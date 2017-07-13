8 Days A Week Calendar

FYI — 8 Days a Week Posted by Tony Reyes | July 13, 2017

THURSDAY (7/13)

“Jack and the Beanstalk” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For all ages. 271-6816.

Book It to the Park — “Camp Nine” by Vivienne Schiffer, 6 p.m., Murphy Park Pavilion in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Artist’s Reception — For Marie Haley of Rogers, 6-8 p.m., Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. “Infusion” remains on show through July 30. ditzysdoodles1@gmail.com.

123 Andrés Concert — With the artist whose most recent album, titled “Arriba Abajo,” won the Latin Grammy for best children’s album in 2016 as well as the Parent’s Choice Gold Award, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Gallery Conversation — Sculpture at Night with Senior Museum Educator Moira Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

FRIDAY (7/14)

Friday Morning Movie — “Boss Baby,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Chef’s Table creators David Gelb & Brian McGinn, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

SATURDAY (7/15)

Cooking Local — With chef Heather Artripe, 9-11 a.m., Fayetteville Farmers’ Market on the downtown square. Free. www.fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Third Saturday — With Teresa Griffith, owner of Griffith Pottery Works, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Pokemon Club for Kids — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-11. Free. 271-6816.

A Whole Latte Books Book Club — “My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrik Backman, 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Chihuly Saturday Nights — Blue Sailor & Porchlight Symphony, 6 to 10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

Firefly Fling — With Shaky Bugs, glowing games, fire dancing & more, 6-10 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $4-$11 in advance; $5-$15 at the gate. 750-2620.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

SUNDAY (7/16)

Adult Workshop — Weaving with Glass with Eleanor Lux, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — A summer music series with Sky City, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

MONDAY (7/17)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Music on the Move: Drum Corps International Tour, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. $25 & up. dci.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — Chamber music, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

TUESDAY (7/18)

Booked for Lunch Book Club — “Dead Wake” by Eric Larson, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free; desserts and drinks included. 750-8180.

Books on Tap Book Club — “In the kingdom of Ice” by Hampton Sides, 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Opera in the Ozarks — Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

WEDNESDAY (7/19)

“A Retrospective on Sign Painting in the Ozarks” — With Olivia Trimble, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. 750-8165.

Open Chess Play For Kids — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. Free. 271-6816.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

THURSDAY (7/20)

Communities Under the Canopy — With Shawna Adams of the National History Educational Company, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For all ages. 271-6816.

FPL Summer Author Series — With Jeff Shannon, author of “Shadow Patterns: Reflections on Fay Jones and his Architecture,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Skyspace Sunset with Adult Programs Manager Sara Segerlin, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

JULY 21

Craft Squared — “Twisted,” inspired by “Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest,” discover what can be safely melted and twisted into sculptural works of art, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

JULY 22

New Flesh for Old Monsters — A horror writing workshop with Brad Carter, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

One Night With Elvis — Starring Travis Powell, 7 p.m., Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $20-$30. 832-312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com.

August Eclipse Lecture — With Katherine Auld, 7:45 p.m., night viewing, 8:45 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Buckin’ in the Ozarks — Presented by Rodeo of the Ozarks, 8 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $5-$35. 877-92RODEO.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com