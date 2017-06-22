Current Issue

Music For Miles Posted by Tony Reyes | June 22, 2017

Northwest Arkansas is home for, and host of, some amazing creative talent. Our corner of the state also attracts some impressive names when it comes to nationally and internationally touring musical celebrities. But with our perfect position between some of the Midwest’s biggest cities, even more famous names and concerts on a spectacular level are constantly landing just outside our borders. For those of you willing to drive just a couple hours up the road — or even a few hours across state lines — for a good show, this monthly calendar of major concerts happening in the region can help you decide which shows are worth your time and your gas.

Northwest Arkansas

Kellie Pickler — With Mary-Heather and the Sinners & Brian Callihan, tonight, JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewery. Free. 435-6502.

Elle King — With Madison Watkins, June 24, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers. $9-$18. 443-5600.

Sister Hazel — June 30, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $29. 888-652-4628.

Willie Nelson — With Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson, July 6, Walmart AMP. $46-$155.50.

Third Eye Blind — With Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff, July 12, Walmart AMP. $30.95-$148.

In recognition of their fans for 20 years down, Third Eye Blind will, for the first time in their storied history, play their synonymous debut album in its entirety on their “Summer Gods Tour,” coming to the Walmart AMP in July.

Hank Williams Jr. — July 15, Walmart AMP. $41-$95.50.

Steve Miller Band — With Peter Frampton, July 18, Walmart AMP. $41-$75.50.

Whiskey Myers —With Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts, July 20, JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewery. Free. 435-6502.

Rascal Flatts — With Lauren Alaina, July 21, Walmart AMP. $36-$81.

__

Tulsa

Chris Stapleton — With Anderson East and Brent Cobb, June 22, BOK Center. $35.75 – $70.75. 918-894-4200.

Dwight Yoakam — June 22, Paradise Cove. $60-$170. 888-748-3731.

Joe Jackson — June 24, Brady Theater. $39.50-$89.50. 866-977-6849.

Trace Adkins — June 29, Paradise Cove. $50-$225. 888-748-3731.

Santana — July 6, Paradise Cove. $95-$360. 888-748-3731.

Carlos Santana’s 10-time Grammy winning band brings their groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion sound — one of the most well-known musical signatures in the world — to Paradise Cove at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this July. Must be 21 to attend.

Ronnie Milsap & Diamond Rio — July 16, The Joint. $39-$49. 918-384-7625.

__

Springfield

Billy Ray Cyrus — June 23, Gillioz Theatre. $41.50 – $65. 417-863-9491.

Journey — With ASIA, July 3, JQH Arena. $35-$99.50. 417-836-7678.

__

Kansas City

Anderson East — With Chris Meck and The Guilty Birds, June 24, Union Station. $10. 816-460-2020.

Blue October — With Northern National, June 25, Harrah’s Casino. $35-$65. 816-472-7777.

Bleachers — With MUNA, June 30, Kansas City Live! $15-$45. 816-842-1045.

The stage name and alter-ego of songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff, Bleachers’ indie pop music is influenced by the late ’80s, early ’90s and the high school-based films of John Hughes. The band’s new album “Gone Now” released on June 2.

311 — With New Politics and The Skints, July 3, Crossroads KC. $40-$86.50. 816-472-5454.

Train — With Natasha Bedingfield, July 3, Starlight Theatre. $29.50-$79.50. 816-363-7827.

Jill Scott — July 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$129.50. 816-283-9900.

Michael Franti & Spearhead — July 11, Crossroads KC. $31 – $77.50. 816-472-5454.

Red White & Boom — With Flo Rida, AJR and Aaron Carter, July 15, Kansas City Live! $20-$75. 816-842-1045.

Steve Miller Band — With Peter Frampton, July 19, Starlight Theatre. $35-$149. 816-363-7827.

The Temptations — July 21, Ameristar Casino. $30-$45. 816-414-7000.

For more than four decades, The Temptations have impressed with hits like “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.” The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers are the top all-time R&B artists, according to Billboard Magazine, and will perform at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City in July.

Steve Martin & Martin Short — Featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, July 21, Starlight Theatre. $49.95-$198.95. 816-363-7827.

__

Little Rock

The Schwag — With Molly Adamson, July 15, Rev Room. $12. 501-823-0090.

__

Hot Springs

Rick Springfield — June 24, Magic Springs Theme Park. $8-$55. 501-624-0100.

Courtesy Photo

Though he became a household name of mainstream power-pop in the 1980s, Rick Springfield has expanded his songwriting, acting and writing career beyond his initial rise to fame three decades ago. The Grammy Award-winner — and singer of hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “An Affair of the Heart” — has 17 Top-40 hits and 25 million records sold. Springfield returns to the Timberwood Amphitheater at Magic Springs Theme Park in Hot Springs on Saturday.

Bret Michaels — July 8, Magic Springs Theme Park. $8-$55. 501-624-0100.

__

Oklahoma City

Megadeth — With Mushuggah, Tesseract and Lillake, July 8, The Zoo Amphitheatre. $39.50-$79.50. 405-602-0683.

Garth Brooks — With Trisha Yearwood, July 14-15, Chesapeake Energy Arena. $74.98. 405-602-8700.

One of the world’s best selling artists of all time, and the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States (second only to The Beatles), Garth Brooks will stop in Oklahoma City for the first time in 20 years.

Paul McCartney — July 17, Chesapeake Energy Arena. $63-$476+. 405-602-8700.

__

Memphis

Johnny Mathis — June 25, Orpheum Theatre. $52-$128. 901-525-3000.

Yo Gotti — And Friends, June 29, FedExForum. $57-$318. 901-205-1234.

Eptic — July 15, New Daisy Theatre. $10-$20. 901-525-8981.

At just 19 years old, Eptic has already made his presence known on the international dubstep scene and is one of the fastest growing names on the scene, receiving invitations to perform at some of the world’s largest festivals.

__

Dallas

Iron Maiden — June 23, American Airlines Center. $39-$100. 214-222-3687.

Future — With A$AP Ferg and Tory Lanez, June 24, Starplex Pavilion. $55-$600+. 214-421-1111.

Deftones — With Rise Against and Thrice, June 27, Starplex Pavilion. $31-$250+. 214-421-1111.

Melissa Etheridge — June 29, Majestic Theatre. $97-$226. 214-670-3687.

All Time Low — With Night Riots and The Wrecks, July 1, House of Blues. $27.50-$45. 214-978-2583.

Daryl Hall & John Oates — With Tears For Fears, July 11, American Airlines Center. $35-$212. 214-222-3687.

Kendrick Lamar — With Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., July 14, American Airlines Center. $79-$487. 214-222-3687.

Courtesy Photo

A native of the infamous California city of Compton, rapper Kendrick Lamar only continues to impress with his fourth album and newest release, “DAMN.” Rolling Stone has called him “the most talented rapper of his generation,” Billboard included him in “The 10 Greatest Rappers of All-Time,” and his fellow artists praise him as a genius. Citing a who’s who of the West Coast hip-hop scene as his influences, Lamar is known for his honest discussion of drug and mental health issues as well as his exceptional storytelling capabilities. The rapper will perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 14.

Neil Diamond — July 18, American Airlines Center. $19-$372. 214-222-3687.