LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (6/29)
Mudlarks — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Rain Kings — 7 p.m., with Ricky Young. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Stephen Pigman — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
The Greg Creamer Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Darren Ray — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Goatwhore — 8:30 p.m., with The Ancients. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13.
Mingo Fishtrap — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Zach Reeves — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Sarah Hughes Duo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Kodie Benge — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Abram Shook — with Jordan Moser, and Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Friday
Casper Allen — Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville has a special night of honky tonking starting at 9 p.m. Friday. From New Orleans to Austin, Texas, to way out west, Casper Allen hails from parts unknown. But the alt-country/Americana singer/songwriter will make you dance, cry and then laugh. Allen will be joined by Fayetteville’s very own country crooner, Dylan Earl, sure to put a tear in your beer. facebook.com/CasperAllenMusic; stage18live.com. $5.Open Fields — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Rick Atha — 6 p.m., Blue Fish, Bentonville.
Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Sister Hazel — 8 p.m.; Bo Phillips Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Performance Lab — 8 p.m., Live Cinema by Brent Green and Sam Green, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Chase Chamberlain — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Burford & Miller — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Jay Yates — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Coverblind — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
The Chaperones — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Charlotte Leigh — 9:30 p.m.; Brad James Band at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rainkings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Youth Pastor — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
BKR — 8 p.m., with Vague Vendetta, and Scorned. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Mary Heather & the Sinners — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Yokohama Drifters — with Shapes, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Casper Allen — 9 p.m., with Dylan Earl. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Westerners — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Bert Kreischer — 9 p.m., standup comedian, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
Charlie Farley — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmit — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Tulare Dust Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Coverblind — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Kyle Natchigal — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Wrongmen — 8 p.m., with Hollywood Riot. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Mary Heather and Erin Detherage — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Barren — 7:30 p.m., with Hot Gospel, The Salesman, and Skylar Johnson. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
DJ Mixx Tenn — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Still on the Hill — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rozenbridge — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
JR Jones — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jovan Arrellano — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
Happy Independence Day!
Matt & Brian — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jovan Arellano — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Fireworks Spectacular — 7:30 p.m., with SoNA, Walmart AMP, Rogers. $3-$35.
Wednesday
Libby Starks & Bandit Band — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
STRFKR — 9 p.m., with Reptaliens. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18.
Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Randall Shreve — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
