LIVE! in NWA

Today (6/29)

Mudlarks — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Rain Kings — 7 p.m., with Ricky Young. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Stephen Pigman — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

The Greg Creamer Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Goatwhore — 8:30 p.m., with The Ancients. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13.

Mingo Fishtrap — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Zach Reeves — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Sarah Hughes Duo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kodie Benge — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Abram Shook — with Jordan Moser, and Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Friday

Casper Allen — Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville has a special night of honky tonking starting at 9 p.m. Friday. From New Orleans to Austin, Texas, to way out west, Casper Allen hails from parts unknown. But the alt-country/Americana singer/songwriter will make you dance, cry and then laugh. Allen will be joined by Fayetteville’s very own country crooner, Dylan Earl, sure to put a tear in your beer. facebook.com/CasperAllenMusic; stage18live.com. $5.Open Fields — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Rick Atha — 6 p.m., Blue Fish, Bentonville.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Sister Hazel — 8 p.m.; Bo Phillips Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Performance Lab — 8 p.m., Live Cinema by Brent Green and Sam Green, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Chase Chamberlain — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Coverblind — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Chaperones — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Charlotte Leigh — 9:30 p.m.; Brad James Band at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rainkings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Youth Pastor — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

BKR — 8 p.m., with Vague Vendetta, and Scorned. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Yokohama Drifters — with Shapes, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Casper Allen — 9 p.m., with Dylan Earl. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Westerners — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bert Kreischer — 9 p.m., standup comedian, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Charlie Farley — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmit — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Tulare Dust Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Coverblind — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Kyle Natchigal — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Wrongmen — 8 p.m., with Hollywood Riot. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Mary Heather and Erin Detherage — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Barren — 7:30 p.m., with Hot Gospel, The Salesman, and Skylar Johnson. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ Mixx Tenn — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Still on the Hill — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rozenbridge — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

JR Jones — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jovan Arrellano — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Happy Independence Day!

Matt & Brian — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jovan Arellano — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Fireworks Spectacular — 7:30 p.m., with SoNA, Walmart AMP, Rogers. $3-$35.

Wednesday

Libby Starks & Bandit Band — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

STRFKR — 9 p.m., with Reptaliens. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Randall Shreve — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

