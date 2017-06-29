Uncategorized

Fireworks, Music And Fun Posted by Tony Reyes | June 29, 2017

Fourth of July includes SoNA at the AMP

“It’s kind of strange … that the piece every American orchestra plays in its July 4th concert celebrates the Russian victory over Napoleon and France,” muses Paul Haas, music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas.

But there’s “something about the cannon fire and the glorious music” of the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky “that speaks to people’s patriotism,” he admits. “For whatever reason, it’s become as American as apple pie.”

The Overture will be the culmination of a SoNA performance July 4 that leads into 15 minutes of fireworks over the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. The event begins with free family activities from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Unilever/Kimberly-Clark parking lot west of the AMP. Hosted by the Walton Arts Center and the city of Rogers, the festival includes face painting, balloon twisters, giant Jenga and other games, airbrush tattoo artists, live performers, miniature putt-putt golf and a “snack shack,” promises Jennifer Wilson, public relations director for the WAC.

“Rogers was doing a Family Fest and fireworks, and when we opened the AMP, we thought it would be natural to connect with the city and offer a larger venue for this to happen at,” Wilson says. “Plus, it’s a more approachable way to experience classical music in an environment that allows people to move around and have fun.”

Haas says his Fourth of July memories always included fireworks.

“After a relaxing day in the sun, our family used to pile into a motorboat (either ours or a friend’s) and chug out to the middle of Lake Tahoe to water ski, eat a picnic and then watch the fireworks,” he recalls. “I was invariably asleep by the time we got home, so my dad would carry me in to bed.”

Wilson says growing up in Pine Bluff, “we would always load everyone in the car and go to the convention center and they would shoot fireworks. I’m an only child, so we didn’t do a lot of the loud noisemakers, but I love for people to shoot them around me.

“Fireworks and a symphony,” she enthuses. “You can’t beat that!”

Other Fourth of July celebrations include:

Freedom Fest

Barrett Baber will be the entertainer to lead up to the giant fireworks display in Gentry City Park on July 4th. Also performing during the afternoon and early evening will be Southern Traditions Bluegrass Band, River’s Edge Band, Trumann Rail Boys and Kaitlin Carlson. Other July 4 events and activities include: a car show, tiny tot pageant, Miss Gentry Pageant, Kids’ Zone and games, and lots of festival food.

Information: 736-2358 or email info@gentrychamber.com.

Fireworks Boat Tour

Cruise to the end of Lake Fort Smith and watch the Mountainburg fireworks display from aboard a tour boat at Lake Fort Smith State Park from 8 to 10 p.m. July 4.

Cost is $10 adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and 6 and younger are free. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling the marina at 369-1018.

Devil’s Den

Enjoy a fun-filled family day of horseshoes, parades and homemade ice cream starting at noon July 4 at Devil’s Den State Park at the ball field in Camp Area E in West Fork. Free.

Information: (479) 761-3325.

Prairie Grove

Celebrate Prairie Grove will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The Prairie Grove Aquatic Park will be open free of charge for swimming. Free hot dog supper and drinks. Fireworks display will go off at dark.

Farmington

City of Farmington will sponsor its annual fireworks show, beginning at dark July 4 at Farmington High School football stadium.

Great American Blast Nights

All weekend long from July 1-4 the NWA Naturals are on a homestand, and will celebrate with four nights of fireworks. The July 1 display will be accompanied by ’80s music. Arvest Ballpark is located at 3000 S. 56th St. Springdale. Baseball at 7:05 p.m., with fireworks after the game.

Information: nwanaturals.com.

Fourth of July

Fireworks Spectacular

WHEN — Free family festival, 5-8 p.m.; AMP gates open at 6 p.m. with SoNA at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE — Walmart AMP in Rogers

COST — $3-$35 in advance; $5-$40 day of show

INFO — 443-5600 or www.amptickets.com