chihuly, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. “In the Gallery” ends Aug. 14; “In the Forest” through Nov. 13. $10-$20. crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 16

Memory Jars — An American Folk Art Tradition, with Maureen Alexander, through Aug. 18, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. $195. 253-5384.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Studio Sampler — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $35. 571-2706.

Aug. 18

Artists’ Reception — For Carole Doshier and Leah Cowden, 5-7 p.m., Two25 Art Gallery in Bentonville. On show through Sept. 22. 464-9463.

Craft Squared — Wired with artist Joel Armstrong, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Date Night — Sushi Sets, 7-9 p.m., Community Creative Center in the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Ages 16 & older. $80. 571-2706.

Aug. 19

Clay Pinch Pot Class — 11-11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. All ages. $5. 800-255-8995.

RAM Saturday — Bookmarks, noon-5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Small Clay Dragon Class — 2-3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Ages 7 & older. $20. 800-255-8995.

Aug. 20

Sunday Music at Terra — Bruce Allen & Guy Ames, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Adult Workshop — Jewelry with Sally Ball, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Aug. 21

Let’s Get Carving — With Gregg Thompson, through Aug. 25, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. $325. 253-5384.

Aug. 23

Wednesday Over Water — The Sensory Iconoclasts Project with Eve Smith and Case Dighero, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $40. 657-2335.

Studio Sampler — T-Shirts, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Ages 16 & older. $35. 571-2706.

Roots Festival Kickoff — Featuring Jacob Jolliff Band (of Yonder Mountain String Band), Matt The Electrician (Austin, Texas), Raina Rose (Austin, Texas) and chefs from across the nation, region, and Northwest Arkansas collaborating on dynamic food tastings, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 24

Free For All — Design in Clay, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Ages 16 & older. Free. 571-2706.

Aug. 25

Art By The Glass — Misshapen Masterpiece, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Aug. 26

RAM Saturday — Hot Air Balloons, noon-5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Aug. 27

Sunday Music at Terra — Bobby Smith, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Aug. 31

DISH — An Evening With Anna Moss of Handmade Moments, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $40. 657-2335.

ALL MONTH

“Fathom: The Depth of the Sea” — Marlene Samuel’s works will be featured during the August Art Show at White Lotus Salon and Massage, 4750 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. 582-4806 or lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net

“Beautox” Pop Art Exhibit — Works by Beau Jones, through Sept. 30 at Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers. 621-6300 or email beaujones94@gmail.com.

“Glacial Shifts, Changing Perspectives” — Diane Burko’s large-scale paintings and photographs charting the effects of climate change on glaciers around the world, Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Lasting Impressions” — By K. Nelson Harper, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“Mapping Meaning” — Works by Mervi Pakaste, Windgate Art and Design building, University of Arkansas Fort Smith, 525 Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Free. 788-7582.

Carlos Luna — Combining aspects of Cuban, Mexican and American cultures to create a new language in his work illustrating universal themes such as passion, humor, conflict and sensuality, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Joshua Duke — Documenting vendors at the Fayetteville Farmer’s Market through photography, Duke captures genuine moments to portray unique individuals. On display in the lobby of the Bank of Fayetteville, One South Block Ave. in Fayetteville. 879-5732 or mebanking.com.

— Deb Harvell

If you wish to submit an event for the next Art OverView calendar, email Deb Harvell at dharvell@nwadg.com no later than Aug. 21. Any submitted art images need to be in high resolution, please.

