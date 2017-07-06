Events

LIVE! in NWA

Today (July 6)

Melody Pond — 6 p.m., Crabby’s, Rogers.

Rick Atha — 6 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Reckless Kelly — with Ouachita River Band, JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

John Silva — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Kearney — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Brian Keith Wallen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Outlaw Music Festival — 6 p.m. with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $46-$155.50.

Friday

Muriel Anderson — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

First Friday: Americana Festival — 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Bentonville Downtown Square, Bentonville.

Foggy Bobcat — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sam & the Stylees — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Members Only — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dale Stokes — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Tori Miller — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Widdler — 9 p.m.; Filthy Habit at 7; Jesse Dean & Co at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Rick Atha — 9 p.m., The Tavern at Haven 55, Pineville, Mo.

Brick Fields — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

El Dirte — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Keith Nicholson Trio — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Trey O’Dell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

ESC — 7:30 p.m. album release, with Groaners, White Eclipse, and Holy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Jon Shorter — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Lunarheadz — with Elephantom, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

May the Peace of the Sea Be With You — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Horns and Harps — 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Dave Smith — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

The Rockin’ Rob Show — 10:30 a.m. family show, Fayetteville Public Library.

The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Craig Cook and the Marauders — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Eye for a Lie — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Blew Reed and the Flatheads — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Groovement — 9 p.m., with Trouble in the Streets. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Honey Shuffle — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Sara Lyons Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Rusty Rose — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Septembers End — 9 p.m.; Michael Tisdale Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Bringer — with Desi & Cody, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Grin — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Boss Tweeds — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dorrian Cross — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Samantha Hunt — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lorie Jo Bridges — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

John Moreland — 8:30 p.m., with Travis Linville. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Two Peace — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Pickin’ Party — 8 p.m. with John Henry. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Late. — 8 p.m., with Spark the Forest, and Auric. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Brooke White and The Ritual — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Sam Thompson and Tommy Nolen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Troy Edwards — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Third Eye Blind — 7 p.m., with Silversun Pickups, and Ocean Park Standoff. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30.95-$75.95.

