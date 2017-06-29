8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | June 29, 2017

THURSDAY (6/29)

Music on the Square — Now in its 12th year, kicks off with Will Schuster (pictured) and Porchlight Symphony, 7 p.m. today, Kingston. Free, with food for sale at 6 p.m. Hosted by Kingston Community Library and Friends. Email annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Super Science of NWA — With Stephen Cox, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

“Motown: The Musical” — 1:30 & 7 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $42-$92. 443-5600.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

FRIDAY (6/30)

Benefit Yard Sale — For the Glade Community Historical Society, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today & 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, U.S. 62 just west of the Garfield Post Office. Email dbatwb@msn.com.

Friday Morning Movie — “Despicable Me 2,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Friday Film Fest — “Monster Trucks,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Sippin’ On 6th Street — Judge Clayton’s Southern Soiree, a fundraiser with dinner, bourbon & jazz, 6-10 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $50. 783-3000.

Art By the Glass — ArtWord, drawing inspiration from art and text in a fun, social class that pairs wine with an art project, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. Register by calling 418-5728 or at crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Performance Lab — Live Cinema by Brent Green and Sam Green, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

__

SATURDAY (7/1)

Open House — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through September, Headquarters House, Fayetteville. No cost for self-guided or assisted tours; donations will be accepted. 521-2970.

Urban Goat Tending — With Greedy Goats of Northwest Arkansas, with sessions from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. $10 per session. Register at 750-8165.

Super Saturday — Denise Gard and Performing Dog Sienna, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Clay Pinch Pot Class — 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. 800-255-8995.

Family Adventure Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Gallery Conversation — Sam Green on the Fly’s Eye Dome, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

SUNDAY (7/2)

Sunday Music at Terra — With Dennis Collins, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 800-255-8995.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Women in Art Tour — 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — A summer music series, this week with Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

MONDAY (7/3)

Summer Blooms Tour — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Architecture Tour — 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Yoga@FPL — Offering Hatha style yoga, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

TUESDAY (7/4)

__

WEDNESDAY (7/5)

Clay Pinch Pot Class — 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. 800-255-8995.

Dr. Wacky’s Science Show — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Women in Art Tour — 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Carmen,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

THURSDAY (7/6)

Calligraphy for Adults — With Julie Rae, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org or 856-7250.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Marriage of Figaro,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

JULY 7

Friday Morning Movie — “Beauty and the Beast,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Susannah,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com