Hammond is Kernodle New Play Award winner

Art, Movies, Lit, Theater
Photo courtesy Annabel Clark
Barbara Hammond, the author of “Visible from Four States,” is the 2017 recipient of the Kernodle New Play Award. The prestigious award, which strives to recognize and promote new works for the stage, was established in honor of George Kernodle, a professor, author and director at the University of Arkansas from 1952 to 1974. Hammond recently spent two weeks in Fayetteville for TheatreSquared’s Arkansas New Play Festival, where “Visible” was workshopped and performed.
Leave a Reply