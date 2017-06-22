Featured

Playing On The Patio Posted by Tony Reyes | June 22, 2017

Patrons listen to Drake White and the Big Fire play songs

from the catwalk of JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co. on June 15.

Outdoor music scene blossoming

Jody Thorton, owner of JJ’s Grill, knew he wanted to put a new spin on how his company presented live music when he created JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co. in Fayetteville.

“We didn’t want to do the same thing and have the same bands we have playing everywhere else,” Thornton says. “We wanted to showcase national acts.”

These acts headline the restaurant’s summer concert series that will be going on every Thursday night through Labor Day. Thorton didn’t change everything his restaurants have done in the past, though. He still has local artists opening to build the growing music scene in the area.

“People are engaged in finding out we have a great music culture in Northwest Arkansas, which brings them out to hear the bands,” Thornton says.

The new place in north Fayetteville — “uptown” — is part of a growing trend of restaurants that offer live, outdoor music. Whether its Kingfish or Powerhouse in Fayetteville or Jose’s Bar & Grill in Springdale, people can now enjoy more options for entertainment and food than they ever have in the past.

“Northwest Arkansas is growing,” Thornton says. “We should have more music venues. People are moving here from all across the country, and they want to see music. We should be able to bring music here to enrich the lives of the community.”

Thornton created the beer garden with the music fan in mind. The new building features an outdoor amphitheater, an al fresco bar, a sand volleyball court, outdoor games and a wading pool. All concerts are free to the public.

Some of the artists coming to the beer garden include Kellie Pickler tonight, Casey Donahew Band on July 27 and Josh Abbott Band on Aug. 3.

“We wanted a little bit of everything,” Thornton says. “So here we went half country, half other. People come here on Thursday nights not just to see these national and local bands but because of the atmosphere here. It doesn’t matter who’s playing, it’s a Thursday night event.”

One place also fairly new to the outdoor music scene is The Pedaler’s Pub in Bentonville. The pizzeria opened its doors three years ago but has only been doing live music on its patio for the past year.

Owner Kevin Bennoch and his wife lived in Fayetteville for 15 years before they realized they could answer a problem they saw Bentonville had: a need for more independent, mom-and-pop restaurants.

“Up here, no one really has any patios,” Bennoch says. “It’s been one of the things that has helped in our success is that there aren’t many options in Bentonville. We wanted to offer that to people.”

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ALEX NICOLL Drake White performs “Fifty Years Too Late” for fans at JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co. on June 15.

Bennoch says the music culture of Fayetteville he had grown accustomed to, both as a musician and fan, was what he wanted to replicate in his new place.

“There’s this trend going because of the style of life up here,” Bennoch says. “It’s part of the celebration when it’s the weekend and you’re off work. You get to be outside and maximize your weekend because you’re getting entertainment, and everybody can get out and enjoy it.”

Bennoch says he knew a patio was a must-have if he ever opened his own place. The Pub is located in a vacated lumber yard, which made it a prime location for a large outdoor entertainment space. Bennoch filled an open pit in the back, covered it with concrete and has been rocking out to the bands who grace the improvised stage ever since.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ALEX NICOLL Nathan Tse, the front-house technician

at JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co., mixes songs for the crowd in between sets June 15.

The Pub brings in artists mostly from the Northwest Arkansas area, but Bennoch says he also books acts from surrounding places like Tulsa, Okla., sometimes. He adds he keeps the bands small, sticking with duos or three-piece groups, because of lack of space at the pub.

Bennoch says he’s excited about the acts lined up for the rest of the summer, especially the Rogers-based group Dr. NOLA & the Soul Shakers, coming June 30.

Music lovers can visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to see which artists are coming to play and when. Performances go from Thursday through Saturday every week in the summer and last from 7 to 10 p.m at Pedaler’s Pub.

They can also visit JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co. website for its summer series lineup. Thursdays are the only night to catch shows, which run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

FYI

JJ’s Beer Garden

Music Schedule

June 22 — Kellie Pickler w/Mary-Heather and the Sinners

June 29 — Mingo Fishtrap w/BottleRocket

July 6 — Reckless Kelly w/Ouachita River Band

July 13 — Stoney LaRue w/Shotgun Billys

July 20 — Whiskey Myers w/Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts

July 27 — Casey Donahew Band w/Maud Crawford

Aug. 3 — Josh Abbott Band

Aug. 10 — Chase Rice w/412 West

Aug. 17 — Lake Street Drive w/Lawrence

Aug. 24 — Aaron Watson

Aug. 31 — The Record Company w/Beckham Bros.

Sept. 7 — Bob Schneider w/Maximum Overdrive

Sept. 14 — The Wild Feathers

By Alexander Nicoll

anicoll@nwadg.com