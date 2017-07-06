8 Days A Week Calendar

Posted by Tony Reyes |

Opening Reception — For “Gentle, Rankine and Taylor,” artworks by Drew Gentle (pictured), John Rankine and Zeek Taylor, 5-9 p.m. today, Fayetteville Underground. Plus works by Dylan Mortimer and “Between Egypt and Murano: Contemporary Glassworks,” held over through July. Free. 871-2722.

Thursday (7/6)

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Opening Reception — Fenix Summer Exhibition, featuring work by 11 artists from northwest and central Arkansas, 5 to 8 p.m. with beer, wine and live music by The Wren Boys, Walker Stone House, 207 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 5. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Calligraphy for Adults — With Julie Rae, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org or 856-7250.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Friday (7/7)

Friday Morning Movie — “Beauty and the Beast,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “Urban Contrast,” the photography exhibit of Ashley B. Lewis, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas Gallery and Studio, 207 N.E. Second St. in Bentonville. The exhibit will be open through July. psnwa.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Saturday (7/8)

Second Saturday Trades Day — With a pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m.; kids’ activities; and vendors, downtown Prairie Grove. 846-2197.

Story Time With Miss Sarah — With the trickster folktale “Raven” from the Pacific Northwest, furry creature stories, color station and more, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Super Saturday — Music with Rockin’ Rob, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For families. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Water Dance,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Outside the Lines — Coloring for adults, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Chihuly Saturday Nights — Horns and Harps, 6 to 10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

The Flying Tomboulians — A house concert, 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Reservations at 466-2045.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Sunday (7/9)

Mountain Street Stage — With The Boss Tweeds, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Public Library. For families. faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For The Dynamic Duo: Jeanette Foreman & Debra Sisson and Wit and Whimsy: Jennifer Seward, 1-4 p.m., Center for Art & Education in Van Buren. Free. 474-7767.

Earthling Friendship Festival — Hosted by Omni Center, 1-5 p.m., Walker Park in Fayetteville. 466-9240.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series — With Jared M. Phillips, author of “Hipbillies: Back to the Landers in the Arkansas Ozarks,” 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Mountain Street Stage — With The Boss Tweeds, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For families. faylib.org.

Monday (7/10)

Art in the Park Reception — For July artist of the month Tom Van Horn, 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Cover to Cover — “Courage for Beginners” by Karen Harrington, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 10-12. 271-6816.

Yoga@FPL — Hatha style yoga for beginners and intermediates, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tuesday (7/11)

Evenings On the Lawn — Touch a truck with the Rogers Fire Department, 4-6 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Adult Gardening Club — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Books & Brews — “Walden on Wheels” by Ken Ilgunas, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Company at 3671 N. Mall Avenue in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Wednesday (7/12)

Folding Friends — Origami workshop, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. 271-6816.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Try FPL — Vinegar & oils with Cask & Grove, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Thursday (7/13)

“Jack and the Beanstalk” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For all ages. 271-6816.

Book It to the Park — “Camp Nine” by Vivienne Schiffer, 6 p.m., Murphy Park Pavilion in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Artist’s Reception — For Marie Haley of Rogers, 6-8 p.m., Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. “Infusion” remains on show through July 30. ditzysdoodles1@gmail.com.

Gallery Conversation — Sculpture at Night with Senior Museum Educator Moira Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 14

Friday Morning Movie — “Boss Baby,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Chef’s Table creators David Gelb & Brian McGinn, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

