LIVE! in NWA
Today (July 6)
Melody Pond — 6 p.m., Crabby’s, Rogers.
Rick Atha — 6 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Reckless Kelly — with Ouachita River Band, JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
John Silva — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Kearney — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Brian Keith Wallen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Outlaw Music Festival — 6 p.m. with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $46-$155.50.
Friday
Muriel Anderson — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.
First Friday: Americana Festival — 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Bentonville Downtown Square, Bentonville.
Foggy Bobcat — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sam & the Stylees — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Members Only — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dale Stokes — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Tori Miller — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jason Plumlee — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
The Widdler — 9 p.m.; Filthy Habit at 7; Jesse Dean & Co at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Rick Atha — 9 p.m., The Tavern at Haven 55, Pineville, Mo.
Brick Fields — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
El Dirte — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Keith Nicholson Trio — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Trey O’Dell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
ESC — 7:30 p.m. album release, with Groaners, White Eclipse, and Holy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Jon Shorter — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Lunarheadz — with Elephantom, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Bert & Heather — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
May the Peace of the Sea Be With You — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Horns and Harps — 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.
Dave Smith — 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
The Rockin’ Rob Show — 10:30 a.m. family show, Fayetteville Public Library.
The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Craig Cook and the Marauders — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Eye for a Lie — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Blew Reed and the Flatheads — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Groovement — 9 p.m., with Trouble in the Streets. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Honey Shuffle — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Sara Lyons Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Easy Mountain — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Rusty Rose — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Septembers End — 9 p.m.; Michael Tisdale Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Bringer — with Desi & Cody, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Whiskey Grin — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
Boss Tweeds — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dorrian Cross — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Samantha Hunt — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lorie Jo Bridges — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
John Moreland — 8:30 p.m., with Travis Linville. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Two Peace — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Pickin’ Party — 8 p.m. with John Henry. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Late. — 8 p.m., with Spark the Forest, and Auric. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Brooke White and The Ritual — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Sam Thompson and Tommy Nolen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Troy Edwards — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Third Eye Blind — 7 p.m., with Silversun Pickups, and Ocean Park Standoff. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30.95-$75.95.
