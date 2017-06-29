Events

LIVE! in NWA

Posted by Tony Reyes |

Today (6/29)

Mudlarks — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Rain Kings — 7 p.m., with Ricky Young. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Stephen Pigman — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

The Greg Creamer Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Goatwhore — 8:30 p.m., with The Ancients. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13.

Mingo Fishtrap — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Zach Reeves — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Sarah Hughes Duo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kodie Benge — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Abram Shook — with Jordan Moser, and Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Friday

Casper Allen — Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville has a special night of honky tonking starting at 9 p.m. Friday. From New Orleans to Austin, Texas, to way out west, Casper Allen hails from parts unknown. But the alt-country/Americana singer/songwriter will make you dance, cry and then laugh. Allen will be joined by Fayetteville’s very own country crooner, Dylan Earl, sure to put a tear in your beer. facebook.com/CasperAllenMusic; stage18live.com. $5.

Rick Atha — 6 p.m., Blue Fish, Bentonville.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Sister Hazel — 8 p.m.; Bo Phillips Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Performance Lab — 8 p.m., Live Cinema by Brent Green and Sam Green, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Chase Chamberlain — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Coverblind — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Chaperones — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Charlotte Leigh — 9:30 p.m.; Brad James Band at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rainkings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Youth Pastor — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

BKR — 8 p.m., with Vague Vendetta, and Scorned. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Yokohama Drifters — with Shapes, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Casper Allen — 9 p.m., with Dylan Earl. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Bert Kreischer — The true-life inspiration for the 2002 National Lampoon’s movie “Van Wilder,” Bert “The Machine” Kreischer is always the life of the party. At 9 p.m. Saturday, he visits Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a wild night of comedy. The “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child” author and comedian will sign autographs and take photos following the performance. Tickets can be purchased at WSSTickets.Showare.com. bertbertbert.com. $15.

Westerners — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bert Kreischer — 9 p.m., standup comedian, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Charlie Farley — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmit — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Tulare Dust Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Coverblind — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Kyle Natchigal — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Wrongmen — 8 p.m., with Hollywood Riot. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Mary Heather and Erin Detherage — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Barren — 7:30 p.m., with Hot Gospel, The Salesman, and Skylar Johnson. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ Mixx Tenn — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Backroad Anthem — After making the move to the home of country music, Nashville, Tenn., Arkansas-bred country rockers Backroad Anthem are back in our neck of the woods for two shows on Sunday and Monday. The group will perform at Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla., at 7 o’clock both nights. Pursuing a new sound, the five musicians will release an EP of all new songs this year, giving fans something to look forward to. backroadanthem.com. Free.

Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Still on the Hill — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dennis Collins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rozenbridge — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

JR Jones — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jovan Arrellano — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Happy Independence Day!

Matt & Brian — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jovan Arellano — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Fireworks Spectacular — 7:30 p.m., with SoNA, Walmart AMP, Rogers. $3-$35.

Wednesday

Libby Starks & Bandit Band — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

STRFKR — 9 p.m., with Reptaliens. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Randall Shreve — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

