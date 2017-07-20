LIVE! in NWA

Events

Whiskey Myers — Built on the Lynyrd Skynyrd Southern rock template, complete with country and blues overtones, Texas group Whiskey Myers is back in Northwest Arkansas today for a free show at JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing in Fayetteville. Their breakout album, “Early Morning Shakes,” led the way for their most recent album “Mud,” released in 2016, to debut at No. 4 on the Country Album charts. The group is joined by Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts. whiskeymyers.com.

Today (7/20)

Melissa Ratley — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

ClusterPluck — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s All-Stars — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.

Friday

Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

High Lonesome — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Divas on Fire — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bubba Sparxxx — 10 p.m., with Struggle Jennings. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Ner’Dwells — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dominic Ray — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields & Good Company — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Steve Dimmitt — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Blockhead — 9:30 p.m.; FlashBack at 7; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Cody Martin — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Grin — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Another Fine Mess — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

DeFrance — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jason Kinney Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Full House — 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

Terra Nova Kings — 7:30 p.m., with Joshua Smith. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar Springdale.

Fuggins Wheat — with Vanimal Kingdom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Velcro Pygmies — 6 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Roby Pantall Trio — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Amber & The Relics — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Slaid Cleaves — Twenty-five years into his storied career, singer/songwriter Slaid Cleaves’ stories have never been more potent than on his new album “Ghost on the Car Radio,” released June 23. With an eye for the beauty in everyday life, he tells the stories of his characters, bringing a bit of empathy to their uncaring world. Cleaves will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. sunriseguitars.com. slaidcleaves.com. $30. (Photo: Karen Cleaves)

Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Def Leggend — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Unzaa — 6 p.m., for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Avery Lee She — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

School of Rock — 10:30 a.m. kids show, Fayetteville Public Library.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

JJ Taylor — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Hot Lix — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Melodie Rooker — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Cody Martin — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Overworked and Underpaid — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Jak Frost — 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Cameron Johnson — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Melody Pond — 6 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jason Kinney Band — 9 p.m.; duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Trio — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

DJ E-YO — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Velcro Pygmies — 6 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

One Night with Elvis — 7 p.m., Van Buren Fine Arts Center.

Oreo Blue — 6:30 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $8.

Sunday

Blue Dream Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Odds — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Nikki Lane — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Adam Ash — 3 p.m., Glade Post Office, Garfield.

Melody Pond — 4 p.m., Ozark Beer Co., Rogers.

Clay Cole — Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jason Plumblee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Moore — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Leah & the Mojo Doctors — 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Wes Hart Band — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Tedeschi Trucks Band — 7 p.m., with The Wood Brothers, and Hot Tuna. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $31-$75.50.

Wednesday

Rain Kings — 7 p.m., with Ricky Young. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Samantha Hunt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Cameron Johnson — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

