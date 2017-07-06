LIVE! in NWA

Events

Reckless Kelly — A Taste of Country says Austin-based Reckless Kelly was “Americana before there really was such a term, combining roots, rock and country influences into an uncompromising musical approach that has earned the Grammy-winning group a very…loyal following.” The group performs at the new JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing in Fayetteville with Ouachita River Band today. recklesskelly.com. Free.

Today (July 6)

Melody Pond — 6 p.m., Crabby’s, Rogers.

Rick Atha — 6 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Reckless Kelly — with Ouachita River Band, JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

John Silva — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Kearney — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Brian Keith Wallen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Outlaw Music Festival — 6 p.m. with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $46-$155.50.

Friday

Muriel Anderson — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

First Friday: Americana Festival — 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Bentonville Downtown Square, Bentonville.

Foggy Bobcat — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sam & the Stylees — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Members Only — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dale Stokes — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Tori Miller — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Widdler — 9 p.m.; Filthy Habit at 7; Jesse Dean & Co at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Rick Atha — 9 p.m., The Tavern at Haven 55, Pineville, Mo.

Brick Fields — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

El Dirte — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Keith Nicholson Trio — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Trey O’Dell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

ESC — 7:30 p.m. album release, with Groaners, White Eclipse, and Holy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Jon Shorter — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Lunarheadz — with Elephantom, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Casey Donahew — “Pure Texas Country” singer Casey Donahew will perform a free show at 10 p.m. Saturday at Gilley’s inside Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla. Donahew’s latest album, “All Night Party,” was released last summer, and Donahew says it lives up to its name with upbeat tempos throughout and lyrics that bring a good time. caseydonahew.com.

May the Peace of the Sea Be With You — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Horns and Harps — 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Dave Smith — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

The Rockin’ Rob Show — 10:30 a.m. family show, Fayetteville Public Library.

The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Craig Cook and the Marauders — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Eye for a Lie — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Blew Reed and the Flatheads — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Groovement — 9 p.m., with Trouble in the Streets. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Honey Shuffle — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Sara Lyons Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Rusty Rose — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Septembers End — 9 p.m.; Michael Tisdale Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Bringer — with Desi & Cody, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Grin — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Archarus — Indianapolis doom metal band Archarus comes to Backspace in Fayetteville on Sunday to perform some face-melting grooves with local sludge metal outfit Mud Lung (pictured). Get to the DIY venue early for a night of loud, punishing tunes. 8 p.m. facebook.com/backspacearts. $5.

Boss Tweeds — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dorrian Cross — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Samantha Hunt — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lorie Jo Bridges — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

John Moreland — 8:30 p.m., with Travis Linville. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Two Peace — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Pickin’ Party — 8 p.m. with John Henry. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Late. — 8 p.m., with Spark the Forest, and Auric. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Brooke White and The Ritual — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Sam Thompson and Tommy Nolen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Troy Edwards — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Third Eye Blind — 7 p.m., with Silversun Pickups, and Ocean Park Standoff. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30.95-$75.95.

