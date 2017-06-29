8 Days A Week Calendar

THURSDAY (6/29)

Music on the Square — Now in its 12th year, kicks off with Will Schuster (pictured) and Porchlight Symphony, 7 p.m. today, Kingston. Free, with food for sale at 6 p.m. Hosted by Kingston Community Library and Friends. Email annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Super Science of NWA — With Stephen Cox, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

“Motown: The Musical” — 1:30 & 7 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $42-$92. 443-5600.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

FRIDAY (6/30)

Benefit Yard Sale — For the Glade Community Historical Society, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today & 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, U.S. 62 just west of the Garfield Post Office. Email dbatwb@msn.com.

Friday Morning Movie — “Despicable Me 2,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Friday Film Fest — “Monster Trucks,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Sippin’ On 6th Street — Judge Clayton’s Southern Soiree, a fundraiser with dinner, bourbon & jazz, 6-10 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $50. 783-3000.

Art By the Glass — ArtWord, drawing inspiration from art and text in a fun, social class that pairs wine with an art project, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. Register by calling 418-5728 or at crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Performance Lab — Live Cinema by Brent Green and Sam Green, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

SATURDAY (7/1)

Urban Goat Tending — With Greedy Goats of Northwest Arkansas, with sessions from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. $10 per session. Register at 750-8165.

Open House — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through September, Headquarters House, Fayetteville. No cost for self-guided or assisted tours; donations will be accepted. 521-2970.

Super Saturday — Denise Gard and Performing Dog Sienna, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Clay Pinch Pot Class — 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. 800-255-8995.

Family Adventure Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Gallery Conversation — Sam Green on the Fly’s Eye Dome, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

SUNDAY (7/2)

Sunday Music at Terra — With Dennis Collins, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Women in Art Tour — 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — A summer music series, this week with Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

MONDAY (7/3)

Summer Blooms Tour — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Architecture Tour — 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Yoga@FPL — Offering Hatha style yoga, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

TUESDAY (7/4)

WEDNESDAY (7/5)

Clay Pinch Pot Class — 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. 800-255-8995.

Dr. Wacky’s Science Show — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Women in Art Tour — 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

THURSDAY (7/6)

Calligraphy for Adults — With Julie Rae, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org or 856-7250.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

JULY 7

First Friday Concert — With Muriel Anderson, the first woman guitarist to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, 7 p.m. July 7 at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. She was featured on the cover of the spring 2017 issue of Classical Guitar Magazine and concurrently in main feature stories in Guitar Player Magazine and Acoustic Guitar Magazine. Her recent CD “Nightlight Daylight” has won top honors in 11 national awards. $15. 268-6463.

Friday Morning Movie — “Beauty and the Beast,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

 

