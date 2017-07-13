Community

Sign Of The Times Posted by Tony Reyes | July 13, 2017

Trimble speaks at Shiloh

Is sign painting an art or a trade?

Olivia Trimble is still sorting that out — even though she has been a professional sign painter for a while.

“I got my first really big contract — multiple signs, big deal, not just small-time stuff anymore — three years ago,” says Trimble, who just finished the gigantic Experience Fayetteville sign at the Fayetteville Visitors Bureau on the southwest corner of the downtown square. She says she deliberately chose not to look at it from a distance until it was completed, and then she drove around the block to view it coming up Mountain Street. She was … pleased.

“This is my square in my favorite city in the world,” she says. “When I finish a job that seems like a monster, I get so emotional about it.”

Trimble grew up with one foot in Springdale and one in Fayetteville after her parents divorced, and she’d sometimes accompany her step-father on his jobs as a sign painter.

“I grew up with the smell of sign painting enamel and paint thinner,” she says, “but it didn’t occur to me it might be something I’d want to do” — until she bought her step-dad a book about sign painting. “There was this woman in there, and she was the coolest, grittiest woman I’d ever seen.” Still, she didn’t apprentice with her step-father. “There’s been a lot of improvisation along the way.”

Trimble will present “A Retrospective on Sign Painting in the Ozarks” at noon Wednesday at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, and keeping it to an hour will probably be the biggest challenge. She wants to talk about how “we’re really fortunate in the Ozarks to have some iconic ghost signs” — defined as signs painted on brick that have weathered but not disappeared. “Vinyl just peels off,” she says with a sigh. She also wants to discuss the process of sign painting “and why it’s valuable. As a trade, it kind of died off, but it’s had a little resurgence I’m so fortunate to be part of.” And she wants listeners to understand “this is hard-core work,” whether it’s painting lines on a high school tennis court or creating a two-story landmark in Fayetteville.

“This is not just painting cutesy signs on chalkboards,” she says.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

FAQ

‘A Retrospective on Sign Painting in the Ozarks’

WHEN — Noon Wednesday

WHERE — Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale

COST — Free

INFO — 750-8165