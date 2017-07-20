Advice

Amidst the Lion’s Roar Posted by Tony Reyes | July 20, 2017

Thursday is very complex this week with many planetary collaborations. What are they? Moon in Gemini (this & that, up & down, here & there), Mars enters Leo, Venus/Pluto, Sun/Uranus and Sun/Chiron. Potent, changing and difficult interactions.

The focus this week is fiery Leo. Sun joins Mars in Leo Saturday morning and Leo new moon, Sunday (0.44 degrees). At new moon times, the New Group of World Servers (NGWS) supports and upholds the hands, arms and endeavors of the women and men of Goodwill everywhere.

The fifth Gate (Leo, opposite Aquarius) opens as Sun enters Leo. The fifth Labor begins. It’s a difficult and, at times, rather dreadful labor and we must be prepared. Let us keep watch over each other, even though our heart may be questioning.

During the Leo labor, “We burnish bright our shields and feel our courage strong. Amidst the lion’s roar, we venture forth. Knowing we must create a brave new Aquarian world. Together.”

Monday Venus opposes Saturn. We might not know the location or value of our money, resources or relationships. We might feel somewhat lost, over “there” somewhere, not knowing we have the means to return home again.

Tuesday evening, Mercury enters Virgo. Thinking becomes detailed, our speech clear and bright. We quietly hold new ideas in our hearts. Ideas that seed, nurture and build the “brave new Aquarian world.”

ARIES: In the days to come, with Sun, Mars, North Node and Mercury in Leo, your deepest creativity comes forth. You must be awake, aware, sensitive and silent to recognize it. The Sun reveals your temperament, characteristics and reasons of why you are in this particular life and incarnation. It will highlight all gifts from previous lives. These gifts you are remembering in this lifetime. They point out your path to the stars.

TAURUS: It will be impressed upon your mind that you are a deeply creative person. One gradually begins to have confidence in themselves when their creativity emerges. You begin to express yourself in new ways. They affect your home life. There is much in the home that needs clearing, ordering and tending. Deep within, when your gifts and abilities are recognized, you are happy. Then you know you are loved. Be playful and have fun at home.

GEMINI: It’s good to speak quietly and compassionately. These allow you authority and authenticity. Perhaps you speak quickly, any words will do, as long as you make people laugh and they don’t cling to you. You must be free like a bird in a meadow. Personal power and courage emerge when you speak from the heart. It’s important to identify and articulate always what and how you feel. You become a light in the world when you speak.

CANCER: It’s important to realize you are valuable and are a rich source of important resources. Give generously of yourself. Expect nothing in return. Do not hide your feelings or create puzzles or confusions for people trying to ascertain how you feel. When we value our feelings, we express our feelings clearly. It’s important to cherish our feelings. They provide us with direction and are our pathway to peace.

LEO: You have the ability to bring the heart of the Sun (Love/Wisdom), into your heart, radiating the light outward to the world. You have the ability to create warmth in others and to all the kingdoms. Many people feel cold and dispossessed in their lives. You are to understand that you carry the golden warming light of the Sun. Often, unaware, you hide yourself in that light. You must instead, radiate that light. Leos are the Sun!

VIRGO: As the Sun illumines your twelfth house it will ask you to dissolve all separative thoughts, feelings, words and actions. Imagine dissolving them into a universal loving matrix. Then your aspirations can be recognized by the Soul. The Soul cannot direct unkind, cruel, judgmental or critical personalities. These are separative behaviors. The Soul’s light is Love/Wisdom. When you see others creating separations, direct to them your Soul’s light.

LIBRA: You are the bright shining star with friends, family and work groups. Everyone appreciates your courage, flair, beauty and generosity. You share everything you have with everyone. Sometimes, though, you want to hide away. Sometimes you’re tired. There are internal places to explore still unknown to you. These are your shadows. Each of us enters our shadow self. It becomes a healing. Is there someone you don’t share your starry light with?

SCORPIO: Scorpios are warrior disciples. They always are triumphant. Even when it seems a failure, it isn’t. Deeply individual, you build a strong courageous personality. Later awareness of purpose and serving humanity appears. Often people think you’re hiding when you’re simply pondering life’s mysteries, which you undertake, one after another. You shoulder great responsibility so others can move toward the light.

SAGITTARIUS: You sometimes throw caution to the winds. You also sometimes hide your star, letting others shine in their own light. You aren’t happy with anything less than the very best of everything. You bring warmth, personality, style, élan, a buzz wherever you are. You look away sometimes from what others see. You look toward your destiny. You shine a light on it. You walk towards it. It waits patiently.

CAPRICORN: There’s an unspoken energy around you that brings attention to your happiness and creativity. There’s a bit of mystery about you, too, that no one understands. You maintain your dignity in all situations. You know the difference between people who love you and people who… (you fill in the blank). You have a childlike way of loving and are hurt when others are cruel. Keep your trust intact. Help others laugh more. The issues this month will be on shared resources. You always share.

AQUARIUS: It seems to be time for an interlude, linking you to nothing and nowhere, just for a bit of time, so that you can come to a state of balance as to who you are, where you are, why, and what further choices you must make in and for the future. You must, as you stand in balance, attempt to hold all opposing forces in check. This tension creates a greater awareness concerning your gifts in service to humanity. In the tension is also direction.

PISCES: You need someone who understands and listens to you, someone who shares your hopes, wishes and dreams, someone who hears your heartbeat and knows all that you say contains a message. You need environments that bring forth playfulness, beauty, intelligence and balance. Chemical reactions between two substances transforms both. If only one is transformed, then only one is singing. Create your Vesta box.

